BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – After winning its final three league games (versus McDonald, Jackson-Milton, Sebring), Western Reserve closed out the season in third place in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Scarlet Tier with an 8-6 mark.

However, the Blue Devils found themselves on the short end of a 60-53 decision in the post-season against Kidron Central Christian.

Western Reserve returns plenty of firepower as the team will welcome back starters Luke Henning, Dominic Ricciardi, Hunter Stacy and Josh Klasic. Joining those four will be a pair of key contributors in Andrew Hendrick and Brock Wellman.

“We expect to compete for a league title,” said Blue Devil coach Joe Serensky. “We know we’re not the favorites but hard work day in and day out is going to give us our best chance.”

The season tips off at Lisbon’s annual tournament Dec. 1.

“We have fast, very athletic guys and they also have some size,” Serensky said. “All my guys really buy into the defensive side of the ball.”

Western Reserve Blue Devils

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Joe Serensky

2022-23 Record: 10-13 (8-6), 3rd place in MAC Scarlet Tier

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Kidron Central Christian

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 48.3

Scoring Defense: 51.1

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 2 – at Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 5 – at Struthers

De. 9 – Mathews

Dec. 12 – at Waterloo

Dec. 15 – at Springfield

Dec. 19 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 22 – Leetonia

Dec. 29 – Hubbard

Jan. 5 – McDonald

Jan. 9 – Sebring

Jan. 12 – Mineral Ridge

Jab. 16 – at Lowellville

Jan. 19 – Waterloo

Jan. 23 – Springfield

Jan. 26 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 30 – at McDonald

Feb. 2 – at Sebring

Feb. 6 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 9 – Lowellville

Feb. 16 – at Columbiana

Feb. 20 – Urban Scholars