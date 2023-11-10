BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – On Feb. 25, Western Reserve topped Badger – 36-24 – to win the District championship before falling in the regionals to Buckeye Central (41-20).

The team returns a pair of all-league recipients in Alyvia Hughes (First-Team) and Lisa Eichert (Second-Team) along with Angelina Cappabianca and Quincy Miller – who started each game during the Lady Devils’ tournament run. Senior Kaleigh Williams is back after not playing last season. Sophomore Kylee Ramsey returns to the fold after contributing mightily to last season’s playoff success.

Isabella Mauro is a new addition to the program as the junior should add experience and size to the roster. Amanda Hamilton and freshman Giana Leone should be in the mix for playing time this year as well.

“We expect to once again be one of the area’s best defensive teams and will continue to be a force on the boards at both ends of the court,” said coach Steve Miller. “Our [focus] is on [winning] back-to-back district titles.”

Last year’s team connected on 145 three-point baskets and shot 64.6% from the foul line. This season, Reserve will have to replace three-year starter Brooke Schantz (12 ppg) as well as Madison Leone and Linny Jones.

On Nov. 24, the season tips off against Newark High School on the road.

Western Reserve Blue Devils

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Steve Miller

2022-23 Record: 18-8 (8-4), 3rd place in MVAC Scarlet

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Won District championship; Lost in Regional Semifinal

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 41.5

Scoring Defense: 34.5

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 24 – at Newark

Nov. 25 – vs. Lancaster (at Newark)

Dec. 4 – Struthers

Dec. 11 – at Springfield

Dec. 14 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 16 – Southeast

Dec. 18 – McDonald

Dec. 21 – Sebring

Dec. 29 – Hubbard

Jan. 4 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 8 – at Lowellville

Jan. 13 – at Mogadore

Jan. 18 – Springfield

Jan. 20 – vs. Crestwood (at Hiram)

Jan. 22 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 25 – at McDonald

Jan. 29 – at Sebring

Feb. 1 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 5 – Lowellville

Feb. 8 – at Columbiana

Feb. 10 – at South Range

Feb. 12 – Chaney