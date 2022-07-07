RAYLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Buckeye Local seeks their first winning season since 2011 (6-4). Head coach Jim Hoover saw his Panther group advance to the post-season in his first year at the helm. He believes his team is on the right track towards once again playing winning football this year.

“We have high expectations,” says Hoover. “We expect to win each week we take the field.”

The Panthers will be without All-Conference linemen Justin Driscoll (15 TFL) and Hunter Darrah (14 TFL) as well as their ball hawk defender Ethan McHugh (5 INTs, 50 tackles), who all graduated this past spring.

Despite the loss of McHugh, coach Hoover mentions – “We’ll have to build around our secondary and linebackers on defense.”

Senior linebacker Trey Hoover led the team with 122 tackles (68 solo) a year ago. Trey’s classmate and defensive tackle Isaac Chandler (50 tackles) had 10 tackles for a loss, to lead all returnees.

The offense will welcome back their top two rushers in Skyler Ebright and Trey Hoover. Ebright ran for 378 yards (5.0 avg) and also threw for 299 yards (46.2%) from his quarterback position as a sophomore. Hoover averaged 103-yards per game to compile a total of 923 rushing yards over the course of his junior campaign.

“Having our two leading rushers back from this past season is huge,” Hoover indicates. “It builds confidence among the other players, we just have to mature around them. Our offensive line should be our strong point entering this season.”

The 2022 season begins on Thursday, August 18 against Barnesville at home.

Buckeye Local Panthers

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Jim Hoover, 2nd season (3-6)

2021 Record: 3-6

Last 5 Years: 8-41 (16.3%)

Home Field: World War II Memorial Stadium

Base Offense: 2-Back Pro Style

Base Defense: 3-5

Returning Starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 8

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 15.2

Scoring Defense: 23.9

Total Offense: 206.5

Rushing Offense: 165.6

Passing Offense: 40.9

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Skyler Ebright – 299 yards, 46.2% (36-78), 2 TDs

Rushing: Trey Hoover – 923 yards, 5.1 avg, 9 TDs

Receiving: Johnny Leput – 86 yards, 7.2 avg, TD

Tackles: Trey Hoover – 122

Quarterback Sacks: Hunter Darrah – 5.5

Interceptions: Ethan McHugh – 5

2021 Results

Garaway 40 Panthers 10*

Panthers 25 Harrison Central 0

Edison 33 Panthers 21

Calvert 37 Panthers 0

Panthers 32 Caldwell 0

Northwestern 49 Panthers 6

Panthers 29 Toronto 13

Shadyside 35 Panthers 0

Barnesville 17 Panthers 14

*-playoff

2022 Schedule

Aug. 18 – Barnesville

Aug. 26 – at Union Local

Sept. 2 – at Shadyside

Sept. 9 – at Toronto

Sept. 16 – Monroe Central

Sept. 23 – Shenandoah

Sept. 30 – at Caldwell

Oct. 7 – Calvert

Oct. 14 – Edison

Oct. 21 – Harrison Central