Ursuline seeks another SVC title this football season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On October 2, Ursuline edged Mooney behind DeMarcus McElroy’s 4-touchdown day – 28-23 – to win the SVC title outright. Since the reformation of the Steel Valley Conference, Ursuline has shared the championship in 2019 (with Mooney) and won the league crown outright last year (2020) with a perfect 3-0 mark. Rewinding the clock back 13 years, the Irish won the last title in 2008 before the conference disbanded.

In the playoffs, Ursuline eliminated West Branch (38-31) and Poland (35-7) to advance to the Region 13 Final against Lake Catholic. The Irish fell 35-7 to the eventual state runner-up.

Ursuline was led by an offensive attack, which featured Brady Shannon at quarterback (1,342 yards, 15 TDs), DeMarcus McElroy leading the ground game (726 yards, 11 TDs) along with Dante Walker (410 yards, 6 TDs), and with a receiving corps led by Matthew Reardon (518 yards, 14.8 avg) and Terrell Dillworth (317 yards, 13.2 avg). The Irish were able to tally 326.2 yards per game overall and average 37 points in their seven wins.

Last fall, Chaney opened with three straight losses to begin the campaign. The Cowboys finished strong before falling to the Quakers of New Philadelphia in round two of the Division III playoffs.

In mid-June, Clive Wilson committed to Boston College. The defensive stalwart returns to lead a unit that has held their opponents to 21 points or less in 13 of their 19 games played since the program was restored in 2019.

Carl Pelini began his first full off-season as the head coach of the Cardinal Mooney football program. Believe it or not, the Cardinals have not had a winning season in four years (since 2017, 7-5). Mooney was bumped out of the playoffs a year ago by Garrettsville Garfield (24-21) in the second round.

East has a new coach in Mark Assion, who led Jackson-Milton to their first-ever playoff bid in 2015. The Golden Bears finished winless last season (0-7) and have won just once in their last 13 outings.

2020 SVC Standings

Ursuline – 3-0 (7-3)

Chaney – 2-1 (3-6)

Mooney – 1-2 (2-6)

East – 0-3 (0-7)

2020 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense

Ursuline – 31.8

Chaney – 17.0

Mooney – 16.9

East – 8.1

Scoring Defense

Chaney – 19.1

Ursuline – 22.7

Mooney – 23.8

East – 27.7

2020 Individual League Leaders

Passing Yards: Brady Shannon (Ursuline/JR) – 1,342

Completion Percentage: Brady Shannon (Ursuline/JR) – 62.6%

Passing Touchdowns: Brady Shannon (Ursuline/JR) – 15

Rushing Yards: Zy’ere Rogers (Mooney/JR) – 1,189

Yards per carry: Dante Walker (Ursuline/SR) – 9.1

Rushing Touchdowns: DeMarcus McElroy (Ursuline/JR) – 11

Receiving Yards: Bryant Douglas (Chaney/SR) – 611

Receptions: Matthew Reardon (Ursuline/SR) – 35

Receiving Touchdowns: Bryant Douglas (Chaney/SR) – 7

2021 Schedules

Cardinal Mooney Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Boardman

Aug. 27 – at Hubbard

Sept. 3 – at Chaney

Sept. 11 – Linsly (WV)

Sept. 17 – Fitch

Sept. 24 – East

Oct. 1 – at Brush

Oct. 9 – Warren Harding

Oct. 15 – at Steubenville

Oct. 23 – Ursuline

Chaney Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Fitch

Aug. 27 – Boardman

Sept. 3 – Mooney

Sept. 10 – at St. Charles

Sept. 17 – at Canfield

Sept. 24 – at Ursuline

Oct. 1 – at Painesville Harvey

Oct. 8 – Howland

Oct. 15 – Warren Harding

Oct. 22 – East

East Schedule

Aug. 20 – Shaw

Aug. 27 – at Warren Harding

Sept. 3 – at Niles

Sept. 10 – Ellet

Sept. 17 – at Boardman

Sept. 24 – at Mooney

Oct. 1 – at Howland

Oct. 8 – at Canfield

Oct. 16 – Ursuline

Oct. 22 – Chaney

Ursuline Schedule

Aug. 19 – Bishop Hartley

Aug. 27 – at Hickory

Sept. 3 – at Chardon

Sept. 10 – at Fitch

Sept. 17 – at Warren Harding

Sept. 24 – Chaney

Oct. 1 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Oct. 8 – Boardman

Oct. 16 – at East

Oct. 23 – at Mooney

League History

Last 5 champions

2020 – Ursuline

2019 – Mooney and Ursuline

2008 – Ursuline

2007 – Mooney

2006 – Mooney