South Range looks to defend Northeast 8 title without Patrone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range won the Northeast 8 Conference last fall by finishing undefeated in league play at 6-0. The Raiders won their first three playoff games (over Harrison Central, Beachwood and Crestview) before falling to the eventual champion-Kirtland Hornets (49-35) in the Division V Regional Final.
The Raiders’ offense averaged more points than any other school in the area (43.5) behind the Northeast 8 Player of the Year, Michael Patrone. Number 15 completed 63.2% of his 114 throws as he tossed for 1375 yards and 19 touchdown strikes. Patrone also ran for 878 yards on 89 carries (9.9 avg) and 9 additional scores. Patrone has since graduated but the Raiders return 8 starters on offense.as coach Dan Yeagley begins his 27th season at the helm of South Range football.
Longtime Lakeview head coach Tom Pavlansky takes over at Poland, where his father (Dave) led the Bulldogs to four consecutive MVC conference championships in the mid-70s. Lakeview filled the vacancy by hiring Hubbard’s defensive coordinator Sam Bellino. In the middle of January, former offensive coordinator Brandon Hanna was named the head football coach at Jefferson.
There’s been a new conference champion at the conclusion of each of the first three seasons. Will that trend continue? Can South Range stay atop the league in 2021?
2020 Northeast 8 Standings
South Range – 6-0 (9-1)
Poland – 5-1 (7-2)
Hubbard – 4-2 (5-3)
Niles – 4-2 (5-4)
Girard – 2-4 (4-6)
Struthers – 2-4 (2-5)
Jefferson – 1-5 (3-7)
Lakeview – 0-6 (1-7)
2020 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense
South Range – 43.5
Poland – 30.2
Girard – 27.2
Jefferson – 27.2
Niles – 24.9
Hubbard – 22.1
Struthers – 18.3
Lakeview – 7.6
Scoring Defense
Poland – 13.7
Hubbard – 20.3
South Range – 20.4
Niles – 25.0
Struthers – 26.3
Jefferson – 29.5
Lakeview – 30.1
Girard – 31.6
2020 Individual League Leaders
Passing Yards: Drew DelGarbino (Girard/SR) – 1837
Completion Percentage: Michael Patrone (South Range/SR) – 63.2%
Passing Touchdowns: Michael Patrone (South Range/SR) – 19
Rushing Yards: Danny Bruckman (Jefferson/SR) – 1486
Yards per carry: Aiden Hall (Struthers/SR) – 10.1
Rushing Touchdowns: Danny Bruckman (Jefferson/SR) – 20
Receiving Yards: Dominic Malito (Girard/JR) – 729
Receptions: Dominic Malito (Girard/JR) – 50
Receiving Touchdowns: Dominic Malito (Girard/JR) – 7
2021 Schedules
Girard Schedule
Aug. 20 – Streetsboro
Aug. 27 – at Liberty
Sept. 3 – Ellet
Sept. 10 – Jefferson
Sept. 17 – Lakeview
Sept. 24 – at South Range
Oct. 1 – Poland
Oct. 8 – at Hubbard
Oct. 15 – at Struthers
Oct. 22 – Niles
Hubbard Schedule
Aug. 20 – Norwayne
Aug. 27 – Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 3 – Shaw
Sept. 10 – Poland
Sept. 17 – at Struthers
Sept. 24 – Jefferson
Oct. 1 – at Lakeview
Oct. 8 – Girard
Oct. 15 – at Niles
Oct. 22 – at South Range
Jefferson Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Grand Valley
Aug. 27 – at Painesville Harvey
Sept. 3 – Edgewood
Sept. 10 – at Girard
Sept. 17 – Niles
Sept. 24 – at Hubbard
Oct. 1 – Struthers
Oct. 8 – at South Range
Oct. 15 – Poland
Oct. 22 – Lakeview
Lakeview Schedule
Aug. 20 – at LaBrae
Aug. 27 – at Garfield
Sept. 3 – Liberty
Sept. 10 – Niles
Sept. 17 – at Girard
Sept. 24 – Struthers
Oct. 1 – Hubbard
Oct. 8 – at Poland
Oct. 15 – South Range
Oct. 22 – at Jefferson
Niles Schedule
Aug. 19 – Howland
Aug. 27 – at Alliance
Sept. 3 – East
Sept. 10 – at Lakeview
Sept. 17 – at Jefferson
Sept. 24 – Poland
Oct. 1 – South Range
Oct. 8 – at Struthers
Oct. 15 – Hubbard
Oct. 22 – Girard
Poland Schedule
Aug. 19 – Canfield
Aug. 27 – Louisville
Sept. 3 – at Howland
Sept. 10 – at Hubbard
Sept. 17 – South Range
Sept. 24 – at Niles
Oct. 1 – at Girard
Oct. 8 – Lakeview
Oct. 15 – at Jefferson
Oct. 22 – Struthers
South Range Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Springfield
Aug. 27 – University School
Sept. 3 – Canton Central Catholic
Sept. 10 – at Struthers
Sept. 17 – at Poland
Sept. 24 – Girard
Oct. 1 – at Niles
Oct. 8 – Jefferson
Oct. 15 – at Lakeview
Oct. 22 – Hubbard
Struthers Schedule
Aug. 20 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
Aug. 27 – Crestwood
Sept. 3 – Streetsboro
Sept. 10 – South Range
Sept. 17 – Hubbard
Sept. 24 – at Lakeview
Oct. 1 – at Jefferson
Oct. 8 – Niles
Oct. 15 – at Girard
Oct. 22 – at Poland
League History
Last 3 champions
2020 – South Range
2019 – Poland
2018 – Hubbard