RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southeast Pirates won 9 games last season, marking the third time in the past thirty-seven years that the program had registered nine wins or more in a single campaign (2021, 2011, 2005).

Before 2020, the Pirates hadn’t won a playoff game in school history. Now, they’ve won one in each of the past two seasons (2020: def. Buckeye Local, 35-6; 2021: def. Lutheran East, 42-22).

Pat Youel begins his ninth year at the helm of the program. Over the course of the past six seasons, Southeast has suffered through just one losing season (2018: 4-6).

“Last year was a special season in the history of Southeast football,” says Youel. “Many wonderful things happened in our program. We have created a culture that is centered around our program’s mantra of OTOV (One Team, One Vision). Our kids understand what it takes to be successful and the effort and hard work it will take to continue to keep moving in the right direction to sustain success.”

Coach Youel welcomes back six starters on each of side of the ball and 13 letter winners.

“This year we want to work as hard as we can, continue to grow as a team and get better every day,” indicates Youel. “We had fifteen seniors that played a lot of football last year, but this year we have a lot of young guys who played a lot [too] and know that it’s their time to be ready to write their own story on Friday nights and keep our program moving at a very high level.”

The loss of quarterback Aidan Fischer and running back Jaidyn Sapp will be difficult to replace. Fischer (1250 yards, 7 TDs) and Sapp (1227 yards, 21 TDs) each ran for over 1,200-yards and combined to score 28 touchdowns on the ground. Fischer threw for 345 yards and completed four touchdowns.

The offensive line will be the strength as the Pirates return plenty of experience up front.

“We have five guys that played multiple games last year,” points out Youel. “We have three starters back (Evan Riffle, Brady Corley, Kyle Booher). Zachary Tessean, Roo Hose, Caleb Miller and Preston Bello all saw game action last year. We feel we have depth up front that can help us in our single-wing offense.”

Randy Williams, Michael Phillips, Case Myers, and Nate Muncy will work to fill in for Fischer and Sapp as the team’s quarterback and running back. Phillips suffered a season-ending injury last fall which halted his sophomore year (95 receiving yards). Youel sees plenty of potential, “He has worked incredibly hard this off-season and we’ll need him to be the leader of our offense.”

At tight end, a position battle has broken out between Jack Muldowney, Caleb Miller and Zach Balk. Carson Dunn, Matt Donovan, Williams, Phillips, Myers, and Muncy will also be looked as options in the passing game as well.

During their first eight games, the Pirates’ defense held opponents to just 10.9 points per game and didn’t allow a single foe to score over 21-points.

This year, the defense returns three starters in the secondary in Matt Donovan, Carson Dunn and Randy Williams. Michael Phillips wil also be counted upon to play defensive back as well. Coach Youel likes what he has on the back end. “They have a great understanding of our system and scheme and can make calls needed to defend the pass.”

Depth can be found along the defensive line as Evan Riffle, Zachary Tessean, Preston Bello, Kyle Booher, Luke Mathies and Roo Hose will all play key roles this fall.

The team’s starting inside linebackers are back in the mix this season with Nate Muncy and Austin McLean both returning. Joe Kline and Dylan Donnell should add depth as well. On the outside, Southeast’s standout Spencer Mesaros (Division V Defensive Player of the Year) has since graduated. Case Myers, Brady Corley, Aiden McClelland and Jack Muldowney will look to position themselves for playing time this season.

On August 19, Southeast will travel to Brooklyn to take on the Hurricanes to open the season.

Southeast Pirates

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Pat Youel, 9th season (40-40).

2021 Record: 9-2

Last 5 Years: 29-21 (58.0%)

Home Field: Southeast High School Football field

League: Portage Trail Conference

Base Offense: Single Wing

Base Defense: Multiple/4-4

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 6

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 27.1

Scoring Defense: 17.5

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Aidan Fischer – 345 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: Aidan Fischer – 1250 yards, 6.6 avg, 7 TDs

Receiving: Carter Ault – 115 yards, 28.8 avg, TD

Tackles: Spencer Mesaros – 70

2021 Results

Garaway 48 Pirates 7*

Pirates 42 Lutheran East 22*

Warren JFK 35 Pirates 0

Pirates 21 Mogadore 6

Pirates 49 Minerva 7

Pirates 48 Windham 20

Pirates 14 Rootstown 7

Pirates 42 Akron North 6

Pirates 22 Champion 21 OT

Pirates 13 Field 6

Pirates 40 Hillsdale 14

*-playoff

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – at Brooklyn

Aug. 26 – Field

Sept. 2 – Champion

Sept. 9 – Akron North

Sept. 16 – at Minerva

Sept. 23 – Windham

Sept. 30 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Oct. 7 – Mogadore

Oct. 14 – at Rootstown

Oct. 21 – at Warren JFK