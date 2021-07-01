Brookfield High School football preview

Warriors have won 16 of their last 23 games

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After topping Oberlin (57-22) in their playoff opener, Brookfield was stunned in the second round the following week by LaBrae (55-54). Just a month and a half earlier, Gibson, Brookfield shine on ‘Game of the Week’ in win over the Vikings.

“Our kids are very hungry,” says coach Randy Clark. “They had a bad taste from that loss (to LaBrae). Our entire team has been very loyal to this off-season.”

This year, the Warriors begin the 2021 season by visiting McDonald.

2020 Record: 6-4 (5-1, 1st place in MVAC Grey Tier)

Coach: Randy Clark, 17th season (98-70)

2020 Big 22: Haden Gibson

Previewing Brookfield’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 30.5 (18th in Area)

Total Offense: 302.5

Returning Starters: 8

Key Returnees: Lucas Beckstine, SR/OL; Teandre Craig, SR/RB; Connor Heater, JR/OL; Cody Hoover, SR/FB; Isaiah Jones, JR/WR; TJ Laverty, SR/DB; Bradyn Litz, JR/OL; David Pawlowski, SR/WR; Donovan Pawlowski, JR/QB

Key Losses: Haden Gibson, QB; RJ Hall, K; Gibby Hogue, OL; Mitch Sydlowski, OL

Name to watch for: Donovan Pawlowski, QB

The Warriors will be without the Grey Tier’s Player of the Year in quarterback Haden Gibson. Number 9 completed 55% of his passes (72-131) for 1007 yards and also ran for another 1026 stripes on 148 carries (6.9 avg). He scored 19 times on the ground. He threw 10 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions.

“Donovan should be the man at the quarterback,” says coach Clark. “He’ll have an offensive line in front which is getting bigger and stronger. They should have a great year. The leaders up front are Connor Heater, Lucas Beckstine and Bradyn Litz.”

Donovan Pawlowski threw for 140 yards and completed a touchdown strike a year ago. He also gained 190 rushing yards and caught 21 passes for 300 yards.

He’ll have plenty of offensive weapons to work with as Teandre Craig is back for his senior year after rushing for 551 yards (5 TDs). David Pawlowski led the team in receiving with 25 receptions and 365 yards (2 TDs). Isaiah Jones also is back after hauling in 15 passes for an average of 16.5 yards per catch.

Brookfield has averaged over 300-yards of offense per game in each of the last 7 years.

Previewing Brookfield’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 23.3 (28th in Area)

Returning Starters: 9

Key Returnees: AJ Bartolin, JR/LB; Lucas Beckstine, SR/DL; Teandre Craig, SR/LB; Luca Franz, JR/DB; Connor Heater, JR/DL; Cody Hoover, SR/DL; Isaiah Jones, JR/DB; Bradyn Litz, JR/DL;

Key Losses: Haden Gibson, DB; Gibby Hogue, DL; Pat Reardon, LB; Mitch Sydlowski, LB

Name to watch for: AJ Bartolin, LB

“I believe the strength of our defense is our defensive ends and linebackers,” states Clark.

AJ Bartolin led the team with 53 tackles a year ago from his linebacker position. Cody Hoover and Lucas Beckstine will anchor things up front. Hoover had a monster junior year as he intercepted 2 passes, had 5 quarterback takedowns and finished with 38 tackles. Beckstine closed out the 2020 season with 26 stops.

The last time Brookfield permitted less than 20-points per game in a season was in 2016 (18.3).

2020 MVAC Grey Tier Standings

Brookfield – 5-1 (6-4)

Crestview – 4-1 (7-2)

LaBrae – 3-2 (6-4)

Champion – 2-2 (2-3)

Memorial – 2-3 (2-5)

Liberty – 1-5 (1-6)

Newton Falls – 0-3 (1-6)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – at McDonald

Aug. 27 – Springfield

Sept. 3 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 10 – Liberty

Sept. 17 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 24 – at Crestview

Oct. 1 – Newton Falls

Oct. 8 – LaBrae

Oct. 15 – Garrettsville Garfield

Oct. 22 – at Champion