Back for more; West Branch looks to defend EBC title as Salem returns Johnson at QB

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since 2012, West Branch earned a conference title by cruising through the EBC landscape with a perfect 5-0 mark in league play.

The Warriors outscored their league mates by an average of 24 points in their five outings.

Coach Ken Harris’s team went from a 2-8 team in 2019 in his first year to an 8-2 championship squad last fall.

Brock Hillyer was the EBC’s Player of the Year after starring as the Warriors’ signal-caller in 2020 (as a senior) by throwing for over 2,000-yards (2,282) and completing 66.5% of his passes (181-272) and 25 touchdowns while leading West Branch in rushing with 790 yards (13 TDs).

Canton South was one win shy of winning the league championship. After the Wildcats’ 5-0 start, South lost to West Branch in what was the “league title” tilt: 44-14.

Freshman Poochie Snyder threw for 935 yards and completed 55.7% of his tosses. The offense will have to get by without the efforts of Trent Chavers (697 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and Shamar Blackmon (252 receiving yards, 3 TDs) who both were seniors.

The Wildcats have a new coach in former New Philadelphia head man Matt Dennison, who replaces Greg Reed who retired after last season.

Coach Jim Tsilimos’ Carrollton group scored four touchdowns or more in seven of their 10 games a year ago. The Warriors averaged 29.1 points per game and tallied 335 yards of total offense.

The combination of Luke Warner (1,432 yards, 12 TDs) to Talen Timberlake (631 receiving yards, 6 TDs) used up their eligibility; however, the offense will be led by their 1000-yard rusher in Chase Oehlstrom, who ran for 1,241 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Salem returns Jackson Johnson at quarterback. Last fall, he threw for over 2500 yards (2,831) and ran for over 1,000 more (1,078). His favorite target Blaize Exline will be welcomed back after catching a school-record 112 passes and 1,345 yards to go along with 19 touchdown grabs.

The Quakers accumulated an average of 379 yards of total offense a year ago.

Marlington returns 22 lettermen this summer. The Dukes’ QB Connor Evanich threw for 910 yards and 10 scores in just five games last year. Senior Rome Sims will also be back after hauling in 35 passes for 615 yards (17.6 avg, 6 TDS). On the defensive side of the ball, Sam Dine (7 QB sacks), Danny Grimes (84 tackles) and Luke Tortola (62 tackles) are all back in the fold for their senior seasons.

Alliance won the final Northeastern Buckeye Conference title in 2017 and the first two in the EBC (2018, 19). Alliance went three seasons without losing a league contest.

Last year, the Aviator defense allowed an average of 16 points per game in their two wins. However, they permitted an average of 32.6 points per game in their eight losses.

In late April, the Aviators head coach Seth Whiting stepped down. Alliance hired Tim Goodman to lead the program on May 25.

Minerva has lost 10 league matchups in a row. The Lions must break through without running back Jimmy Common (759 yards, 2 TDs) and defensive lineman Jarrett Burress (5 QB sacks).

2020 EBC Standings

West Branch – 5-0 (8-2)

Canton South – 4-1 (5-3)

Carrollton – 3-2 (7-3)

Marlington – 3-2 (3-5)

Salem – 3-3 (5-6)

Alliance – 1-5 (2-8)

Minerva – 0-6 (2-8)

2020 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense

West Branch – 43.3

Carrollton – 29.1

Salem – 26.5

Alliance – 26.1

Canton South – 26.0

Marlington – 20.3

Minerva – 13.9

Scoring Defense

Carrollton – 19.3

Canton South – 23.4

West Branch – 25.1

Marlington – 26.8

Salem – 29.0

Alliance – 29.3

Minerva – 37.3

2020 Individual League Leaders

Passing Yards: Jackson Johnson (Salem/SO) – 2831

Completion Percentage: Brock Hillyer (West Branch/SR) – 66.5%

Passing Touchdowns: Jackson Johnson (Salem/SO) – 30

Rushing Yards: Chase Oehlstrom (Carrollton/SO) – 1241

Yards per carry: Jackson Johnson (Salem/SO) and Chase Oehlstrom (Carrollton/SO) – 6.5

Rushing Touchdowns: Chase Oehlstrom (Carrollton/SO) – 17

Receiving Yards: Blaize Exline (Salem/JR) – 1345

Receptions: Blaize Exline (Salem/JR) – 112

Receiving Touchdowns: Blaize Exline (Salem/JR) – 19

2021 Schedules

Alliance Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Lake

Aug. 27 – Niles

Sept. 3 – at Bedford

Sept. 10 – Minerva

Sept. 17 – Salem

Sept. 24 – at Carrollton

Oct. 1 – at Canton South

Oct. 8 – West Branch

Oct. 15 – Louisville

Oct. 22 – at Marlington

Canton South

Aug. 20 – Akron North

Aug. 27 – at Claymont

Sept. 3 – at Northwest

Sept. 10 – at Carrollton

Sept. 17 – West Branch

Sept. 24 – at Marlington

Oct. 1 – Alliance

Oct. 8 – at Minerva

Oct. 15 – at Salem

Oct. 22 – Howland

Carrollton

Aug. 20 – St. Clairsville

Aug. 27 – at Coventry

Sept. 3 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Sept. 10 – Canton South

Sept. 17 – Kenmore-Garfield

Sept. 24 – Alliance

Oct. 1 – at West Branch

Oct. 8 – Salem

Oct. 15 – Marlington

Oct. 22 – at Minerva

Marlington Schedule

Aug. 20 – Coventry

Aug. 27 – Northwest

Sept. 3 – at Ridgewood

Sept. 10 – at West Branch

Sept. 17 – at Minerva

Sept. 24 – Canton South

Oct. 1 – Salem

Oct. 8 – New Philadelphia

Oct. 15 – at Carrollton

Oct. 22 – Alliance

Minerva Schedule

Aug. 20 – at United

Aug. 27 – at Sandy Valley

Sept. 3 – Beaver Local

Sept. 10 – at Alliance

Sept. 17 – Marlington

Sept. 24 – at Salem

Oct. 1 – Southeast

Oct. 8 – Canton South

Oct. 15 – at West Branch

Oct. 22 – Carrollton

Salem Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Crestview

Aug. 27 – Beaver Local

Sept. 3 – at East Liverpool

Sept. 10 – Firestone

Sept. 17 – at Alliance

Sept. 24 – Minerva

Oct. 1 – at Marlington

Oct. 8 – at Carrollton

Oct. 15 – Canton South

Oct. 23 – West Branch

West Branch Schedule

Aug. 20 – at East Liverpool

Aug. 27 – at Woodridge

Sept. 3 – Revere

Sept. 10 – Marlington

Sept. 17 – at Canton South

Sept. 24 – Howland

Oct. 1 – Carrollton

Oct. 8 – at Alliance

Oct. 15 – Minerva

Oct. 23 – at Salem

League History

Last 3 champions

2020 – West Branch

2019 – Alliance

2018 – Alliance