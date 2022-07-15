HENDERSON, Nevada (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch will play host to the Foothill Falcons of Henderson, Nevada to open the 2022 season on August 19.

Coach Vernon Brown talks of a herculean influence which made this game possible. “A gentleman by the name of Brian Hercules was instrumental in reaching out to Fitch for me. I’m so appreciative and thank Brian as well as Fitch High School for giving our team an opportunity to play in Ohio and a town that loves football. Our kids and their families are very excited to travel across the country to compete. It’s an experience that our student-athletes will never forget.”

After having their entire 2020 football season shut down by the pandemic, COVID canceled three of Foothill’s games in 2021. After finishing the regular season with a 4-2 mark, the Falcons advanced to the Class 5A Southern Region semifinal game before falling to the eventual state champion and top-ranked Bishop Gorman.

The Falcons lost 36 seniors from last year’s team. Still, coach Brown feels confident that his team will have a successful year.

“The guys have been working hard from winter workouts to spring practice and into the summer. I feel that we’ll have a faster and more athletic team compared to last year’s group,” he said.

The offense will be without nine starters, including their standout running back Kendric Thomas.

“We basically have new players at all of the skill positions,” indicates Brown. “So, everyone will have to step up and contribute. We must work well as a unit,” Brown said.

If you take away the two games against Bishop Gorman, the Falcons’ defense held their other six opponents to an average of 15.5 points per game.

“Defensively, we’re pretty much in the same boat as we are with our offense,” Brown said. “I think our strength will be the defensive line this season.”

Foothill will travel to the Buckeye State on Friday, August 19 to face Fitch.

Foothill Falcons

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Vernon Brown, 4th season at Foothill (12-8)

2021 Record: 5-3

Base Offense: Spread

Base Defense: 3-3-5

Returning Starters

Offense: 2

Defense: 2

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 23.0

Scoring Defense: 26.9

2021 Results

Bishop Gorman 63 Falcons 6*

Falcons 27 Green Valley 20*

Bishop Gorman 59 Falcons 0

Falcons 31 Canyon Springs 0

Falcons 32 Legacy 12

Falcons 42 Palo Verde 20

Falcons 40 Centennial 7

Liberty 34 Falcons 6

*-playoff

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – at Fitch (OH)

Aug. 26 – Inglewood (CA)

Sept. 2 – Centennial

Sept. 9 – at Desert Pines

Sept. 16 – Shadow Ridge

Sept. 22 – Palo Verde

Sept. 30 – at Legacy

Oct. 7 – at Arbor View

Oct. 14 – Canyon Springs

Oct. 21 – at Bishop Gorman