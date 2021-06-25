Garfield’s inclusion into MVAC Grey Tier gives conference another perennial power

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview and Brookfield shared the Grey Tier’s first championship last season after the Rebels’ 44-12 victory in the finale November 6.

The top half of the conference last year displayed a winning formula throughout the year and into the playoffs. Crestview and LaBrae each won two post-season games, while Brookfield topped Oberlin (57-22) in the opening round. LaBrae stunned the Warriors in the next round – 55-54 – to get revenge for their September 4 game, which resulted in a 35-7 victory for Brookfield.

This year, the Grey Tier will welcome in Garrettsville Garfield. Coach Mike Moser has built a perennial power in his eight years at the helm of the G-Men football program. Garfield has won nine games in three of the last five seasons (2020, 2019, 2016). Last year, they topped Cardinal Mooney (24-21) before falling to Crestview (23-15) in the Division V playoffs.

The Grey Tier will see three coaching changes this fall. Tom Conrad and Joe Simon take over their respective alma maters at Champion and Liberty. Andrew King steps in at Campbell Memorial to lead the Red Devils into the 2021 season.

2020 MVAC Grey Tier Standings

Brookfield – 5-1 (6-4)

Crestview – 4-1 (7-2)

LaBrae – 3-2 (6-4)

Champion – 2-2 (2-3)

Campbell Memorial – 2-3 (2-5)

Liberty – 1-5 (1-6)

Newton Falls – 0-3 (1-6)

2020 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense

Crestview – 35.9

LaBrae – 32.0

Garfield – 31.4

Brookfield – 30.5

Newton Falls – 15.1

Liberty – 15.0

Champion – 12.6

Campbell Memorial – 9.7

Scoring Defense

Crestview – 12.4

Garfield – 19.3

Champion – 21.0

Brookfield – 23.3

LaBrae – 25.6

Newton Falls – 27.6

Liberty – 31.5

Campbell Memorial – 33.1

2020 Individual League Leaders

Passing Yards: Aidan Stephens (LaBrae/JR) – 1,421

Completion Percentage: Aidan Stephens (LaBrae/JR) – 58.3%

Passing Touchdowns: Anthony Cusick (Crestview/JR) – 15

Rushing Yards: Anthony Demma (Garfield/JR) – 1,309

Yards per carry: William Hardenbrook (Crestview/SR) – 10.9

Rushing Touchdowns: Haden Gibson (Brookfield/SR) – 19

Receiving Yards: Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae/JR) – 674

Receptions: Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae/JR) – 42

Receiving Touchdowns: Joe Perrine (Garfield/JR) and Brandon Yanssens (Crestview/SR) – 8

2021 Schedules

Brookfield Schedule

Aug. 20 – at McDonald

Aug. 27 – Springfield

Sept. 3 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 10 – Liberty

Sept. 17 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 24 – at Crestview

Oct. 1 – Newton Falls

Oct. 8 – LaBrae

Oct. 15 – Garfield

Oct. 22 – at Champion

Campbell Memorial Schedule

Aug. 20 – Valley Christian

Aug. 27 – at Lowellville

Sept. 3 – East Palestine

Sept. 10 – at Crestview

Sept. 17 – at Brookfield

Sept. 24 – Liberty

Oct. 1 – Garfield

Oct. 8 – at Champion

Oct. 15 – Newton Falls

Oct. 22 – at LaBrae

Champion Schedule

Aug. 20 – Warren JFK

Aug. 27 – at Rootstown

Sept. 3 – at Southeast

Sept. 10 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 17 – LaBrae

Sept. 24 – at Garfield

Oct. 1 – Liberty

Oct. 8 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 15 – at Crestview

Oct. 22 – Brookfield

Crestview Schedule

Aug. 19 – Salem

Aug. 27 – at Southern

Sept. 3 – at United

Sept. 10 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 17 – Liberty

Sept. 24 – Brookfield

Oct. 1 – at LaBrae

Oct. 8 – at Garfield

Oct. 15 – Champion

Oct. 22 – at Newton Falls

Garrettsville Garfield Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Cardinal

Aug. 27 – Lakeview

Sept. 3 – at Warren JFK

Sept. 10 – LaBrae

Sept. 17 – Newton Falls

Sept. 24 – Champion

Oct. 1 – at Campbell Memorial

Oct. 8 – Crestview

Oct. 15 – at Brookfield

Oct. 22 – at Liberty

LaBrae Schedule

Aug. 20 – Lakeview

Aug. 27 – at Valley Christian

Sept. 3 – Keystone

Sept. 10 – Garfield

Sept. 17 – Champion

Sept. 24 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 1 – Crestview

Oct. 8 – at Brookfield

Oct. 15 – Liberty

Oct. 22 – at Campbell Memorial

Liberty Schedule

Aug. 20 – Western Reserve

Aug. 27 – Girard

Sept. 3 – at Lakeview

Sept. 10 – at Brookfield

Sept. 17 – Crestview

Sept. 24 – at Campbell Memorial

Oct. 1 – Champion

Oct. 8 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 15 – LaBrae

Oct. 22 – Garfield

Newton Falls Schedule

Aug. 20 – Waterloo

Aug. 27 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 3 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 10 – Champion

Sept. 17 – at Garfield

Sept. 24 – at LaBrae

Oct. 1 – at Brookfield

Oct. 8 – Liberty

Oct. 15 – at Campbell Memorial

Oct. 22 – Crestview