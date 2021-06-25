Garfield’s inclusion into MVAC Grey Tier gives conference another perennial power

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview and Brookfield shared the Grey Tier’s first championship last season after the Rebels’ 44-12 victory in the finale November 6.
The top half of the conference last year displayed a winning formula throughout the year and into the playoffs. Crestview and LaBrae each won two post-season games, while Brookfield topped Oberlin (57-22) in the opening round. LaBrae stunned the Warriors in the next round – 55-54 – to get revenge for their September 4 game, which resulted in a 35-7 victory for Brookfield.
This year, the Grey Tier will welcome in Garrettsville Garfield. Coach Mike Moser has built a perennial power in his eight years at the helm of the G-Men football program. Garfield has won nine games in three of the last five seasons (2020, 2019, 2016). Last year, they topped Cardinal Mooney (24-21) before falling to Crestview (23-15) in the Division V playoffs.
The Grey Tier will see three coaching changes this fall. Tom Conrad and Joe Simon take over their respective alma maters at Champion and Liberty. Andrew King steps in at Campbell Memorial to lead the Red Devils into the 2021 season.
2020 MVAC Grey Tier Standings
Brookfield – 5-1 (6-4)
Crestview – 4-1 (7-2)
LaBrae – 3-2 (6-4)
Champion – 2-2 (2-3)
Campbell Memorial – 2-3 (2-5)
Liberty – 1-5 (1-6)
Newton Falls – 0-3 (1-6)
2020 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense
Crestview – 35.9
LaBrae – 32.0
Garfield – 31.4
Brookfield – 30.5
Newton Falls – 15.1
Liberty – 15.0
Champion – 12.6
Campbell Memorial – 9.7
Scoring Defense
Crestview – 12.4
Garfield – 19.3
Champion – 21.0
Brookfield – 23.3
LaBrae – 25.6
Newton Falls – 27.6
Liberty – 31.5
Campbell Memorial – 33.1
2020 Individual League Leaders
Passing Yards: Aidan Stephens (LaBrae/JR) – 1,421
Completion Percentage: Aidan Stephens (LaBrae/JR) – 58.3%
Passing Touchdowns: Anthony Cusick (Crestview/JR) – 15
Rushing Yards: Anthony Demma (Garfield/JR) – 1,309
Yards per carry: William Hardenbrook (Crestview/SR) – 10.9
Rushing Touchdowns: Haden Gibson (Brookfield/SR) – 19
Receiving Yards: Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae/JR) – 674
Receptions: Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae/JR) – 42
Receiving Touchdowns: Joe Perrine (Garfield/JR) and Brandon Yanssens (Crestview/SR) – 8
2021 Schedules
Brookfield Schedule
Aug. 20 – at McDonald
Aug. 27 – Springfield
Sept. 3 – at Western Reserve
Sept. 10 – Liberty
Sept. 17 – Campbell Memorial
Sept. 24 – at Crestview
Oct. 1 – Newton Falls
Oct. 8 – LaBrae
Oct. 15 – Garfield
Oct. 22 – at Champion
Campbell Memorial Schedule
Aug. 20 – Valley Christian
Aug. 27 – at Lowellville
Sept. 3 – East Palestine
Sept. 10 – at Crestview
Sept. 17 – at Brookfield
Sept. 24 – Liberty
Oct. 1 – Garfield
Oct. 8 – at Champion
Oct. 15 – Newton Falls
Oct. 22 – at LaBrae
Champion Schedule
Aug. 20 – Warren JFK
Aug. 27 – at Rootstown
Sept. 3 – at Southeast
Sept. 10 – at Newton Falls
Sept. 17 – LaBrae
Sept. 24 – at Garfield
Oct. 1 – Liberty
Oct. 8 – Campbell Memorial
Oct. 15 – at Crestview
Oct. 22 – Brookfield
Crestview Schedule
Aug. 19 – Salem
Aug. 27 – at Southern
Sept. 3 – at United
Sept. 10 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 17 – Liberty
Sept. 24 – Brookfield
Oct. 1 – at LaBrae
Oct. 8 – at Garfield
Oct. 15 – Champion
Oct. 22 – at Newton Falls
Garrettsville Garfield Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Cardinal
Aug. 27 – Lakeview
Sept. 3 – at Warren JFK
Sept. 10 – LaBrae
Sept. 17 – Newton Falls
Sept. 24 – Champion
Oct. 1 – at Campbell Memorial
Oct. 8 – Crestview
Oct. 15 – at Brookfield
Oct. 22 – at Liberty
LaBrae Schedule
Aug. 20 – Lakeview
Aug. 27 – at Valley Christian
Sept. 3 – Keystone
Sept. 10 – Garfield
Sept. 17 – Champion
Sept. 24 – at Newton Falls
Oct. 1 – Crestview
Oct. 8 – at Brookfield
Oct. 15 – Liberty
Oct. 22 – at Campbell Memorial
Liberty Schedule
Aug. 20 – Western Reserve
Aug. 27 – Girard
Sept. 3 – at Lakeview
Sept. 10 – at Brookfield
Sept. 17 – Crestview
Sept. 24 – at Campbell Memorial
Oct. 1 – Champion
Oct. 8 – at Newton Falls
Oct. 15 – LaBrae
Oct. 22 – Garfield
Newton Falls Schedule
Aug. 20 – Waterloo
Aug. 27 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 3 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 10 – Champion
Sept. 17 – at Garfield
Sept. 24 – at LaBrae
Oct. 1 – at Brookfield
Oct. 8 – Liberty
Oct. 15 – at Campbell Memorial
Oct. 22 – Crestview