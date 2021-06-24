South Range looks to defend Northeast 8 title without Patrone

South Range's Michael Patrone was named NE8's Player of the Year as a senior

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range won the Northeast 8 Conference last fall by finishing undefeated in league play at 6-0. The Raiders won their first three playoff games (over Harrison Central, Beachwood and Crestview) before falling to the eventual champion-Kirtland Hornets (49-35) in the Division V Regional Final.

The Raiders’ offense averaged more points than any other school in the area (43.5) behind the Northeast 8 Player of the Year, Michael Patrone. Number 15 completed 63.2% of his 114 throws as he tossed for 1375 yards and 19 touchdown strikes. Patrone also ran for 878 yards on 89 carries (9.9 avg) and 9 additional scores. Patrone has since graduated but the Raiders return 8 starters on offense.as coach Dan Yeagley begins his 27th season at the helm of South Range football.

Longtime Lakeview head coach Tom Pavlansky takes over at Poland, where his father (Dave) led the Bulldogs to four consecutive MVC conference championships in the mid-70s. Lakeview filled the vacancy by hiring Hubbard’s defensive coordinator Sam Bellino. In the middle of January, former offensive coordinator Brandon Hanna was named the head football coach at Jefferson.

There’s been a new conference champion at the conclusion of each of the first three seasons. Will that trend continue? Can South Range stay atop the league in 2021?

2020 Northeast 8 Standings

South Range – 6-0 (9-1)

Poland – 5-1 (7-2)

Hubbard – 4-2 (5-3)

Niles – 4-2 (5-4)

Girard – 2-4 (4-6)

Struthers – 2-4 (2-5)

Jefferson – 1-5 (3-7)

Lakeview – 0-6 (1-7)

2020 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense

South Range – 43.5

Poland – 30.2

Girard – 27.2

Jefferson – 27.2

Niles – 24.9

Hubbard – 22.1

Struthers – 18.3

Lakeview – 7.6

Scoring Defense

Poland – 13.7

Hubbard – 20.3

South Range – 20.4

Niles – 25.0

Struthers – 26.3

Jefferson – 29.5

Lakeview – 30.1

Girard – 31.6

2020 Individual League Leaders

Passing Yards: Drew DelGarbino (Girard/SR) – 1837

Completion Percentage: Michael Patrone (South Range/SR) – 63.2%

Passing Touchdowns: Michael Patrone (South Range/SR) – 19

Rushing Yards: Danny Bruckman (Jefferson/SR) – 1486

Yards per carry: Aiden Hall (Struthers/SR) – 10.1

Rushing Touchdowns: Danny Bruckman (Jefferson/SR) – 20

Receiving Yards: Dominic Malito (Girard/JR) – 729

Receptions: Dominic Malito (Girard/JR) – 50

Receiving Touchdowns: Dominic Malito (Girard/JR) – 7

2021 Schedules

Girard Schedule

Aug. 20 – Streetsboro

Aug. 27 – at Liberty

Sept. 3 – Ellet

Sept. 10 – Jefferson

Sept. 17 – Lakeview

Sept. 24 – at South Range

Oct. 1 – Poland

Oct. 8 – at Hubbard

Oct. 15 – at Struthers

Oct. 22 – Niles

Hubbard Schedule

Aug. 20 – Norwayne

Aug. 27 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 3 – Shaw

Sept. 10 – Poland

Sept. 17 – at Struthers

Sept. 24 – Jefferson

Oct. 1 – at Lakeview

Oct. 8 – Girard

Oct. 15 – at Niles

Oct. 22 – at South Range

Jefferson Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Grand Valley

Aug. 27 – at Painesville Harvey

Sept. 3 – Edgewood

Sept. 10 – at Girard

Sept. 17 – Niles

Sept. 24 – at Hubbard

Oct. 1 – Struthers

Oct. 8 – at South Range

Oct. 15 – Poland

Oct. 22 – Lakeview

Lakeview Schedule

Aug. 20 – at LaBrae

Aug. 27 – at Garfield

Sept. 3 – Liberty

Sept. 10 – Niles

Sept. 17 – at Girard

Sept. 24 – Struthers

Oct. 1 – Hubbard

Oct. 8 – at Poland

Oct. 15 – South Range

Oct. 22 – at Jefferson

Niles Schedule

Aug. 19 – Howland

Aug. 27 – at Alliance

Sept. 3 – East

Sept. 10 – at Lakeview

Sept. 17 – at Jefferson

Sept. 24 – Poland

Oct. 1 – South Range

Oct. 8 – at Struthers

Oct. 15 – Hubbard

Oct. 22 – Girard

Poland Schedule

Aug. 19 – Canfield

Aug. 27 – Louisville

Sept. 3 – at Howland

Sept. 10 – at Hubbard

Sept. 17 – South Range

Sept. 24 – at Niles

Oct. 1 – at Girard

Oct. 8 – Lakeview

Oct. 15 – at Jefferson

Oct. 22 – Struthers

South Range Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Springfield

Aug. 27 – University School

Sept. 3 – Canton Central Catholic

Sept. 10 – at Struthers

Sept. 17 – at Poland

Sept. 24 – Girard

Oct. 1 – at Niles

Oct. 8 – Jefferson

Oct. 15 – at Lakeview

Oct. 22 – Hubbard

Struthers Schedule

Aug. 20 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Aug. 27 – Crestwood

Sept. 3 – Streetsboro

Sept. 10 – South Range

Sept. 17 – Hubbard

Sept. 24 – at Lakeview

Oct. 1 – at Jefferson

Oct. 8 – Niles

Oct. 15 – at Girard

Oct. 22 – at Poland

League History

Last 3 champions

2020 – South Range

2019 – Poland

2018 – Hubbard