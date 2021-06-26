Alliance High School football preview

Kayden Davis ran for nearly 1,000-yards as a sophomore last year

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – In late-April, former Aviator coach Seth Whiting was named to the same position at Minster opening up the head coaching job as the school year was winding down. In 5 years, Whiting led Alliance to 3 consecutive league championships (2017-19).

On May 25, Tim Goodman was hired to take over the program. The former Hoover Vikings offensive coordinator says, “It feels great, throughout the interview process Alliance City Schools and the community has given me the feeling of a great fit. Coach Whiting has done a great job building a respectable program and I look forward to building off his success.”

The new season kicks off on August 20 at Lake.

“We’re excited for the new season,” Goodman states. “We have a lot of players returning that were able to get varsity experience last year. We look forward to continue growing and developing our young men and competing every Friday night.”

2020 Record: 2-8 (1-5, 6th place in EBC)

Coach: Tim Goodman, 1st season

Previewing Alliance’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 26.1 (comparable to 31st in Area)

Total Offense: 362.5

Returning Starters: 6

Key Returnees: Kayden Davis, JR/RB; K’Vaughn Davis, SO/WR

Key Losses: Brandon Alexander, QB; Dylan Bugara, WR; Thomas Butt, OL; Enrique Curry, OL; Andrew Datz, TE; Braidyn Hartsoe, ATH

Name to watch for: Kayden Davis, RB

The team’s leading rusher is back. Kayden Davis ran for 935 yards on 147 attempts (6.4 avg) while scoring 9 times on the ground as a sophomore.

Alliance must find a replacement for their standout quarterback, Brandon Alexander, who gained 628 yards rushing (10 TDs) and threw for another 1626 yards (15 TDs) while completing 54.8% of his tosses (97-177).

Receivers Dylan Bugara (16 catches, 300 yards) and Andrew Datz (15 catches, 155 yards) have both since graduated. However, K’Vaughn Davis and Kayden are both back in the fold. K’Vaughn, as a freshman, hauled in 15 passes for an average of 13.2 yards. Kayden took team-high honors for receptions (30), receiving yards (510) and touchdown grabs (4).

“We’re going to tailor both our offense and defense to the strength of our kids. We’re going to consider what our players are best at and that will dictate what we’ll run schematically. At the end of the day, we’re going to put our kids in the best position possible to have success,” Goodman said.

Previewing Alliance’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 29.3 (comparable to 48th in Area)

Returning Starters: 6

Key Returnees: Hunter Berlin, SR/DL; Carter Bugara, JR/DB; Mar’Qwayil Greer, SR/LB; Tyrik Mason, SR/LB; Brendan Zurbrugg, SO/DB

Key Losses: Brandon Alexander, DB; Dylan Bugara, DB; Enrique Curry, DL; Andrew Datz, DL; Braidyn Hartsoe, LB

Name to watch for: Mar’Qwayil Greer, LB

The team’s top two tacklers have graduated, Braidyn Hartsoe (143 tackles) and Dylan Bugara (62 tackles). Seniors Tyrik Mason (50) and Mar’Qwayil Greer (44) finished third and fourth on the team a year ago.

The defense forced 17 turnovers in 2020 (12 fumble recoveries and 5 interceptions).

Over the past two seasons (2019-20), Alliance has allowed an average of 27.7 points per game during that 21 game stretch.

2020 EBC Standings

West Branch – 5-0 (8-2)

Canton South – 4-1 (5-3)

Carrollton – 3-2 (7-3)

Marlington – 3-2 (3-5)

Salem – 3-3 (5-6)

Alliance – 1-5 (2-8)

Minerva – 0-6 (2-8)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Lake

Aug. 27 – Niles

Sept. 3 – at Bedford

Sept. 10 – Minerva

Sept. 17 – Salem

Sept. 24 – at Carrollton

Oct. 1 – at Canton South

Oct. 8 – West Branch

Oct. 15 – Louisville

Oct. 22 – at Marlington