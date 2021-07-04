McDonald High School football preview

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s 2020 football season ended last October against a familiar foe – the Lucas Cubs.

Last summer, the Blue Devils returned 15 letter winners. This year, they must replace 8 starters on offense and defense including their standout quarterback Dom Schadl.

Over the last 16 seasons (2005-2020), McDonald has accumulated 126 wins compared to just 46 losses which translates to a winning percentage of 73.3%.

McDonald will welcome Brookfield in week one on Friday, August 20 for their season opener.

2020 Record: 7-2 (5-1, 2nd place in MVAC Scarlet Tier)

Coach: Dan Williams, 22nd season at McDonald (153-71)

2020 Big 22: Dom Schadl

Previewing McDonald’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 31.3 (15th in Area)

Total Offense: 363.7

Returning Starters: 3

Key Returnees: Ty Agler, JR/K; Kyle Crown, JR/OL; Nathan Gilligan, SR/RB; Logan Hawk, SR/ATH

Key Losses: Dominic Carkido, WR; Kaden Crown, OL; Hunter McCombs, OL; Greg Merdich, OL; Dom Schadl, QB

Name to watch for: Logan Hawk, QB

The Blue Devils had to say good bye to Schadl – the team’s quarterback who recently graduated. Schadl finished his prep career with 1812 rushing yards (averaged 8.7 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns on the ground a year ago in just 9 games. He also completed 68.9% of his throws (31-45) while throwing for 384 stripes (3 TDs).

Senior Logan Hawk (323 rushing yards, 2 TDs) is in line to take over as McDonald’s signal caller. Underclassmen Nate Sierra (20 yards passing) and Zach Shobel will also work in camp to get repetitions as well.

Nathan Gilligan, also a senior, will take on some of the added responsibility that Schadl shouldered last fall. “He had an outstanding track season which landed him at the states in the 4 x 200,” Coach Williams states. As a junior, Gilligan ran the ball 61 times and was able to gain 7.8 yards per carry (476 yards) and scored 8 touchdowns. He also caught 4 passes for an average of 22.5 yards per reception.

McDonald must replace 4 of their 5 starters along the offensive line. Williams points out, “We’ll be young and inexperienced. Kyle Crown returns as our lone starter. Look for senior Dante Mediati as well as juniors Ty Agler, Jordan Wilson and Caiden Morris along with sophomores Logan Presco, Nolan Evans and Andy Cornelius to see time (up front).”

Williams indicates that Nolan Agler and Ty Puckett will flank out wide at the receiver spots this summer. As will, Mike Woloshak and Zach Shobel in the slot. Caiden Morris and Danny Gray are schedule to play at the tight end position.

Previewing McDonald’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 19.6 (T-17th in Area)

Total Defense: 220.0

Returning Starters: 3

Key Returnees: Kyle Crown, JR/DL; Nathan Gilligan, SR/LB; Logan Hawk, SR/DB

Key Losses: Dominic Carkido, DB; Kaden Crown, DL; Nick Ferradino, LB; Hunter McCombs, DL; Dom Schadl, DB

Name to watch for: Nathan Gilligan, LB

In McDonald’s 7-wins in 2020, the Blue Devil defense allowed an average of 14.3 points to be scored per game. In their 2-losses (to Springfield and Lucas), they gave up 49 and 27 points respectively.

McDonald lost All-League performers at each level. However, the defensive unit returns two mainstays in Nathan Gilligan (73 tackles) and Logan Hawk. “Nathan has been our leading tackler in each of the past two years,” adds Williams. “He’s entering his third year as a starter at linebacker. Logan’s back at free safety, this is his third-year starting in the secondary.”

Kyle Crown and Dante Mediati will anchor the defensive line. Anthony Guerrino and Danny Gray will join Gilligan at the linebacker position. In the secondary – Mike Woloschak, Zach Shobel, Nate Sierra and Nolan Agler will all be in the mix to start for the Blue Devils this fall.

2020 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings

Springfield – 6-0 (11-1)

McDonald – 5-1 (7-2)

Jackson-Milton – 4-2 (6-3)

Western Reserve – 4-3 (6-4)

Mineral Ridge – 3-3 (6-4)

Lowellville – 2-5 (4-6)

Sebring – 1-5 (2-8)

Waterloo – 0-6 (4-6)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – Brookfield

Aug. 27 – Columbiana

Sept. 3 – Valley Christian

Sept. 10 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 17 – Sebring

Sept. 24 – Springfield

Oct. 1 – Western Reserve

Oct. 8 – at Lowellville

Oct. 15 – at Waterloo

Oct. 22 – at Jackson-Milton