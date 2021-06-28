Mathews High School football preview

Mustangs have won just 6 games over the course of the last 3 years

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews began the 2020 season with a 3-1 record before dropping their final 6-games. The Mustangs were left with a group of 15 players at the end of the season.

In December, Mathews announced the hiring of coaching legend Bill Bohren to take over the football program. Bohren started coaching in the mid-1960s as he made stops at area schools such as Lakeview, Boardman, Salem, Niles, LaBrae and Southington Chalker. Bohren has won 295 career games which puts him at 17th all-time in the state.

Bohren and assistant coach Kevin Haynie were both hired as athletic director Mike Palumbo believes they can revamp a football program which has won just 6 games over the past 3 years.

“We have high expectations,” says Haynie. “We plan on competing for a league championship and to qualify for the state playoffs.”

Mathews opens the season against Steubenville Catholic Central on Friday, August 20.

2020 Record: 3-7 (3-3, 3rd place in NAC)

Coach: Bill Bohren, 1st season at Mathews (295-171-6 overall)

Previewing Mathews’ Offense

Scoring Offense: 12.2 (54th in Area)

Key Returnees: Levi Bearfield, SR/OL; Logan Corson, JR/OL; Corey Lilly, SR/RB; Isaiah Munno, SR/QB

Quarterback Isiah Munno will lead the new offense with a group of talented skill position players led by Corey Lilly and Century Hobbs at running back and Ethan Petek (WR) and Dom Frazzini (TE) as his top receiving targets.

With all of the skill players in the mix, the offensive line remains a question mark. “Levi Bearfield and Logan Corson are the two who will have to step up in order for the offense to be successful,” states assistant coach Kevin Haynie.

“We’ll look to attack mismatches and keep the defense off the field with ball control and fundamental team goals of limiting turnovers and mistakes.”

Previewing Mathews’ Defense

Scoring Defense: 28.6 (46th in Area)

Key Returnees: Logan Corson, JR/LB; Dom Frazzini, JR/LB; Century Hobbs, SR/LB; Corey Lilly, SR/DE; Isaiah Munno, SR/DE

Coach Haynie states, “We have a lot of team speed on defense. We’re installing the 50-Invert defense this summer. We’re going to play field position football with aggressive pressure and team tackling.”

Up front, the Mustangs will look to Isaiah Munno and Corey Lilly to anchor the line. At linebacker, the team is high on a trio of players in Century Hobbs, Dom Frazzini and Logan Corson. In the secondary, Ethan Petek will be positioned as a safety in the back end.

2020 NAC Standings

Pymatuning Valley – 6-0 (8-1)

Fairport Harding – 4-2 (4-3)

Mathews – 3-3 (3-7)

Windham – 2-3 (2-4)

St. John – 2-4 (2-6)

Southington – 0-5 (0-5)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – Steubenville Catholic Central

Aug. 27 – Leetonia

Sept. 3 – at Sebring

Sept. 10 – at Edison

Sept. 17 – at Madonna (WV)

Sept. 24 – Southington

Oct. 1 – Fairport Harding

Oct. 8 – at St. John

Oct. 15 – at Windham

Oct. 22 – at Pymatuning Valley