MALVERN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Matt Chiurco took over the Hornets’ program in 2018, Malvern has just finished their fourth consecutive losing season as the school had accumulated a winning percentage of 30.0% (12-28) during that span. Now, Chiurco’s Hornets are after their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

“We have a lot of young guys that are ready to step in and prove themselves,” Chiurco states. “We have twelve players that started at least one game [in 2021]. Our belief is that we can have a good year. We have a very good football player returning in Xavier Watson, who’ll be our running back and middle linebacker. We also have three linemen in Frank McClelland, Zach Babiczuk and Kyle Bossert and two good athletes returning in Dylan Phillips and KJ Wafler.”

With the graduation of their quarterback Tristan Phillips, the Hornets will look to a sophomore to lead the offense. “Jared Witherow stands 6-foot-4 and has a big arm,” points out Chiurco. “He started six games for us last year in the secondary, and he did a really nice job on Saturday’s for our junior varsity team. We feel he has a ton of potential, but we really want to take it slow with him and build his confidence up.”

Watson gained 572 yards rushing (7 TDs) as a junior. This year he’ll be the featured back in the offense. Sophomore Drake Hutchison is another name to keep an eye on.

Last year, Malvern’s defense held eight of their twelve opponents to less than 17-points. In 2022, the defensive unit will be put to the test as they’ll need to replace seven starters. Chiurco indicates, “We want eleven fast players on the field. We’ll get them in positions where they can excel.”

Malvern will open the season at East Palestine on Friday, August 19.

Malvern Hornets

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Matt Chiurco, 5th season (24-17)

2021 Record: 9-3 (5-0), 1st place in Inter-Valley Conference (Northern Division)

Last 5 Years: 54.9% (28-23)

Home Field: Malvern Hornets Stadium

League: Inter-Valley Conference, Northern Division

Base Offense: Spread/Multiple

Base Defense: 3-4

Returning Starters

Offense: 4

Defense: 4

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 30.5

Scoring Defense: 14.5

Total Offense: 277.4

Rushing Offense: 156.0

Passing Offense: 121.4

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Tristan Phillips – 1413 yards, 64.0%, 14 TDs

Rushing: KJ Thomas – 664 yards, 8.3 avg, 11 TDs

Receiving: Noah Ball – 559 yards, 13.6 avg, 6 TDs

Tackles: Bryson White – 97

Quarterback Sacks: Xavier Watson – 7.0

Interceptions: Noah Ball – 9

2021 Results

Lucas 37 Hornets 0*

Hornets 34 Lowellville 0*

Hornets 7 East Canton 0

Hornets 40 Tuscarawas Central Catholic 13

Hornets 44 Newcomerstown 14

Hornets 26 Buckeye Trail 24

Hornets 41 Strasburg-Franklin 6

Garaway 30 Hornets 7

Sandy Valley 22 Hornets 21

Hornets 51 Waterloo 16

Hornets 40 Conotton Valley 12

Hornets 55 East Palestine 0

*-playoff

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – at East Palestine

Aug. 26 – at Conotton Valley

Sept. 2 – Waterloo

Sept. 9 – Tuscarawas Valley

Sept. 16 – at Ridgewood

Sept. 23 – Strasburg-Franklin

Sept. 30 – at Buckeye Trail

Oct. 7 – Newcomerstown

Oct. 15 – at Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Oct. 21 – East Canton