Windham High School football preview

Windham's offense closed out last year by averaging 27.3 points over their last three games

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Three years ago, the Bombers closed out the 2018 season with a 9-2 mark and had compiled 31 wins during a 4-year span (2015-18). Windham’s last two campaigns have resulted in an overall record of 4-12.

This year, Windham returns 13 letter winners including a trio of First-Team All-League selections in Mikylen Jones, Camdyn Hoskins and Chase Eye.

Coach Jake Eye begins his third off-season as the Bombers head coach since being named to the position midway through the 2018 year. “An area of concern for us will be our lack of depth. Although the numbers are better, we’ll still only have a roster of about 25. We have high expectations as we’ll lean on our upper classmen to lead us.”

Windham welcomes Lisbon in week one on Friday, August 20.

2020 Record: 2-4 (2-3, 4th place in NAC)

Coach: Jake Eye, 4th season

Previewing Windham’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 14.7

Total Offense: 213.7

Returning Starters: 9

Key Returnees: Chase Eye, JR/ATH; Wyatt Hanshaw, JR/QB; Camdyn Hoskin, SR/OL; Mikylen Jones, SR/ATH

Key Losses: Clay Dean, RB

Name to watch for: Wyatt Hanshaw, QB

Junior Wyatt Hanshaw returns as the Bombers’ starting signal caller. Last year, he completed 22 passes for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“Our strength will be in our skilled positions,” says coach Eye. “We have some outstanding skilled backs and receivers that possess a lot of speed and athleticism. Mikylen Jones, Bert Jones, Chase Eye, James Hood and Trent Brown will all see significant time in the backfield or in the slot positions.”

Jones is the leading returning rusher for Windham after carrying the ball 38 times for 301 yards (7.9 avg) and scoring twice. Eye led the team in receiving last fall with 114 yards through the air. Hood put up solid numbers by rushing for 190 yards (5.3 avg) and hauling in 4 passes for 56 more stripes (14.0 avg).

Eye points to the offensive line as an area that’s shown improvement. “Shawn Heaton, Camdyn Hoskin, Kaleb Beckwith and Anthony Paollella will anchor us up front. We need to be more consistent this season.”

Previewing Windham’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 18.0

Total Defense: 203.7

Returning Starters: 9

Key Returnees: Chase Eye, JR/DB; Camdyn Hoskin, SR/DL

Key Losses: Clay Dean, LB

Name to watch for: Camdyn Hoskin, DE

Last fall, Windham’s defense allowed a total of 18 points to three of their opponents (Mathews twice and St. John). The other three averaged 30 points per contest as the Bombers won 2 of their 6 matchups.

The defense forced 9 turnovers and allowed just 207 yards of offense in 2020. Clay Dean leaves a big hole to fill at linebacker. As a senior, he closed out the year with a team-high 47 tackles, 10 were for a loss.

Chase Eye (JR/DB) picked off 4 passes and finished his sophomore year with 35 defensive stops. Camdyn Hoskins, senior defensive end, accumulated 31 tackles up front (4 TFL) while junior linebacker James Hood finished with 32 tackles (5 TFL).

2020 NAC Standings

Pymatuning Valley – 6-0 (8-1)

Fairport Harding – 4-2 (4-3)

Mathews – 3-3 (3-7)

Windham – 2-3 (2-4)

St. John – 2-4 (2-6)

Southington – 0-5 (0-5)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – Lisbon

Aug. 27 – at East Palestine

Sept. 3 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 10 – St. John

Sept. 18 – at Steubenville Catholic Central

Sept. 24 – Southeast

Oct. 1 – Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 8 – at Fairport Harding

Oct. 15 – Mathews

Oct. 22 – at Southington Chalker