Springfield’s the team to beat in MVAC Scarlet Tier once again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s march through the Division VI state tournament ended in heartbreaking fashion as Coldwater connected on a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cavaliers a 38-35 win over the Tigers.

Springfield has accumulated an incredible 34-3 record over the past three seasons, while advancing all the way to the state finals in 2019 and 2020. This year, its standout quarterback Beau Brungard returns for his senior season as the Tigers are hungry for one more run deep into November.

The 2020 season proved to be a wild year for offenses in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Scarlet Tier.

Of the 81 games played by members within the division, 38 resulted in those teams scoring 33 points or more (46% of the games) and 25 contests saw them tally at least 40 points (31%).

Five of the eight teams had quarterbacks who threw for over 1,000 yards while the league accounted for six 1,000-yard rushers.

2020 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings

Springfield – 6-0 (11-1)

McDonald – 4-1 (7-2)

Jackson-Milton – 4-2 (6-3)

Western Reserve – 4-3 (6-4)

Mineral Ridge – 3-3 (6-4)

Lowellville – 2-5 (4-6)

Sebring – 1-5 (2-8)

Waterloo – 0-6 (4-6)

2020 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense

Springfield – 41.1

McDonald – 31.3

Mineral Ridge – 31.2

Lowellville – 29.6

Jackson-Milton – 28.6

Western Reserve – 27.1

Waterloo – 20.7

Sebring – 20.0

Scoring Defense

Springfield – 13.3

McDonald – 19.6

Mineral Ridge – 20.9

Western Reserve – 23.7

Waterloo – 27.1

Jackson-Milton – 28.0

Lowellville – 37.2

Sebring – 38.9

2020 Individual League Leaders

Passing Yards: Vinny Ballone (Lowellville/SO) – 2,472

Completion Percentage: Beau Brungard (Springfield/JR) – 67.8%

Passing Touchdowns: Vinny Ballone (Lowellville/SO) – 34

Rushing Yards: Dom Schadl (McDonald/SR) – 1,812

Yards per carry: Beau Brungard (Springfield/JR) – 10.1

Rushing Touchdowns: Beau Brungard (Springfield/JR) – 27

Receiving Yards: Brady Bunofsky (Lowellville/SO) – 984

Receptions: Brady Bunofsky (Lowellville/SO) – 63

Receiving Touchdowns: Cole Bunofsky (Lowellville/SR) – 11

2021 Schedules

Jackson-Milton Schedule

Aug. 20 – Southington

Aug. 27 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 3 – Windham

Sept. 10 – Western Reserve

Sept. 17 – at Lowellville

Sept. 24 – at Sebring

Oct. 1 – at Mineral Ridge

Oct. 8 – Waterloo

Oct. 15 – at Springfield

Oct. 22 – at McDonald

Lowellville Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Columbiana

Aug. 27 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 3 – at Wellsville

Sept. 10 – Springfield

Sept. 17 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 24 – at Waterloo

Oct. 1 – at Sebring

Oct. 8 – McDonald

Oct. 15 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 22 – Western Reserve

McDonald Schedule

Aug. 20 – Brookfield

Aug. 27 – Columbiana

Sept. 3 – Valley Christian

Sept. 10 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 17 – Sebring

Sept. 24 – Springfield

Oct. 1 – Western Reserve

Oct. 8 – at Lowellville

Oct. 15 – at Waterloo

Oct. 22 – at Jackson-Milton

Mineral Ridge Schedule

Aug. 20 – Pymatuning Valley

Aug. 27 – at Lisbon

Sept. 3 – Newton Falls

Sept. 10 – McDonald

Sept. 17 – at Springfield

Sept. 24 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 1 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 8 – Sebring

Oct. 15 – at Lowellville

Oct. 22 – Waterloo

Sebring Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Leetonia

Aug. 27 – Southington

Sept. 3 – Mathews

Sept. 10 – at Waterloo

Sept. 17 – at McDonald

Sept. 24 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 1 – Lowellville

Oct. 8 – at Mineral Ridge

Oct. 15 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 22 – Springfield

Springfield Schedule

Aug. 20 – South Range

Aug. 27 – at Brookfield

Sept. 3 – Geneva

Sept. 10 – at Lowellville

Sept. 17 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 24 – at McDonald

Oct. 1 – Waterloo

Oct. 8 – Western Reserve

Oct. 15 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 22 – at Sebring

Waterloo Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Newton Falls

Aug. 27 – at Strasburg-Franklin

Sept. 3 – Malvern

Sept. 10 – Sebring

Sept. 17 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 24 – Lowellville

Oct. 1 – at Springfield

Oct. 8 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 15 – McDonald

Oct. 22 – Mineral Ridge

Western Reserve Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Liberty

Aug. 28 – at Warren JFK

Sept. 3 – Brookfield

Sept. 10 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 17 – Waterloo

Sept. 24 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 1 – at McDonald

Oct. 8 – at Springfield

Oct. 15 – Sebring

Oct. 22 – at Lowellville

League History

Last four champions:

2020 – Springfield

2019 – Springfield

2018 – McDonald

2017 – McDonald/Springfield/Western Reserve