BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – After winning its final three league games (versus McDonald, Jackson-Milton, Sebring), Western Reserve closed out the season in third place in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Scarlet Tier with an 8-6 mark.
However, the Blue Devils found themselves on the short end of a 60-53 decision in the post-season against Kidron Central Christian.
Western Reserve returns plenty of firepower as the team will welcome back starters Luke Henning, Dominic Ricciardi, Hunter Stacy and Josh Klasic. Joining those four will be a pair of key contributors in Andrew Hendrick and Brock Wellman.
“We expect to compete for a league title,” said Blue Devil coach Joe Serensky. “We know we’re not the favorites but hard work day in and day out is going to give us our best chance.”
The season tips off at Lisbon’s annual tournament Dec. 1.
“We have fast, very athletic guys and they also have some size,” Serensky said. “All my guys really buy into the defensive side of the ball.”
Western Reserve Blue Devils
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Joe Serensky
2022-23 Record: 10-13 (8-6), 3rd place in MAC Scarlet Tier
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Kidron Central Christian
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 48.3
Scoring Defense: 51.1
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 2 – at Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 5 – at Struthers
De. 9 – Mathews
Dec. 12 – at Waterloo
Dec. 15 – at Springfield
Dec. 19 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 22 – Leetonia
Dec. 29 – Hubbard
Jan. 5 – McDonald
Jan. 9 – Sebring
Jan. 12 – Mineral Ridge
Jab. 16 – at Lowellville
Jan. 19 – Waterloo
Jan. 23 – Springfield
Jan. 26 – Jackson-Milton
Jan. 30 – at McDonald
Feb. 2 – at Sebring
Feb. 6 – at Mineral Ridge
Feb. 9 – Lowellville
Feb. 16 – at Columbiana
Feb. 20 – Urban Scholars