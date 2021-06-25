From a senior-laden league a year ago, new standouts set to emerge in EOAC

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The EOAC closed out its fourth season with another three-way tie for first place. United, Leetonia and Southern all finished with a 5-1 mark in the league. Three years ago, it was Columbiana, Southern and United who were deadlocked atop the conference standings.

With only six of the league’s 26 First-Team selections returning from a year ago, the conference must replace a lot in 2021.

Much of the production on offense has since moved on. In December, three seniors were named to the Big 22 from the EOAC – United’s Brutus Ogilvie and Keaton Baker, as well as Leetonia’s Marco Ferry. Six of the starting quarterbacks have graduated, as well as both of the league’s 1,000-yard rushers (Lisbon’s Ryan McCullough and Leetonia’s Ferry).

The lone coaching change came on Southern Boulevard in Youngstown where Andy Hake takes over at Valley Christian. Hake registered 104 wins during his 11-year stay at Western Reserve, qualifying for the playoffs nine times.

2020 EOAC Standings

United – 5-1 (7-3)

Leetonia – 5-1 (7-2)

Southern – 5-1 (5-3)

Columbiana – 3-3 (4-5)

Wellsville – 3-3 (4-6)

Lisbon – 1-5 (4-7)

Valley Christian – 1-5 (2-6)

East Palestine – 0-6 (1-9)

2020 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense

United – 34.5

Leetonia – 30.8

Southern – 30.4

Lisbon – 22.1

Wellsville – 18.2

Columbiana – 17.9

Valley Christian – 15.4

East Palestine – 7.6

Scoring Defense

Leetonia – 17.8

United – 18.3

Southern – 19.6

Columbiana – 19.9

Valley Christian – 21.0

Lisbon – 26.8

Wellsville – 28.6

East Palestine – 43.7

2020 Individual League Leaders

Passing Yards: Brutus Ogilvie (United/SR) – 2,663

Completion Percentage: Brutus Ogilvie (United/SR) – 67.2%

Passing Touchdowns: Brutus Ogilvie (United/SR) – 26

Rushing Yards: Marco Ferry (Leetonia/SR) – 1,716

Yards per carry: Brad Sloan (Southern/SR) – 11.0

Rushing Touchdowns: Marco Ferry (Leetonia/SR) – 22

Receiving Yards: Keaton Baker (United/SR) – 1,392

Receptions: Keaton Baker (United/SR) – 86

Receiving Touchdowns: Keaton Baker (United/SR) – 12

2021 Schedules

Columbiana Schedule

Aug. 20 – Lowellville

Aug. 27 – at McDonald

Sept. 3 – TBD

Sept. 10 – Wellsville

Sept. 17 – Southern

Sept. 24 – United

Oct. 1 – at Valley Christian

Oct. 8 – at East Palestine

Oct. 15 – Leetonia

Oct. 22 – at Lisbon

East Palestine Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Malvern

Aug. 27 – Windham

Sept. 3 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 10 – at Leetonia

Sept. 17 – Wellsville

Sept. 24 – Lisbon

Oct. 1 – at United

Oct. 8 – Columbiana

Oct. 15 – at Southern

Oct. 22 – Valley Christian

Leetonia Schedule

Aug. 20 – Sebring

Aug. 27 – at Mathews

Sept. 3 – at Southington Chalker

Sept. 10 – East Palestine

Sept. 17 – United

Sept. 24 – Valley Christian

Oct. 1 – at Southern

Oct. 8 – Lisbon

Oct. 15 – at Columbiana

Oct. 22 – at Wellsville

Lisbon Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Windham

Aug. 27 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 3 – at Toronto

Sept. 10 – at Southern

Sept. 17 – Valley Christian

Sept. 24 – East Palestine

Oct. 1 – Wellsville

Oct. 8 – at Leetonia

Oct. 15 – United

Oct. 22 – Columbiana

Southern Local

Aug. 20 – at Edison

Aug. 27 – Crestview

Sept. 3 – East Canton

Sept. 10 – Lisbon

Sept. 17 – at Columbiana

Sept. 24 – at Wellsville

Oct. 1 – Leetonia

Oct. 8 – at Valley Christian

Oct. 15 – at East Palestine

Oct. 22 – at United

Valley Christian Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Campbell Memorial

Aug. 27 – LaBrae

Sept. 3 – McDonald

Sept. 10 – at United

Sept. 17 – at Lisbon

Sept. 24 – at Leetonia

Oct. 1 – Columbiana

Oct. 8 – Southern

Oct. 15 – Wellsville

Oct. 22 – at East Palestine

United Local Schedule

Aug. 20 – Minerva

Aug. 27 – at East Canton

Sept. 3 – Crestview

Sept. 10 – Valley Christian

Sept. 17 – at Leetonia

Sept. 24 – at Columbiana

Oct. 1 – East Palestine

Oct. 8 – at Wellsville

Oct. 15 – at Lisbon

Oct. 22 – Southern

Wellsville Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Toronto

Aug. 27 – Edison

Sept. 3 – Lowellville

Sept. 10 – at Columbiana

Sept. 17 – at East Palestine

Sept. 24 – Southern

Oct. 1 – at Lisbon

Oct. 8 – United

Oct. 15 – at Valley Christian

Oct. 22 – Leetonia

League History

Last Four Champions

2020 – Leetonia/Southern/United

2019 – Southern

2018 – Columbiana/Southern/United

2017 – East Palestine