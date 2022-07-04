RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – For the past twenty years, Jim Lunardi led the Ravens from the sidelines to seven playoff appearances. This past March, coach Lunardi decided to step down to focus on other aspects of his life that go beyond the hashmarks – his family.

The Ravens will be led by former assistant Joe Callihan as the leader of their football program. He’s excited about the prospects of this upcoming season and beyond. “I think we’re well on our way to building something special. We’ve gotten a large turnout for our off-season program. It’s been exciting to see the kids buy into some of the new things we’re doing. I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to fill out our coaching staff with great people, I believe all great organizations and programs are built on great people.”

Ravenna has suffered through just one losing campaign in the past eight years.

The Ravens must replace their multi-dimensional quarterback Ethan Cobbin (John Carroll), who since graduated. Cobbin completed 52.4% of his passes for 1279 yards (13 TDs) and ran for 1098 yards (18 TDs) to lead Ravenna. “Ethan was a huge part of what we did last year offensively,” Callihan said. “We have a handful of guys that want to try and be the leader of our offense and be the next quarterback. We will have [an open] competition to see who steps up as someone we can trust to lead our offense. Our running back position is one of the deepest on the team, we’re bringing back three different guys that have experience running the ball for us Carlione White (64 rushing yards), Pavel Henderson (318 rushing yards) and Austin Marshall (96 rushing yards).” Henderson led the team in receiving with 23 catches and 371 yards (4 TDs).

Ravenna’s defense will take on a different look without their middle linebacker Christian Neff. “Christian was our leader,” states coach Callihan. “He set a new school record for us in tackles (162 during regular season). He made all the calls on defense. We’re going to need guys to step up on and off the field to fill that void, luckily, we have a lot of guys that have been working hard and have shown potential to do that. One of our greatest team strengths is our team speed. We feel that can help us get to the ball and kill the run.”

Ravenna will welcome Lorain and Howland in weeks one and two to the blue turf at Portage Community Bank Stadium to kick off the 2022 season.

Ravenna Ravens

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Joe Callihan, 1st season

2021 Record: 7-4

Last 5 Years: 63.5% (33-19)

Home Field: Portage Community Bank Stadium

League: Metro Athletic Conference

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 25.2

Scoring Defense: 23.4

Total Offense: 307.4

Rushing Offense: 191.1

Passing Offense: 116.3

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Ethan Cobbin – 1279 yards, 52.4%, 13 TDs

Rushing: Ethan Cobbin – 1098 yards, 7.6 avg, 18 TDs

Receiving: Pavel Henderson – 371 yards, 16.1 avg, 4 TDs

Tackles: Christian Neff – 178

Quarterback Sacks: Pavel Henderson – 4.0

Interceptions: Lorenzo Slade & Phillip Barton – 2

2021 Results

Aurora 42 Ravens 14*

Ravens 34 Woodridge 16

Ravens 50 Akron Springfield 7

Ravens 34 Coventry 14

Ravens 40 Cambridge 14

Ravens 28 Cloverleaf 27

Streetsboro 41 Ravens 17

Norton 39 Ravens 6

Ravens 27 Kent Roosevelt 9

Ravens 20 Howland 13

Tallmadge 35 Ravens 7

*Post-season

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – Lorain

Aug. 26 – Howland

Sept. 2 – at Kent Roosevelt

Sept. 9 – at Cloverleaf

Sept. 16 – at Streetsboro

Sept. 23 – Field

Sept. 30 – at Coventry

Oct. 7 – Akron Springfield

Oct. 14 – at Woodridge

Oct. 21 – Norton