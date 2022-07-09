STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – In early-March, Eric Meek was hired as the head football coach at Catholic Central. He inherits a team that hasn’t enjoyed a winning season since 2018 (7-4).

Meek had much success as head football coach over the past three decades. At Wellsville, taking over after Bob Thayer’s run to the State Final in 1994, he finished five of his eight campaigns with winning records. His Weir Red Rider 2005 team won the West Virginia Class 2A championship. Coach Meek was nabbed by Toronto in 2010 and took the Red Knights to the playoffs in three straight years (2014-16). He has won 132 games over his career.

“We’re excited to get our program started here at Central,” Meek says. “The kids have been awesome to work with and we want to get better each and every day. We feel with hard work and discipline, we’ll hopefully be playing our best football late in the season.”

Offensively, the Crusaders welcome back their quarterback Andrew Dorsey along with key skill position players in running back DaShon Seditz, wide out Tommy Pergi and tight ends Nico Petrella and Tyler Ialenti. Upfront the offensive line welcomes back four of their five starters which includes center Brayden Rauch, guard Willie Rao and tackles Peyton Rauch and Brendan Grimm.

On defense, ten starters are back in the fold in 2022. Along the line, Cody Karver, Brendan Grimm, Willie Rao and Peyton Rauch all return. A trio of starters are back at linebacker (Andrew Dorsey, Brendan Rauch, Tyler Ialenti) as well as in the secondary (Tommy Pergi, Manny Napoleon, DaShon Seditz).

Central will play host to Mathews in week one on Saturday, August 20.

Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Eric Meek, 1st season at Steubenville CC

2021 Record: 3-7

Last 5 Years: 46.2% (24-28)

Home Field: Harding Stadium

Base Offense: Multiple Gun

Base Defense: 40

Returning Starters

Offense: 9

Defense: 10

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 14.8

Scoring Defense: 26.8

2021 Results

Toronto 59 Crusaders 7

Madonna 28 Crusaders 7

Crusaders 41 Millersport 8

Conotton Valley 20 Crusaders 14

Barnesville 50 Crusaders 0

Windham 36 Crusaders 6

Crusaders 24 Bishop Rosecrans 13

Edison 42 Crusaders 13

Crusaders 36 Carrick 6

Mathews 6 Crusaders 0

2022 Schedule

Aug. 20 – Mathews

Aug. 26 – at Caldwell

Sept. 3 – Wellsville

Sept. 9 – at Bishop Rosecrans

Sept. 16 – at Edison

Sept. 24 – Madonna

Oct. 1 – Carrick

Oct. 7 – at Bridgeport

Oct. 15 – Conotton Valley

Oct. 22 – Toronto