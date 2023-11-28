WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex must replace three double-digit scorers that includes Giovanni Rococi (14.0 ppg, 3.8 apg), Luke Mild (11.3 ppg) and Richie Preston (19.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg).

Junior guard John Partridge (4.5 ppg) is the team’s lone returning player with varsity experience.

Coach Tyler Babcock says, “We’re a very young team this year. Around John, we have one senior, one junior, one sophomore and eight freshmen. So, our expectations are to grow as a team and get a lot of experience under our players belts.”

West Middlesex opens the season with the annual Kiwanis Tip-Off Tournament on December 1.

“I think we’ll be able to go eight or nine players deep in a varsity game,” Babcock states. “This will allow us to keep the pace of the game up and hopefully wear teams down by the fourth quarter.”

West Middlesex Big Reds

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Tyler Babcock

2022-23 Record: 11-12 (5-7, Region 2)

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Mercer in District 10 2A quarterfinal

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 51.6

Scoring Defense: 51.5

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Richie Preston, 19.0

Rebounding: Richie Preston, 10.5

Assists: Giovanni Rococi, 3.8

Free Throw Percentage: Richie Preston, 78.5%

Three-Point Percentage: Blaze Knight, 35.3%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Slippery Rock (Kiwanis Tip-Off Tournament)

Dec. 2 – Kiwanis Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 4 – at Meadville

Dec. 6 – Wilmington

Dec. 12 – Cochranton

Dec. 15 – Kennedy Catholic

Dec. 19 – at Farrell

Dec. 22 – Jamestown

Dec. 29 – at Conneaut

Jan. 3 – Titusville

Jan. 5 – at Commodore Perry

Jan. 9 – at Sharon

Jan. 12 – at Rocky Grove

Jan. 14 – vs. Laurel (at Westminster)

Jan. 16 – at Reynolds

Jan. 19 – George Junior Republic

Jan. 23 – Sharpsville

Jan. 26 – Mercer

Jan. 30 – at Lakeview

Feb. 2 – Reynolds

Feb. 6 – at George Junior Republic

Feb. 9 – at Sharpsville

Feb. 13 – at Mercer

Feb. 16 – Lakeview