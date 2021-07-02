Liberty High School football preview

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty turns to one of its own in alumnus Joe Simon to take over the football program.

“Taking over at my alma mater is truly an honor,” Simon said. “In my eyes, it’s the pinnacle job of my coaching career. When I first started coaching, I never envisioned being a college or professional coach. My goal was to one day be the head coach at Liberty.”

Three of the last four head coaches at Liberty have enjoyed a winning season in their first year on the job (Jeff Whittaker, Brian Jones, Kevin Cylar).

“I’m excited to build on the years of tradition at Liberty,” Simon said. “My expectations are to field a team that is highly-competitive and regarded as one of the most well-rounded in the area. We’ll take pride in being a fundamentally sound, disciplined football team. Our student athletes will strive to be glowing examples of success in the classroom, on the field and in the community.”

The Leopards open the 2021 season at home against Western Reserve Friday, August 20.

2020 Record: 1-6 (1-5, 6th place in MVAC Grey Tier)

Coach: Joe Simon, 1st season

Previewing Liberty’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 15.0 (50th in area)

Total Offense: 158.9

Key Returnees: Chris Cunningham, JR/RB; Derek DeMattia, JR/QB; DeAndre Venters, SR/QB; Donte Venters, SR/ATH

Key Losses: Antuan Brown, WR; Carter Coman, C

Name to watch for: Derek DeMattia, QB

Historically, Liberty has been known for its ground game. Last year, the Leopards averaged just 104 rushing yards per game.

Liberty hopes to create more space to run this year with a potentially strong line up front.

“They possess good size, strength and have a good amount of experience returning with three starters,” Simon said. “We need to create as much depth as possible because injuries happen, and the trenches are where games are won and lost.”

Simon includes Michael Sattler, Camden Husk, Jeff Moananu, Thomas Easton and Jonah Woods as players who the Leopards will rely on this coming season.

At quarterback, Coach Simon likes what he has in junior Derek DeMattia.

“He split snaps last year and has a very strong arm. Furthermore, he demonstrates great leadership and a strong work ethic. Every job is up for competition, though. No one has a starting role right now. DeAndre Venters is another candidate at quarterback. He’s a senior with good athleticism and leadership skills.”

DeMattia threw for 367 yards on 27 completions and 4 touchdowns.

Donte Venters and Chris Cunningham could see time in the backfield. Venters rushed for 134 yards (2 TDs), and caught 4 passes for 62 yards and a score as a junior. Cunningham led the team among ball carriers who had 30 rushes or more with a 5.4 average per run (174 yards, 2 TDs).

Previewing Liberty’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 31.5 (53rd in area)

Total Defense: 275.3

Key Returnees: Zach James, SR/DL; Donte Venters, SR/LB; Tremendous Watson, SR/DL; La’Breilyn Wilson, SR/DL

Key Losses: Antuan Brown, DB; Carter Coman, DL

Name to watch for: La’Breilyn Wilson, DE

The defense finished with 12 takeaways (4 interceptions and 8 fumble recoveries) in 2020.

“I’m cautiously optimistic about the defense,” Simon said. “I like the overall athleticism and blend of size, speed and skill. Plus, there appears to be depth. It appears as if the strength is along the line. Seniors Tremendous Watson (DT), La’Breilyn Wilson (DE) and Zach James (DE) all started last year and have been impressive in the weight room and in on-field drills.”

Watson closed out his junior season with 20 tackles. Wilson finished with 3 quarterback sacks and 11 ½ tackles for a loss. James led the team in defensive stops with 33.

At linebacker, Liberty features plenty of experienced players in seniors Donte Venters, Jadan Townsend and his twin brother, Jordan, as well as juniors Derek DeMattia and Chris Cunningam.

“Their commitment to the weight room and to improve as players has been a welcome sight for the coaching staff and the younger players,” Simon said.

2020 MVAC Grey Tier Standings

Brookfield – 5-1 (6-4)

Crestview – 4-1 (7-2)

LaBrae – 3-2 (6-4)

Champion – 2-2 (2-3)

Memorial – 2-3 (2-5)

Liberty – 1-5 (1-6)

Newton Falls – 0-3 (1-6)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – Western Reserve

Aug. 27 – Girard

Sept. 3 – at Lakeview

Sept. 10 – at Brookfield

Sept. 17 – at Crestview

Sept. 24 – at Campbell Memorial

Oct. 1 – Champion

Oct. 8 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 15 – LaBrae

Oct. 22 – Garrettsville Garfield