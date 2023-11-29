WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex looks to improve upon last year’s 10-4 mark in the region and 11-11 overall record.

The Ms. Reds welcome back Emma Mild, Caitlin Stephens, Brooke Blaze, Sloan Mild, Lili Kildoo and Ava Gilmore to the mix this season.

“We’re playing with four seniors, four sophomores and six freshmen,” said coach Maryjo Staunch. “Last season, our numbers were low and we had kids who had to play major roles and they weren’t confident. [This year] we have great senior leadership; they’ve led by example.”

West Middlesex tips off the season at home against Grove City on December 9.

Staunch indicates, “We expect to finish with a better record. We have another year under our belt and more experience. We want to win our region and make a run in the playoffs. We can do that by using our quickness and playing as a team.”

West Middlesex Ms. Reds

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Maryjo Staunch

2022-23 Record: 11-11 (10-4), 3rd place in Region 1

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Cambridge Springs in District 10 2A quarterfinals

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 9 – Grove City

Dec. 11 – at Sharpsville

Dec. 14 – Mercer

Dec. 18 – at Commodore Perry

Dec. 20 – at Conneaut

Dec. 29 – at Hickory Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Hickory Tournament

Jan. 4 – Farrell

Jan. 8 – at Reynolds

Jan. 11 – Lakeview

Jan. 13 – at Westminster Showcase

Jan. 15 – Cochranton

Jan. 16 – Greenville

Jan. 18 – at Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 22 – at Jamestown

Jan. 25 – at Mercer

Jan. 29 – Commodore Perry

Feb. 1 – at Farrell

Feb. 5 – Reynolds

Feb. 8 – at Lakeview

Feb. 12 – Kennedy Catholic

Feb. 15 – Jamestown