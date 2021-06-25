Ursuline seeks another SVC title this football season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On October 2, Ursuline edged Mooney behind DeMarcus McElroy’s 4-touchdown day – 28-23 – to win the SVC title outright. Since the reformation of the Steel Valley Conference, Ursuline has shared the championship in 2019 (with Mooney) and won the league crown outright last year (2020) with a perfect 3-0 mark. Rewinding the clock back 13 years, the Irish won the last title in 2008 before the conference disbanded.
In the playoffs, Ursuline eliminated West Branch (38-31) and Poland (35-7) to advance to the Region 13 Final against Lake Catholic. The Irish fell 35-7 to the eventual state runner-up.
Ursuline was led by an offensive attack, which featured Brady Shannon at quarterback (1,342 yards, 15 TDs), DeMarcus McElroy leading the ground game (726 yards, 11 TDs) along with Dante Walker (410 yards, 6 TDs), and with a receiving corps led by Matthew Reardon (518 yards, 14.8 avg) and Terrell Dillworth (317 yards, 13.2 avg). The Irish were able to tally 326.2 yards per game overall and average 37 points in their seven wins.
Last fall, Chaney opened with three straight losses to begin the campaign. The Cowboys finished strong before falling to the Quakers of New Philadelphia in round two of the Division III playoffs.
In mid-June, Clive Wilson committed to Boston College. The defensive stalwart returns to lead a unit that has held their opponents to 21 points or less in 13 of their 19 games played since the program was restored in 2019.
Carl Pelini began his first full off-season as the head coach of the Cardinal Mooney football program. Believe it or not, the Cardinals have not had a winning season in four years (since 2017, 7-5). Mooney was bumped out of the playoffs a year ago by Garrettsville Garfield (24-21) in the second round.
East has a new coach in Mark Assion, who led Jackson-Milton to their first-ever playoff bid in 2015. The Golden Bears finished winless last season (0-7) and have won just once in their last 13 outings.
2020 SVC Standings
Ursuline – 3-0 (7-3)
Chaney – 2-1 (3-6)
Mooney – 1-2 (2-6)
East – 0-3 (0-7)
2020 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense
Ursuline – 31.8
Chaney – 17.0
Mooney – 16.9
East – 8.1
Scoring Defense
Chaney – 19.1
Ursuline – 22.7
Mooney – 23.8
East – 27.7
2020 Individual League Leaders
Passing Yards: Brady Shannon (Ursuline/JR) – 1,342
Completion Percentage: Brady Shannon (Ursuline/JR) – 62.6%
Passing Touchdowns: Brady Shannon (Ursuline/JR) – 15
Rushing Yards: Zy’ere Rogers (Mooney/JR) – 1,189
Yards per carry: Dante Walker (Ursuline/SR) – 9.1
Rushing Touchdowns: DeMarcus McElroy (Ursuline/JR) – 11
Receiving Yards: Bryant Douglas (Chaney/SR) – 611
Receptions: Matthew Reardon (Ursuline/SR) – 35
Receiving Touchdowns: Bryant Douglas (Chaney/SR) – 7
2021 Schedules
Cardinal Mooney Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Boardman
Aug. 27 – at Hubbard
Sept. 3 – at Chaney
Sept. 11 – Linsly (WV)
Sept. 17 – Fitch
Sept. 24 – East
Oct. 1 – at Brush
Oct. 9 – Warren Harding
Oct. 15 – at Steubenville
Oct. 23 – Ursuline
Chaney Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Fitch
Aug. 27 – Boardman
Sept. 3 – Mooney
Sept. 10 – at St. Charles
Sept. 17 – at Canfield
Sept. 24 – at Ursuline
Oct. 1 – at Painesville Harvey
Oct. 8 – Howland
Oct. 15 – Warren Harding
Oct. 22 – East
East Schedule
Aug. 20 – Shaw
Aug. 27 – at Warren Harding
Sept. 3 – at Niles
Sept. 10 – Ellet
Sept. 17 – at Boardman
Sept. 24 – at Mooney
Oct. 1 – at Howland
Oct. 8 – at Canfield
Oct. 16 – Ursuline
Oct. 22 – Chaney
Ursuline Schedule
Aug. 19 – Bishop Hartley
Aug. 27 – at Hickory
Sept. 3 – at Chardon
Sept. 10 – at Fitch
Sept. 17 – at Warren Harding
Sept. 24 – Chaney
Oct. 1 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Oct. 8 – Boardman
Oct. 16 – at East
Oct. 23 – at Mooney
League History
Last 5 champions
2020 – Ursuline
2019 – Mooney and Ursuline
2008 – Ursuline
2007 – Mooney
2006 – Mooney