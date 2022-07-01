TORONTO, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Knights are seeking their fourth straight postseason appearance, which would match the longest streak in school history (1997-2000).

Entering his fifth year at the helm of Toronto’s program, Josh Franke has set the bar high entering 2022.

“We had a small senior class [last year] but all were key contributors for us. We have to find a way to replace them as there’s no rebuilding here,” Franke said.

Aiden Mick, the quarterback who graduated, threw for 1,137 yards on 81 completion of 142 attempts (57.0%) and six scores a year ago. Last year, the Red Knights finished with six different ball carriers who gained over 240 yards led by Zane Kinsey (550 yards). Their leading receiver Shane Keenan (446 yards receiving) has since graduated but Dom Bouscher (26 catches, 314 yards) is back for his junior year.

The Red Knight defense forced 15 turnovers in 2021. Toronto welcomes back 10 starters

Coach Franke and his staff will rely on a quartet of seniors in Zane Kinsey (RB/DB), Max Silverthorn (OT/DL), Ashton Ellis (G/DL) and Logan Sloane (LB/WR).

“Zane is an explosive talent,” points out Franke. “He participated in just five games last season. He has high expectations this year as he’s been getting a lot of attention from [college] recruiters. Max stands 6 foot 5, 285 pounds. We expect to see him cause some havoc. Zeb Kinsey, [a sophomore], expects to be a major contributor on both sides of the ball. Dom Bouscher broke the school’s kickoff return record and had two punt returns for touchdowns. Kam Baker has started for us at cornerback. He’s also a threat offensively as a runner and receiver. He also was a second-team All-State cornerback as a sophomore. Jayce Nett [compiled] over 100-tackles as a freshman. He is our most underrated player heading into the 2022 season.”

Toronto opens the new campaign on August 19 at Wellsville.

“Our success will be determined by how they manage their mentality and whether or not we can stay healthy throughout the season,” said Franke.

Toronto Red Knights

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Josh Franke, 5th season at Toronto (22-19)

2021 Record: 5-6

Last 5 Years: 26-25 (51.0%)

Home Field: Red Knight Stadium

League: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference

Base Offense: Multiple

Base Defense: 3-3-5

Returning Starters

Offense: 9

Defense: 10

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 25.3

Scoring Defense: 30.2

Total Offense: 320.0

Rushing Offense: 206.5

Passing Offense: 113.5

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Aiden Mick – 1137 yards, 57.0%, 6 TDs

Rushing: Zane Kinsey – 550 yards, 8.1 avg, 5 TDs

Receiving: Shane Keenan – 446 yards, 18.6 avg, 3 TDs

Tackles: Jayce Nett – 102

Quarterback Sacks: Shane Keenan – 4.0

Interceptions: Jayce Nett – 3

2021 Results

Independence 44 Red Knights 13*

Red Knights 59 Steubenville Catholic Central 7

Red Knights 20 Pymatuning Valley 14

Red Knights 19 Madonna 16

Barnesville 37 Red Knights 0

Edison 21 Red Knights 20

Lakota 63 Red Knights 40

Buckeye Local 29 Red Knights 13

Red Knights 41 Lisbon 26

Bellaire 47 Red Knights 20

Red Knights 33 Orange 20

*-playoff

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – at Wellsville

Aug. 26 – East Palestine

Sept. 2 – at Lisbon

Sept. 9 – Buckeye Local

Sept. 16 – Oak Glen

Sept. 23 – Edison

Sept. 30 – at Barnesville

Oct. 8 – at Madonna

Oct. 14 – Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 22 – at Steubenville Catholic Central