Two high school football games canceled/rescheduled due to COVID-19

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night’s week nine high school football matchup between Leetonia and Columbiana has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Bears program.

The McDonald at Waterloo game has also been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Vikings. McDonald will instead host Greenville, PA this Friday night at 7pm.

The Clippers are currently 1-6 on the season. They are slated to return to action in week ten on the road at Lisbon.

The Bears are currently 1-4 on the season. They are slated to face Wellsville on the road next week.