BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – On Feb. 25, Western Reserve topped Badger – 36-24 – to win the District championship before falling in the regionals to Buckeye Central (41-20).
The team returns a pair of all-league recipients in Alyvia Hughes (First-Team) and Lisa Eichert (Second-Team) along with Angelina Cappabianca and Quincy Miller – who started each game during the Lady Devils’ tournament run. Senior Kaleigh Williams is back after not playing last season. Sophomore Kylee Ramsey returns to the fold after contributing mightily to last season’s playoff success.
Isabella Mauro is a new addition to the program as the junior should add experience and size to the roster. Amanda Hamilton and freshman Giana Leone should be in the mix for playing time this year as well.
“We expect to once again be one of the area’s best defensive teams and will continue to be a force on the boards at both ends of the court,” said coach Steve Miller. “Our [focus] is on [winning] back-to-back district titles.”
Last year’s team connected on 145 three-point baskets and shot 64.6% from the foul line. This season, Reserve will have to replace three-year starter Brooke Schantz (12 ppg) as well as Madison Leone and Linny Jones.
On Nov. 24, the season tips off against Newark High School on the road.
Western Reserve Blue Devils
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Steve Miller
2022-23 Record: 18-8 (8-4), 3rd place in MVAC Scarlet
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Won District championship; Lost in Regional Semifinal
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 41.5
Scoring Defense: 34.5
2023-24 Schedule
Nov. 24 – at Newark
Nov. 25 – vs. Lancaster (at Newark)
Dec. 4 – Struthers
Dec. 11 – at Springfield
Dec. 14 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 16 – Southeast
Dec. 18 – McDonald
Dec. 21 – Sebring
Dec. 29 – Hubbard
Jan. 4 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 8 – at Lowellville
Jan. 13 – at Mogadore
Jan. 18 – Springfield
Jan. 20 – vs. Crestwood (at Hiram)
Jan. 22 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 25 – at McDonald
Jan. 29 – at Sebring
Feb. 1 – at Mineral Ridge
Feb. 5 – Lowellville
Feb. 8 – at Columbiana
Feb. 10 – at South Range
Feb. 12 – Chaney