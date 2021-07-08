Sharpsville High School football preview

Sharpsville looks to get back to playing winning football once again in 2021

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Since falling in the 2018 District 10 Class 2A championship game to Wilmington (50-7), the Blue Devils have not been back to the playoffs, accumulating an overall record of 6-11 during the last two years.

One year ago, Sharpsville topped winless-Greenville three times by a combined score of 59-20. However, the Devils lost to Farrell and Wilmington both twice as they were outscored by 170 points in those four outings.

Looking to avoid being shut out of the playoffs for the third straight year, which would be a first since 1993-95, the Blue Devils will begin the new season by hosting West Middlesex on Friday, August 27.

2020 Record: 3-5 (3-4), 3rd place in Region 1 (Class 2A)

Coach: Paul Piccirilli, 27th season (213-84)

Previewing Sharpsville’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 14.4 (52nd in Area)

Total Offense: 208.9

Key Returnees: Chris Roth, SR/RB; Jacob Rust, SR/OL

Key Losses: Danny Henwood, ATH; Ryan Ladjevich, WR; Devon McCurry, OL

Danny Henwood ended his prep career last fall by leading the Blue Devils in rushing (725 yards) and receptions (14), tallying 9 total offensive touchdowns.

After 4 straight years (2015-18) with having a Blue Devil eclipse the 1,000-yard passing plateau and the 1,000-yard rushing mark, Sharpsville has failed to have either over the past two seasons.

Chris Roth returns after rushing for 460 yards (4.5 avg.) and catching 5 passes for 39 yards as a junior.

Last year, underclassmen Caullin Summers and Stephen Tarnoci combined to complete 44.8% of their passes (30-67) while throwing for 319 yards.

Previewing Sharpsville’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 31.4 (52nd in Area)

Total Defense: 333.1

Key Returnees: Dom Alfredo, SR/DL; Andrew Frye, JR/DL; Chris Roth, SR/LB; Jacob Rust, SR/DL; Braden Scarvel, JR/DL; Zack Tedrow, SR/DB

Key Losses: Danny Henwood, DB; Devon McCurry, LB

The defensive unit lost two 1st-team All-Region standouts in Danny Henwood (DB) and Devon McCurry (LB) to graduation.

Over the last four years, Sharpsville’s defense has allowed an uptick in scoring. In 2017, the defense permitted just 18.8 points per game. The next year (2018), they allowed 22.0 points. In 2019, they saw that number grow to 24.2. Last fall, the defense allowed 31.4 points per contest.

2020 Class 2A Region 1 Standings

Wilmington – 6-0 (10-1)

Farrell – 4-2 (5-3)

Sharpsville – 3-4 (3-5)

Greenville – 0-7 (0-8)

2021 Schedule

Aug. 27 – West Middlesex

Sept. 3 – Cochranton

Sept. 10 – Greenville

Sept. 17 – at Lakeview

Sept. 24 – Farrell

Oct. 1 – Wilmington

Oct. 9 – at Kennedy Catholic

Oct. 15 – at Mercer

Oct. 22 – at Reynolds