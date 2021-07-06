Slippery Rock High School football preview

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A year ago, Slippery Rock opened the season with a 27-7 win over Sharon. The Rockets also registered an overtime victory (17-14) against Grove City.

“We have some solid returners, we’re expecting to be better and more physical up front on both sides of the ball,” Coach Larry Wendereusz said. “We expect to be able to run the ball better and stop the run better with our linemen.”

Slippery Rock is seeking its first winning season since 2018 (7-4).

“We’ve incorporated some leadership pieces that should put a little more leadership on all of our juniors and seniors this year,” Wendereusz said. “We expect this group to be able to handle this role nicely.”

The 2021 season gets underway with a home matchup with Fort LeBoeuf August 27.

2020 Record: 2-6 (2-4, 3rd place in Region 3)

Coach: Larry Wendereusz, 6th season

Previewing Slippery Rock’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 11.9 (55th in area)

Returning Starters: 10

Key Returnees: Brett Galcik, JR/RB; Brody Galcik, JR/OL; Tony Pilosi, SR/OL; John Sabo, JR/WR; Shane Thompson, SR/RB

Key Losses: Ethan Plesakov, WR; Justin Schaeffer, OL

Name to watch for: William Mockel, QB

The offense returns ten starters from a year ago, which includes quarterback junior William Mockel. The team also welcomes back a number of skill players in running backs Shane Thompson, Ryan Montgomery and Brett Galcik, as well as receivers Brendan Earl and John Sabo.

Slippery Rock lost its standout Justin Schaeffer to graduation, but the Rockets’ line returns Tony Pilosi, Jacob Humes, Brody Galcik and Isaac Bell.

“We hope that our experience will lead to some positive situations up front,” Wendereusz said.

Previewing Slippery Rock’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 29.8 (50th in area)

Returning Starters: 6

Key Returnees: Brett Galcik, JR/LB; Ryan Montgomery, SR/DB; Tony Pilosi, SR/DL

Key Losses: Charlie Dugo, LB; Evan Long, LB; Ethan Plesakov, DB-P; Justin Schaeffer, DL

Name to watch for: Tony Pilosi and Brett Galcik, DL

The Rockets return a pair of starters at all levels of the defense. Along the line, Tony Pilosi and Brody Galcik are both back. At linebacker, Shane Thompson and Brett Galcik both return, as well as in the secondary Ryan Montgomery and Maddox Allen will be welcomed back to help anchor the defense.

“We hope to be better at stopping the run this season,“ Wendereusz said. “We need to handle the passing game as well when given that opportunity.”

2020 Class 3A Region 3 Standings

Hickory – 6-0 (8-1)

Grove City – 3-3 (4-4)

Slippery Rock – 2-4 (2-6)

Sharon – 1-5 (2-5)

Schedule

Aug. 27 – Fort LeBoeuf

Sept. 3 – at Mercyhurst Prep

Sept. 10 – at Titusville

Sept. 17 – Grove City

Sept. 24 – Corry

Oct. 1 – at Conneaut, OH

Oct. 8 – Hickory

Oct. 15 – Sharon

Oct. 22 – at Girard