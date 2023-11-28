WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex must replace three double-digit scorers that includes Giovanni Rococi (14.0 ppg, 3.8 apg), Luke Mild (11.3 ppg) and Richie Preston (19.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg).
Junior guard John Partridge (4.5 ppg) is the team’s lone returning player with varsity experience.
Coach Tyler Babcock says, “We’re a very young team this year. Around John, we have one senior, one junior, one sophomore and eight freshmen. So, our expectations are to grow as a team and get a lot of experience under our players belts.”
West Middlesex opens the season with the annual Kiwanis Tip-Off Tournament on December 1.
“I think we’ll be able to go eight or nine players deep in a varsity game,” Babcock states. “This will allow us to keep the pace of the game up and hopefully wear teams down by the fourth quarter.”
West Middlesex Big Reds
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Tyler Babcock
2022-23 Record: 11-12 (5-7, Region 2)
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Mercer in District 10 2A quarterfinal
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 51.6
Scoring Defense: 51.5
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Richie Preston, 19.0
Rebounding: Richie Preston, 10.5
Assists: Giovanni Rococi, 3.8
Free Throw Percentage: Richie Preston, 78.5%
Three-Point Percentage: Blaze Knight, 35.3%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – Slippery Rock (Kiwanis Tip-Off Tournament)
Dec. 2 – Kiwanis Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 4 – at Meadville
Dec. 6 – Wilmington
Dec. 12 – Cochranton
Dec. 15 – Kennedy Catholic
Dec. 19 – at Farrell
Dec. 22 – Jamestown
Dec. 29 – at Conneaut
Jan. 3 – Titusville
Jan. 5 – at Commodore Perry
Jan. 9 – at Sharon
Jan. 12 – at Rocky Grove
Jan. 14 – vs. Laurel (at Westminster)
Jan. 16 – at Reynolds
Jan. 19 – George Junior Republic
Jan. 23 – Sharpsville
Jan. 26 – Mercer
Jan. 30 – at Lakeview
Feb. 2 – Reynolds
Feb. 6 – at George Junior Republic
Feb. 9 – at Sharpsville
Feb. 13 – at Mercer
Feb. 16 – Lakeview