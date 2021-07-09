Wellsville High School football preview

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville’s playoff rally fell short in loss to Buckeye Central as the Tigers were eliminated 32-29 in their post-season opener. The Tigers trailed 20-7 before almost coming back to advance.

Without their standout quarterback Troy Carter, Wellsville returns eight starters on each side of the ball.

“It’s very important to have young men like the Krzystons [Garrett and Valen] and Tyler Stanley back,” Coach Rob Ramsey said. “They’ll have to step up this year. They’ll have to lead by example and be more vocal on the field.”

Wellsville opens the new season at former league rival the Toronto Red Knights August 20.

2020 Record: 4-6 (3-3, T-4th place in EOAC)

Coach: Rob “Moose” Ramsey, 5th season (14-26)

Previewing Wellsville’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 18.2 (44th in area)

Returning Starters: 8

Key Returnees: Isaiah Greathouse, JR/ATH; Garrett Krzyston, SR/WR; Valen Krzyston, SR/WR; Tyler Stanley, SR/OL

Key Losses: Troy Carter, QB; Austin Giralico, OL; Corbin Hall, OL; Casey LeMasters, K; Caden Weekley, OL

Name to watch for: Tyler Stanley, OL

“We plan on focusing on moving the sticks and use what our opponents gives us defensively,” Ramsey said.

A year ago, the passing game produced three 500-yard receivers — Isaiah Greathouse, Valen Krzyston, Garrett Krzyston. Wellsville’s quarterback Troy Carter, who’s since graduated, completed at least 34 passes to those three ball catchers. Carter connected on 54.9% of his tosses for 1,749 yards and 17 touchdowns. This summer, the Tigers will turn to Valen Krzyston, Isaiah Greathouse or an incoming freshman to take over as the starting quarterback.

Greathouse led the team in rushing (501 yards) and receiving (566 yards) while scoring 8 offensive touchdowns. Greathouse was named First-Team All-EOAC as a sophomore.

“We have strong interior linemen returning – Tyler Stanley, JJ Cline and Zeke Ice,” Ramsey said. “They’re working hard. We’ll be counting on these young men to anchor us up front.”

Previewing Wellsville’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 28.0 (T-44th in area)

Returning Starters: 8

Key Returnees: Gavin Kountz, SR/LB; Garrett Krzyston, SR/DB; Valen Krzyston, SR/DB; Tyler Stanley, SR/DL

Key Losses: Troy Carter, DB; Austin Giralico, DL; Caden Weekley, LB

Name to watch for: Gavin Kountz, LB

The Tigers return nine of their top 11 tacklers but lost their top two (Caden Weekley, 60; Austin Giralico, 46) from last year’s team.

“We’re relying on our experienced defensive backs, our defensive line (Tyler Stanley, JJ Cline and Zeke Ice) and strong support from our linebackers – Logan Cunningham, Tanner Rambo, Gavin Kountz and Jake McNemar,” Ramsey said.

Stanley is the team’s leading returning tackler with 45. Kountz tallied 40 a year ago.

The Krzyston boys combined for 5 interceptions in 2020. Valen intercepted 3 passes while Garrett picked off a pair of errant balls.

In each of their six losses, the Tigers’ defense allowed 30 points or more.

2020 EOAC Standings

United – 5-1 (7-3)

Leetonia – 5-1 (7-2)

Southern – 5-1 (5-3)

Wellsville – 3-3 (4-6)

Columbiana – 3-3 (4-5)

Valley Christian – 2-4 (2-6)

Lisbon – 1-5 (4-7)

East Palestine – 0-6 (1-9)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Toronto

Aug. 27 – Edison

Sept. 3 – Lowellville

Sept. 10 – at Columbiana

Sept. 17 – at East Palestine

Sept. 24 – Southern

Oct. 1 – at Lisbon

Oct. 8 – United

Oct. 15 – at Valley Christian

Oct. 22 – Leetonia