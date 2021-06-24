Springfield’s the team to beat in MVAC Scarlet Tier once again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s march through the Division VI state tournament ended in heartbreaking fashion as Coldwater connected on a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cavaliers a 38-35 win over the Tigers.
Springfield has accumulated an incredible 34-3 record over the past three seasons, while advancing all the way to the state finals in 2019 and 2020. This year, its standout quarterback Beau Brungard returns for his senior season as the Tigers are hungry for one more run deep into November.
The 2020 season proved to be a wild year for offenses in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Scarlet Tier.
Of the 81 games played by members within the division, 38 resulted in those teams scoring 33 points or more (46% of the games) and 25 contests saw them tally at least 40 points (31%).
Five of the eight teams had quarterbacks who threw for over 1,000 yards while the league accounted for six 1,000-yard rushers.
2020 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings
Springfield – 6-0 (11-1)
McDonald – 4-1 (7-2)
Jackson-Milton – 4-2 (6-3)
Western Reserve – 4-3 (6-4)
Mineral Ridge – 3-3 (6-4)
Lowellville – 2-5 (4-6)
Sebring – 1-5 (2-8)
Waterloo – 0-6 (4-6)
2020 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense
Springfield – 41.1
McDonald – 31.3
Mineral Ridge – 31.2
Lowellville – 29.6
Jackson-Milton – 28.6
Western Reserve – 27.1
Waterloo – 20.7
Sebring – 20.0
Scoring Defense
Springfield – 13.3
McDonald – 19.6
Mineral Ridge – 20.9
Western Reserve – 23.7
Waterloo – 27.1
Jackson-Milton – 28.0
Lowellville – 37.2
Sebring – 38.9
2020 Individual League Leaders
Passing Yards: Vinny Ballone (Lowellville/SO) – 2,472
Completion Percentage: Beau Brungard (Springfield/JR) – 67.8%
Passing Touchdowns: Vinny Ballone (Lowellville/SO) – 34
Rushing Yards: Dom Schadl (McDonald/SR) – 1,812
Yards per carry: Beau Brungard (Springfield/JR) – 10.1
Rushing Touchdowns: Beau Brungard (Springfield/JR) – 27
Receiving Yards: Brady Bunofsky (Lowellville/SO) – 984
Receptions: Brady Bunofsky (Lowellville/SO) – 63
Receiving Touchdowns: Cole Bunofsky (Lowellville/SR) – 11
2021 Schedules
Jackson-Milton Schedule
Aug. 20 – Southington
Aug. 27 – at Newton Falls
Sept. 3 – Windham
Sept. 10 – Western Reserve
Sept. 17 – at Lowellville
Sept. 24 – at Sebring
Oct. 1 – at Mineral Ridge
Oct. 8 – Waterloo
Oct. 15 – at Springfield
Oct. 22 – at McDonald
Lowellville Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Columbiana
Aug. 27 – Campbell Memorial
Sept. 3 – at Wellsville
Sept. 10 – Springfield
Sept. 17 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 24 – at Waterloo
Oct. 1 – at Sebring
Oct. 8 – McDonald
Oct. 15 – Mineral Ridge
Oct. 22 – Western Reserve
McDonald Schedule
Aug. 20 – Brookfield
Aug. 27 – Columbiana
Sept. 3 – Valley Christian
Sept. 10 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 17 – Sebring
Sept. 24 – Springfield
Oct. 1 – Western Reserve
Oct. 8 – at Lowellville
Oct. 15 – at Waterloo
Oct. 22 – at Jackson-Milton
Mineral Ridge Schedule
Aug. 20 – Pymatuning Valley
Aug. 27 – at Lisbon
Sept. 3 – Newton Falls
Sept. 10 – McDonald
Sept. 17 – at Springfield
Sept. 24 – at Western Reserve
Oct. 1 – Jackson-Milton
Oct. 8 – Sebring
Oct. 15 – at Lowellville
Oct. 22 – Waterloo
Sebring Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Leetonia
Aug. 27 – Southington
Sept. 3 – Mathews
Sept. 10 – at Waterloo
Sept. 17 – at McDonald
Sept. 24 – Jackson-Milton
Oct. 1 – Lowellville
Oct. 8 – at Mineral Ridge
Oct. 15 – at Western Reserve
Oct. 22 – Springfield
Springfield Schedule
Aug. 20 – South Range
Aug. 27 – at Brookfield
Sept. 3 – Geneva
Sept. 10 – at Lowellville
Sept. 17 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 24 – at McDonald
Oct. 1 – Waterloo
Oct. 8 – Western Reserve
Oct. 15 – Jackson-Milton
Oct. 22 – at Sebring
Waterloo Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Newton Falls
Aug. 27 – at Strasburg-Franklin
Sept. 3 – Malvern
Sept. 10 – Sebring
Sept. 17 – at Western Reserve
Sept. 24 – Lowellville
Oct. 1 – at Springfield
Oct. 8 – at Jackson-Milton
Oct. 15 – McDonald
Oct. 22 – Mineral Ridge
Western Reserve Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Liberty
Aug. 28 – at Warren JFK
Sept. 3 – Brookfield
Sept. 10 – at Jackson-Milton
Sept. 17 – Waterloo
Sept. 24 – Mineral Ridge
Oct. 1 – at McDonald
Oct. 8 – at Springfield
Oct. 15 – Sebring
Oct. 22 – at Lowellville
League History
Last four champions:
2020 – Springfield
2019 – Springfield
2018 – McDonald
2017 – McDonald/Springfield/Western Reserve