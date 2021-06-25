From a senior-laden league a year ago, new standouts set to emerge in EOAC

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The EOAC closed out its fourth season with another three-way tie for first place. United, Leetonia and Southern all finished with a 5-1 mark in the league. Three years ago, it was Columbiana, Southern and United who were deadlocked atop the conference standings.
With only six of the league’s 26 First-Team selections returning from a year ago, the conference must replace a lot in 2021.
Much of the production on offense has since moved on. In December, three seniors were named to the Big 22 from the EOAC – United’s Brutus Ogilvie and Keaton Baker, as well as Leetonia’s Marco Ferry. Six of the starting quarterbacks have graduated, as well as both of the league’s 1,000-yard rushers (Lisbon’s Ryan McCullough and Leetonia’s Ferry).
The lone coaching change came on Southern Boulevard in Youngstown where Andy Hake takes over at Valley Christian. Hake registered 104 wins during his 11-year stay at Western Reserve, qualifying for the playoffs nine times.
2020 EOAC Standings
United – 5-1 (7-3)
Leetonia – 5-1 (7-2)
Southern – 5-1 (5-3)
Columbiana – 3-3 (4-5)
Wellsville – 3-3 (4-6)
Lisbon – 1-5 (4-7)
Valley Christian – 1-5 (2-6)
East Palestine – 0-6 (1-9)
2020 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense
United – 34.5
Leetonia – 30.8
Southern – 30.4
Lisbon – 22.1
Wellsville – 18.2
Columbiana – 17.9
Valley Christian – 15.4
East Palestine – 7.6
Scoring Defense
Leetonia – 17.8
United – 18.3
Southern – 19.6
Columbiana – 19.9
Valley Christian – 21.0
Lisbon – 26.8
Wellsville – 28.6
East Palestine – 43.7
2020 Individual League Leaders
Passing Yards: Brutus Ogilvie (United/SR) – 2,663
Completion Percentage: Brutus Ogilvie (United/SR) – 67.2%
Passing Touchdowns: Brutus Ogilvie (United/SR) – 26
Rushing Yards: Marco Ferry (Leetonia/SR) – 1,716
Yards per carry: Brad Sloan (Southern/SR) – 11.0
Rushing Touchdowns: Marco Ferry (Leetonia/SR) – 22
Receiving Yards: Keaton Baker (United/SR) – 1,392
Receptions: Keaton Baker (United/SR) – 86
Receiving Touchdowns: Keaton Baker (United/SR) – 12
2021 Schedules
Columbiana Schedule
Aug. 20 – Lowellville
Aug. 27 – at McDonald
Sept. 3 – TBD
Sept. 10 – Wellsville
Sept. 17 – Southern
Sept. 24 – United
Oct. 1 – at Valley Christian
Oct. 8 – at East Palestine
Oct. 15 – Leetonia
Oct. 22 – at Lisbon
East Palestine Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Malvern
Aug. 27 – Windham
Sept. 3 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 10 – at Leetonia
Sept. 17 – Wellsville
Sept. 24 – Lisbon
Oct. 1 – at United
Oct. 8 – Columbiana
Oct. 15 – at Southern
Oct. 22 – Valley Christian
Leetonia Schedule
Aug. 20 – Sebring
Aug. 27 – at Mathews
Sept. 3 – at Southington Chalker
Sept. 10 – East Palestine
Sept. 17 – United
Sept. 24 – Valley Christian
Oct. 1 – at Southern
Oct. 8 – Lisbon
Oct. 15 – at Columbiana
Oct. 22 – at Wellsville
Lisbon Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Windham
Aug. 27 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 3 – at Toronto
Sept. 10 – at Southern
Sept. 17 – Valley Christian
Sept. 24 – East Palestine
Oct. 1 – Wellsville
Oct. 8 – at Leetonia
Oct. 15 – United
Oct. 22 – Columbiana
Southern Local
Aug. 20 – at Edison
Aug. 27 – Crestview
Sept. 3 – East Canton
Sept. 10 – Lisbon
Sept. 17 – at Columbiana
Sept. 24 – at Wellsville
Oct. 1 – Leetonia
Oct. 8 – at Valley Christian
Oct. 15 – at East Palestine
Oct. 22 – at United
Valley Christian Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Campbell Memorial
Aug. 27 – LaBrae
Sept. 3 – McDonald
Sept. 10 – at United
Sept. 17 – at Lisbon
Sept. 24 – at Leetonia
Oct. 1 – Columbiana
Oct. 8 – Southern
Oct. 15 – Wellsville
Oct. 22 – at East Palestine
United Local Schedule
Aug. 20 – Minerva
Aug. 27 – at East Canton
Sept. 3 – Crestview
Sept. 10 – Valley Christian
Sept. 17 – at Leetonia
Sept. 24 – at Columbiana
Oct. 1 – East Palestine
Oct. 8 – at Wellsville
Oct. 15 – at Lisbon
Oct. 22 – Southern
Wellsville Schedule
Aug. 20 – at Toronto
Aug. 27 – Edison
Sept. 3 – Lowellville
Sept. 10 – at Columbiana
Sept. 17 – at East Palestine
Sept. 24 – Southern
Oct. 1 – at Lisbon
Oct. 8 – United
Oct. 15 – at Valley Christian
Oct. 22 – Leetonia
League History
Last Four Champions
2020 – Leetonia/Southern/United
2019 – Southern
2018 – Columbiana/Southern/United
2017 – East Palestine