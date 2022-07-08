CADIZ, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2022, the Huskies advanced to the post-season in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.

Coach Anthony Hayes views his team as having the potential to make another trip behind seven returning starters on offense. Junior quarterback Hayden Cassidy is back, along with three starters along the line of scrimmage from last year’s group. Cabot Arbaugh and Hunter Boals will anchor the line. Reed Arbaugh as well as Lucas and Landen Thomas will provide a reason for optimism up front for the Huskies.

“Lucas placed in the wrestling state tournament at 220-pounds this past winter,” said Coach Hayes. “Landon narrowly missed qualifying for state as a freshman at the heavyweight [level].”

At running back, there’s a void without their graduated senior Nathan Bertolino, who ran for close to 800 yards. Mykel Quito gained nearly 300 yards on the ground (236) as a freshman last year.

“Mykel (6’1, 240 lbs) split carries last season,” said Hayes. “We also return a couple of capable receivers in Tre Rex, Alex Fluharty and Parker Hutton. We also return two junior tight ends – Clayton Vermillion and Nick Fluharty.”

On the defensive side of the ball, there are plenty of moving parts as the Huskies prepare for summer camp.

“We’re going to need some time to get guys into the right place where they can play fast and physical,” said Hayes. “We have pretty good length and athleticism. We have to utilize those strengths to our advantage.”

The defense will rely on linebacker Nate Fry and defensive backs Tre Rex and Parker Hutton to lead the unit in 2022.

Last season, Harrison Central opened the 2021 campaign with a 41-6 win over Claymont. In week one of the upcoming season, the Huskies will begin at Uhrichsville on August 19 against the Mustangs.

Harrison Central Huskies

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Anthony Hayes, 5th season (17-23)

2021 Record: 4-7

Last 5 Years: 44.0% (22-28)

Home Field: Wagner Field

Base Offense: Multiple

Base Defense: 3-3-5

Returning Starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 6

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 17.1

Scoring Defense: 31.5

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Hayden Cassidy – 1237 yards, 52.4% (111-212), 14 TDs

Rushing: Nathan Bertolino – 798 yards, 5.7 avg, 8 TDs

Receiving: Tre Rex – 32- yards, 3 TDs

Interceptions: Tre Rex – 5

2021 Results

Kirtland 56 Huskies 0*

Buckeye Local 25 Huskies 0

Huskies 33 Indian Creek 23

Huskies 27 Edison 17

Beaver Local 48 Huskies 14

St. Clairsville 55 Huskies 7

Hawken 34 Huskies 27

Union Local 41 Huskies 18

Bellaire 27 Huskies 0

Huskies 21 Buckeye Trail 14

Huskies 41 Claymont 6

*-playoff

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – at Claymont

Aug. 26 – Buckeye Trail

Sept. 2 – Perry Traditional Academy

Sept. 9 – at Union Local

Sept. 16 – at East Liverpool

Sept. 23 – St. Clairsville

Sept. 30 – Beaver Local

Oct. 7 – at Edison

Oct. 14 – at Indian Creek

Oct. 21 – at Buckeye Local