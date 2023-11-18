WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding will look to build off of last season’s 16-win team without several of its top players from a year ago including Jacob Lawrence (13.6 ppg, 2.0 apg), Patien Stevenson (7.4 ppg), Khalil Williams (6.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Donovan Herron (11.9 ppg, 2.3 apg).

“We seek to continue to establish ourselves as a premier team in the area,” said Harding coach Keelyn Franklin. “We’ll look to compete at a high level on both sides of the ball and get better every day.”

The Raiders will have back in the fold seniors Khamari Adams (6.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Ny Coleman (7.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg in 6 games) as well as 6’5 junior Chaz Coleman (6.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg), who garnered Second-Team All-League honors last season.

“We’ll use our length and athleticism as a strength [of the team],” Franklin said. “We’ll attack the rim offensively and using our length and multiple defenses to keep opponents off balance and create transition opportunities off turnovers.”

Harding is set to open the season at East on Dec. 5.

Harding Raiders

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Keelyn Franklin

2022-23 Record: 16-8 (6-2), 2nd place in All-American Conference

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Green

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 53.8

Scoring Defense: 50.6

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Jacob Lawrence – 13.6

Rebounding: Chaz Coleman – 6.7

Assists: Donovan Herron – 2.3

Free Throw Percentage: Jacob Lawrence – 69.4%

Three-Point Percentage: Jacob Lawrence – 34.0%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 5 – at East

Dec. 8 – Canton Central Catholic

Dec. 12 – Ursuline

Dec. 15 – at Cleveland VASJ

Dec. 20 – Alliance

Dec. 22 – at Massillon

Dec. 28 – vs. First Christian (at Sharon Tournament)

Dec. 29 – at Sharon Tournament

Jan. 2 – at Fitch

Jan. 5 – at Howland

Jan. 9 – Willoughby South

Jan. 12 – Boardman

Jan. 16 – at Canfield

Jan. 19 – Fitch

Jan. 23 – Howland

Jan. 30 – at Boardman

Feb. 2 – Canfield

Feb. 6 – Mooney

Feb. 10 – at Canton McKinley

Feb. 13 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Feb. 16 – Farrell