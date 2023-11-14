WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK boys’ basketball team, a year ago, won 19-games but were turned away in the district title tilt by Dalton, 71-58.

Coach Mark Komlanc returns his entire roster as the Eagles didn’t have a single senior last year.

“The expectations remain the same,” he says. “With a group of seniors that have been performing at such a high-level in everything they do, they’re ready to get rolling. The goal will be to constantly improve and challenge ourselves.”

The senior class will feature Michael Condoleon (17.8 ppg, 5.1 apg), Nico Ciminero (10.9 ppg, 6.1 apg), Jaden Rishel (16.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg), Quinn Meola (2.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Avto Khanishvili. Condoleon and Rishel are both approaching the 1,000-point plateau for their careers.

Junior Nick Ryan is a three-year starter and he’s also closing in on 1,000-points. Ryan led the team in scoring (18.2) and rebounding (9.4) as a sophomore. He’ll be joined by fellow junior Christian Swogger (2.3 ppg) and sophomore Henry Phillips (1.2 ppg).

Komlanc points out, “Offensively, we’ll be tough to guard as long as the ball doesn’t stick. They’re a smooth and very good passing team. When they get in transition, they’re very fun to watch. Defensively, we’re aggressive and disruptive, but we must become more physical and a stronger rebounding team.”

The Eagles will begin play on December 1 at Cleveland Central Catholic.

Warren JFK Eagles

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Mark Komlanc

2022-23 Record: 19-6 (8-2), T-1st place in PTC

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in district championship game to Dalton

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 71.9

Scoring Defense: 57.2

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Nick Ryan – 18.2

Rebounding: Nick Ryan – 9.4

Assists: Nico Ciminero – 6.1

Steals: Michael Condoleon – 3.0

Free Throw Percentage: Nico Ciminero – 77.5%

Three-Point Percentage: Nico Ciminero – 36.4%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Cleveland Central Catholic

Dec. 5 – at Mooney

Dec. 8 – Lowellville

Dec. 15 – Mogadore

Dec. 19 – Lutheran West

Dec. 22 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Dec. 29 – at Boardman

Jan. 3 – Badger

Jan. 5 – at Lake Center

Jan. 12 – Southeast

Jan. 16 – Bristol

Jan. 19 – Rootstown

Jan. 20 – at Canton Central Catholic

Jan. 26 – at Mogadore

Jan. 30 – at Canfield

Feb. 2 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Feb. 6 – at Gilmour Academy

Feb. 9 – Lake Center

Feb. 13 – Campbell

Feb. 16 – at Southeast

Feb. 23 – at Rootstown