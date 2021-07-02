Campbell Memorial High School football preview

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Memorial turns to Andrew King, who spent the past two years serving as Poland’s offensive coordinator, to lead the program back to where it once was.

Over the last eight years, the Red Devils have accumulated a winning percentage of 27.3% (21-56) with eight straight losing seasons.

“I have been overjoyed with the amount of support that has been given to me during the off-season activities,” King said. “It’s great to see a community and district that cares about not only the program, but the wellbeing of their student athletes. Additionally, the core of student athletes that are either in other sports or coming to weight-lifting are extremely hard workers and great kids.”

The Red Devils open the new year by hosting Valley Christian Friday, August 20.

2020 Record: 2-5 (2-3, 5th place in MVAC Grey Tier)

Coach: Andrew King, 1st season

Previewing Memorial’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 9.7 (56th in area)

Total Offense: 201.2

Returning Starters: 6

Key Returnees: Dylon Henderson, SO/RB; Jamal Henderson, JR/OL; Craig Kern, JR/OL; Benny Ortiz, JR/OL; Brian Robinson, SO/QB; Malachi Taylor, JR/OL

Key Losses: James Shaffer, ATH; Christian Stores, QB

Name to watch for: Dylon Henderson, RB

Last year, the Red Devils averaged under 10 points per game (9.7 ppg). That marked the third time in the last 24 years that Memorial has not averaged double-digit point totals (2020: 9.7; 2018: 6.8; 1997: 7.6).

Three-year starter Christian Stores has graduated (387 passing yards, 436 rushing yards in 2020). Now, the Red Devils must find a new quarterback.

Coach King points sophomore Brian Robinson as a possible candidate to take over.

“Brian is the athlete that has some experience, so I see him and a few others battling for that position.”

Last year, Robinson completed 4 passes for 48 yards while gaining an average of 4 yards per rush.

Dylon Henderson carried the ball 58 times for 247 yards as a freshman. He also hauled in 5 passes for a team-high 122 yards (24.4 avg).

King sees a lot of potential up front.

“There were plenty of young athletes on the offensive line that I had a chance to take a look at on film. Between film and the weight room, I think Malachi Taylor, Ben Ortiz and Matthew Koziorynsky have really progressed over that last few months, as well as a few others.”

Previewing Memorial’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 33.1 (55th in area)

Returning Starters: 4

Key Returnees: Dylon Henderson, SO/DB; Jamal Henderson, JR/LB; Michael Henderson, JR/DL; Malachi Taylor, JR/LB

Key Losses: Dashawn Bell, LB; James Shaffer, DB; Christian Stores, DB

Name to watch for: Jamal Henderson and Malachi Taylor, LB

In their two wins a year ago, the Red Devils’ defense allowed a total of 19 points to be scored. In their five losses (against schools who finished with a winning record), they permitted an average of 42.6 points (213 total points).

“We have a lot of good-looking, young athletes that have a (COVID) year worth of varsity experience,” King said. “I see Andre Wilder, Jamal Henderson, Malachi Taylor and Christian James as guys at each level of the defense that can be leaders this year. Integrating these kids into our new defensive philosophy is going to be exciting.”

Memorial’s defense has allowed an average of more than 29 points per game in three of the last four seasons (2020: 33.1; 2018: 37.9; 2017: 29.5).

2020 MVAC Grey Tier Standings

Brookfield – 5-1 (6-4)

Crestview – 4-1 (7-2)

LaBrae – 3-2 (6-4)

Champion – 2-2 (2-3)

Memorial – 2-3 (2-5)

Liberty – 1-5 (1-6)

Newton Falls – 0-3 (1-6)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – Valley Christian

Aug. 27 – at Lowellville

Sept. 3 – East Palestine

Sept. 10 – at Crestview

Sept. 17 – at Brookfield

Sept. 24 – Liberty

Oct. 1 – Garrettsville Garfield

Oct. 8 – at Champion

Oct. 15 – Newton Falls

Oct. 22 – at LaBrae