WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex looks to improve upon last year’s 10-4 mark in the region and 11-11 overall record.
The Ms. Reds welcome back Emma Mild, Caitlin Stephens, Brooke Blaze, Sloan Mild, Lili Kildoo and Ava Gilmore to the mix this season.
“We’re playing with four seniors, four sophomores and six freshmen,” said coach Maryjo Staunch. “Last season, our numbers were low and we had kids who had to play major roles and they weren’t confident. [This year] we have great senior leadership; they’ve led by example.”
West Middlesex tips off the season at home against Grove City on December 9.
Staunch indicates, “We expect to finish with a better record. We have another year under our belt and more experience. We want to win our region and make a run in the playoffs. We can do that by using our quickness and playing as a team.”
West Middlesex Ms. Reds
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Maryjo Staunch
2022-23 Record: 11-11 (10-4), 3rd place in Region 1
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Cambridge Springs in District 10 2A quarterfinals
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 9 – Grove City
Dec. 11 – at Sharpsville
Dec. 14 – Mercer
Dec. 18 – at Commodore Perry
Dec. 20 – at Conneaut
Dec. 29 – at Hickory Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Hickory Tournament
Jan. 4 – Farrell
Jan. 8 – at Reynolds
Jan. 11 – Lakeview
Jan. 13 – at Westminster Showcase
Jan. 15 – Cochranton
Jan. 16 – Greenville
Jan. 18 – at Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 22 – at Jamestown
Jan. 25 – at Mercer
Jan. 29 – Commodore Perry
Feb. 1 – at Farrell
Feb. 5 – Reynolds
Feb. 8 – at Lakeview
Feb. 12 – Kennedy Catholic
Feb. 15 – Jamestown