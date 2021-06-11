High school football coaching changes abound this summer locally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eleven new head football coaches will be leading their teams this fall in the area.

Below is a list of the new men in charge of their respective football programs:

Boardman – Seth Antram

2020 Record: 4-4

The Crestview grad spent the last couple of years as Chaney’s offensive coordinator. He’ll look to turn around a Boardman team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2018.

Campbell Memorial – Andrew King

2020 Record: 2-5

In mid-March, the Memorial Red Devils tabbed their new head coach Andrew King. He served as Poland’s offensive coordinator during the last two seasons.

Champion – Tom Conrad

2020 Record: 2-3

Champion didn’t need to look too far for their next head coach. Tom Conrad played for the Golden Flashes and served as an assistant within the program last year.

East – Mark Assion

2020 Record: 0-7

East hired Mark Assion, the former head coach at Jackson-Milton and most recently assistant coach at Chaney, in December. Assion led Jackson-Milton to their first playoff appearance in 2015.

Kennedy Catholic – John Reay

2020 Record: 0-7

In mid-December, Kennedy Catholic hired the John Reay, a Sharon-alum, to become the school’s head football coach. He moves over from Burrell and Valley high schools in the WPIAL, where he was an assistant.

Lakeview – Sam Bellino

2020 Record: 1-7

Sam Bellino gets his chance as a head coach at rival Lakeview. Bellino was the defensive coordinator at Hubbard for the last five years.

Liberty – Joe Simon

2020 Record: 1-6

Liberty tabbed one of their own to lead their program into the new season. Joe Simon, a graduate of Liberty High School and former assistant, takes over after serving as an assistant for Steve Arnold’s Harding Raider team.

Mathews – Bill Bohren

2020 Record: 3-7

Legendary coach Bill Bohren returns to the sidelines to lead the Mustangs in 2021. Bohren is five wins shy of 300 for his career (295-171-6).

Poland – Tom Pavlansky

2020 Record: 7-2

Longtime Lakeview head coach Tom Pavlansky takes over the Poland program and will square off against his brother, Mike (Canfield), in Week 1. The Bulldogs were coached by his father, Dave, from 1968 to 1978.

Southington Chalker – Justin Kren

2020 Record: 0-5

The former Wildcat player and assistant takes over the program this fall.

Valley Christian – Andy Hake

2020 Record: 2-6

Andy Hake compiled a record of 104-25 over his 11-year stint at Western Reserve. That’s a winning percentage of 80.6%. He now takes over Valley Christian’s football program.