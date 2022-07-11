CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Sandwiched in between losses to St. Clairsville, Carrollton had compiled eight wins in ten games in 2021 as they ran off five victories in a row and defeated Salem (28-26) on October 8.

Under coach Jim Tsilimos, the Warriors went from a two-win team in his first season (in 2019) to an 8-win team just last year.

Over the course of the last two seasons, the Warriors tied the two-year mark for the most wins in school history with the 2004-05 teams with 15 victories.

Carrollton had qualified for the post-season just twice before Tsilimos arrived. They’ve now participated in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

“Our team goals are to have a winning season,” remarks Tsilimos. “Win the conference and advance to the playoffs.”

Carrollton has three players vying for the starting quarterback position this summer in seniors Zach Perorazio and Cadyn Smith as well as sophomore Jacob Whitmore. They’ll look to replace Austin Colletti, who threw for 1196 yards and 9 scores during his senior season last fall.

The Warriors will welcome back their standout rusher Chase Oehlstrom. Last year, #22 ran for 2231 yards on 357 carries (6.2 avg) and scored 21 touchdowns. He averaged 186 yards per game a year ago.

Oehlstrom led the team in receptions with 16 last season. Brock Smith hauled in 9 passes for 160 yards while Ethan Benner averaged 15.2 yards per catch (10 catches, 152 yards). All three receiving options return in 2022.

Along the offensive line, the Warriors return starters Ben Steiner, Ben Zinda and Chance Riggenbach. “We have solid depth along the offensive line and tight end positions,” states Tsilimos.

“On defense, we return seven starters,” Tsilimos adds. “Four of those seven are in the secondary. We have to develop three to four defensive linemen plus find backups at that positional group.”

Carrollton begins the 2022 season at Akron Manchester on August 19.

Carrollton Warriors

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Jim Tsilimos, 4th season (17-15)

2021 Record: 8-4 (4-2) T-2nd in EBC

Last 5 Years: 25-27 (48.1%)

Home Field: Warrior Stadium

League: Eastern Buckeye Conference

Base Offense: I-Formation/West Coast

Base Defense: Multiple (3-Man/4-Man fronts)

Returning Starters

Offense: 8

Defense: 7

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 32.6

Scoring Defense: 26.4

Total Offense: 353.2

Rushing Offense: 253.5

Passing Offense: 99.7

Total Defense: 320.7

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Austin Colletti – 1196 yards, 51.7% (77-149), 9 TDs

Rushing: Chase Oehlstrom – 2231 yards, 6.2 avg, 21 TDs

Receiving: Chase Oehlstrom – 268 yards, 16.8 avg, 3 TDs

2021 Results

St. Clairsville 38 Warriors 9*

Warriors 37 Cambridge 21*

Warriors 49 Minerva 14

Marlington 35 Warriors 28

Warriors 28 Salem 26

West Branch 43 Warriors 12

Warriors 27 Alliance 24

Warriors 22 Kenmore-Garfield 6

Warriors 34 Canton South 28

Warriors 69 St. Thomas Aquinas 18

Warriors 41 Coventry 22

St. Clairsville 42 Warriors 35

*-post-season

2021 EBC Standings

West Branch – 6-0 (13-1)

Carrollton – 4-2 (8-4)

Salem – 3-3 (8-4)

Canton South – 3-3 (7-4)

Alliance – 3-3 (3-7)

Marlington – 2-4 (3-7)

Minerva – 0-6 (0-10)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – at Akron Manchester

Aug. 26 – Philo

Sept. 2 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Sept. 9 – at Garaway

Sept. 17 – at Kenmore-Garfield

Sept. 23 – at Marlington

Sept. 30 – Alliance

Oct. 7 – at Salem

Oct. 14 – West Branch

Oct. 21 – Minerva