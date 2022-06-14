YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine area high school football programs will be led by a new head coach this fall.

Seth Antram left Boardman to return to Chaney after one season. John Armeni, after nine campaigns at the helm of LaBrae football, took the job at Western Reserve. Stacy Robinson left his alma mater (Union Area High School) to head crosstown to New Castle High School.

Boardman – DJ Dota

2021 Record: 4-5

Playoff Finish: Did not qualify

DJ Dota takes over for Seth Antram as the Spartan head coach. He spent four seasons with Harding before taking over at West Branch in 2011. At both stops, he combined for 61 wins.

Chaney – Seth Antram

2021 Record: 4-5

Playoff Finish: Did not qualify

Antram led Boardman last year to a 4-5 record. In his lone season at the helm of Spartan football, Boardman jumped out to a 4-1 start which included a week two victory against Chaney (16-12). He served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator before last year.

East Liverpool – Don Phillips

2021 Record: 3-5

Playoff Finish: Did not qualify

With over 30 years of coaching experience, Phillips comes across the border to Ohio to lead East Liverpool this fall. Phillips has won 162 games throughout his career, leading the likes of Center and Ellwood City to successful seasons in the WPIAL.

East Palestine – Michael Demster

2021 Record: 0-10

Playoff Finish: Did not qualify

The Bulldogs are seeking their first win in 14 tries as they last tasted victory on October 10, 2020, when East Palestine edged St. John – 15-14. Now, the Bulldogs turn to former United head coach, Michael Demster.

LaBrae – Jon Elliot

2021 Record: 11-2

Playoff Finish: Lost in Division 6, Region 21 Semifinal to Mogadore (48-42, OT)

Longtime assistant Jon Elliot takes over the Viking program. He spent the last two seasons at Warren JFK. In 2019, Elliot served as Fitch’s interim head coach after the unexpected passing of coaching legend, Phil Annarella.

Leetonia – John Protopapa

2021 Record: 2-5

Playoff Finish: Did not qualify

Protopapa has made many stops along the way throughout his coaching career. He was the head coach at Lowellville when the Rockets won their first playoff game in school history (in 2002). Now, he’ll take over for Paul Hulea at Leetonia.

New Castle – Stacy Robinson

2021 Record: 7-5

Playoff Finish: Lost in WPIAL Class 4A Quarterfinals to Belle Vernon (45-20)

Former Union Scottie coach Stacy Robinson takes over the New Castle football program after leading his alma mater for the past 25 years.

Sebring – Anthony Agresta

2021 Record: 1-8

Playoff Finish: Did not qualify

Former Steubenville Catholic Central Coach Anthony Agresta is taking over Sebring football. Agresta also coached in Louisiana (Northlake Christian) for ten seasons as his Wolverines made the post-season each year.

Western Reserve – John Armeni

2021 Record: 5-6

Playoff Finish: Lost in Division 6, Region 21 First Round to Springfield (38-0)

In February, the Blue Devils made it official as Reserve hired John Armeni — the former LaBrae coach — to the same position. Armeni won 63 games in nine seasons as his teams advanced to the playoffs five times.