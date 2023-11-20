BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warriors won six games in a row to close out the regular season a year ago before falling in their post-season opener to Edgewood (67-60).
In June, West Branch turned to one of their own when the Warriors hired Scott Loudon to take over the program for the departing Michael Brown.
Loudon, a 1992 alum, has spent much of the past twenty years coaching basketball at West Branch and at Minerva.
The new coach said he likes what he has in place.
“We have multiple experienced guards to go along with good size,” Loudon said. “Our guards and bigs are pretty athletic.”
“We will be young but experienced,” he adds. “We hope to play fast, but be capable of playing at a slower pace. A new coach and multiple players still in the football playoffs will create a steep learning curve to get us playing well early.”
The Warriors will welcome back three starters in senior Jaxon Robb (7.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg) as well as junior Joey Jackson (9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.4 apg) and sophomore Jeremiah Thomas (7.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.6 apg). The team will also look to receive contributions from Riley Hendershott, Camden Lane (4.2 ppg), Cooper Anderson (7.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and Gavin Gregory (3.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg).
West Branch is scheduled to open the year Dec. 1 versus Beaver Local.
West Branch Warriors
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Scott Loudon
2022-23 Record: 13-10 (5-5), 3rd place in Eastern Buckeye Conference
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Edgewood
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 50.0
Scoring Defense: 46.1
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Joey Jackson – 9.2
Rebounding: Thomas Egli – 8.7
Assists: Jeremiah Thomas – 3.6
Free Throw Percentage: Joey Jackson – 66.1%
Three-Point Percentage: Joey Jackson – 32.1%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – Beaver Local
Dec. 5 – at South Range
Dec. 8 – at Minerva
Dec. 15 – Marlington
Dec. 21 – Liberty
Dec. 22 – vs. Fairless (at Mount Union)
Dec. 27 – Urban Scholars
Dec. 30 – Canfield
Jan. 2 – at Akron Garfield
Jan. 5 – Alliance
Jan. 9 – Carrollton
Jan. 12 – at Salem
Jan. 16 – Columbiana
Jan. 19 – Minerva
Jan. 23 – at Marlington
Jan. 26 – Alliance
Feb. 2 – at Carrollton
Feb. 6 – East
Feb. 9 – Salem
Feb. 16 – at Girard
Feb. 20 – at Boardman
Feb. 23 – Heartland Christian