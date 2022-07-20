ASHLAND, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sitting about an hour from the site of this year’s state football championships – Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg – is where the eastern powerhouse, North Schuylkill High School is located.

Coach Wally Hall’s Spartans have accumulated a winning percentage of 87% over the course of the last four seasons.

In 2020, despite suffering through multiple shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with District 11 opting out of the state tournament, the Spartans finished unbeaten (at 8-0) and won the 3A crown by toppling Notre Dame-Green Pond (49-35).

Last year, North Schuylkill knocked off Jim Thorpe (40-7) to claim their second straight District 11 title before falling to Neumann-Goretti by five points (26-21) in the next round.

North Schuylkill must move on without such standouts as their quarterback Jake Hall (2342 passing yards, 535 rushing yards), top rusher Josh Chowansky (1524 rushing yards) and a number of seniors who’ve recently graduated such as guard Carey Wahalec, receiver Carl Brown (22 catches, 606 yards) and defensive end Adam Scott (54 tackles, 15 TFL, 7 QB sacks).

“We placed great emphasis evaluating personnel,” said coach Hall. “We’re confident of the direction we’re going offensively. We’re returning many veterans [on the defensive side of the ball] with lots of [varsity] experience. Our special team play will be a strength with our sophomore kicker Gavin Menzter returning (59 of 63 extra point attempts).”

Junior wide receiver Joey Flail was named to the First-Team All-State in 2021. Flail hauled in at least four passes in nine of the 11 games he played. Number 32 averaged 16.5 yards per catch (61 catches, 1006 yards) and 13 touchdowns. Colin Stanakis, Colin McGee and Zander McElhenny will be looked upon to fill in at their wide out roles too.

Competition for the starting quarterback position is a battle between three players this summer. At running back, Jaxson Chowansky (295 rushing yards, 8 TDs) and Jared Tinarie (157 rushing yards) will most likely get plenty of touches out the backfield this season.

Senior Jack Dean is back at tight end. Up front, the Spartans will return four starters in Steven Davis, Sander Stokes, Robbie Weitz and their senior center Brady Salukas.

On defense, North Schuylkill welcomes back eleven players who have starting experience. Along the line is a trio of seniors in Chris Long (13 TFL, 6 QB sacks), Robbie Weitz (41 tackles, 8 TFL) and Steven Davis (14 TFL, 4 QB sacks), who’ll be back in the mix as well as junior Neekoli Carabolla (38 tackles, 4 QB sacks).

Jaxson Chowansky (72 tackles) led the team in tackles as a sophomore. This year, he’ll be joined by Jared Tinari (28 tackles), Ricky Halford and Jack Dean (38 tackles) at linebacker.

In the secondary, Colin McGee (41 tackles) and Keegan Curry (35 tackles) will be back for the junior seasons as well as Zander McElhenny.

“We’re playing a very competitive schedule,” Hall states. “We’ll need to focus daily and weekly on our opponents.”

North Schuylkill opens the season at home against Mount Carmel on August 26.

North Schuylkill Spartans

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Wally Hall, 10th season at North Schuylkill

2021 Record: 11-2 (7-0), 1st place in Colonial Red

Last 5 Years: 48-9 (84.2%)

Home Field: Spartan Stadium

League: Schuylkill League, Colonial Red Division

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 11

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 34.1

Scoring Defense: 15.8

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Jake Hall – 2342 yards, 60.0% (135-225), 30 TDs

Rushing: Josh Chowansky – 1524 yards, 7.1 avg, 12 TDs

Receiving: Joey Flail – 1006 yards, 16.5 avg, 13 TDs

Tackles: Jaxson Chowansky – 72

Quarterback Sacks: Adam Scott – 7

2021 Results

Neumann-Goretti 26 Spartans 21*

Spartans 40 Jim Thorpe 7*

Spartans 2 Tamaqua 0*

Pottsville 20 Spartans 12

Spartans 55 Tamaqua 7

Spartans 42 Salisbury 0

Spartans 42 Notre Dame-Green Pond 21

Spartans 56 Northern Lehigh 42

Spartans 60 Pen Argyl 27

Spartans 52 Palisades 12

Spartans 28 Jim Thorpe 7

Spartans 21 Blue Mountain 14

Spartans 33 Mount Carmel 14

*-playoff

2022 Schedule

Aug. 26 – Mount Carmel

Sept. 2 – at Blue Mountain

Sept. 9 – Pine Grove

Sept. 16 – Tamaqua

Sept. 23 – at Northern Lehigh

Sept. 30 – Notre Dame-Green Pond

Oct. 7 – at Jim Thorpe

Oct. 14 – Palmerton

Oct. 21 – at Salisbury

Oct. 28 – Pottsville