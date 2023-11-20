BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warriors won six games in a row to close out the regular season a year ago before falling in their post-season opener to Edgewood (67-60).

In June, West Branch turned to one of their own when the Warriors hired Scott Loudon to take over the program for the departing Michael Brown.

Loudon, a 1992 alum, has spent much of the past twenty years coaching basketball at West Branch and at Minerva.

The new coach said he likes what he has in place.

“We have multiple experienced guards to go along with good size,” Loudon said. “Our guards and bigs are pretty athletic.”

“We will be young but experienced,” he adds. “We hope to play fast, but be capable of playing at a slower pace. A new coach and multiple players still in the football playoffs will create a steep learning curve to get us playing well early.”

The Warriors will welcome back three starters in senior Jaxon Robb (7.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg) as well as junior Joey Jackson (9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.4 apg) and sophomore Jeremiah Thomas (7.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.6 apg). The team will also look to receive contributions from Riley Hendershott, Camden Lane (4.2 ppg), Cooper Anderson (7.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and Gavin Gregory (3.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg).

West Branch is scheduled to open the year Dec. 1 versus Beaver Local.

West Branch Warriors

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Scott Loudon

2022-23 Record: 13-10 (5-5), 3rd place in Eastern Buckeye Conference

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Edgewood

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 50.0

Scoring Defense: 46.1

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Joey Jackson – 9.2

Rebounding: Thomas Egli – 8.7

Assists: Jeremiah Thomas – 3.6

Free Throw Percentage: Joey Jackson – 66.1%

Three-Point Percentage: Joey Jackson – 32.1%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Beaver Local

Dec. 5 – at South Range

Dec. 8 – at Minerva

Dec. 15 – Marlington

Dec. 21 – Liberty

Dec. 22 – vs. Fairless (at Mount Union)

Dec. 27 – Urban Scholars

Dec. 30 – Canfield

Jan. 2 – at Akron Garfield

Jan. 5 – Alliance

Jan. 9 – Carrollton

Jan. 12 – at Salem

Jan. 16 – Columbiana

Jan. 19 – Minerva

Jan. 23 – at Marlington

Jan. 26 – Alliance

Feb. 2 – at Carrollton

Feb. 6 – East

Feb. 9 – Salem

Feb. 16 – at Girard

Feb. 20 – at Boardman

Feb. 23 – Heartland Christian