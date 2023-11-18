WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding will look to build off of last season’s 16-win team without several of its top players from a year ago including Jacob Lawrence (13.6 ppg, 2.0 apg), Patien Stevenson (7.4 ppg), Khalil Williams (6.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Donovan Herron (11.9 ppg, 2.3 apg).
“We seek to continue to establish ourselves as a premier team in the area,” said Harding coach Keelyn Franklin. “We’ll look to compete at a high level on both sides of the ball and get better every day.”
The Raiders will have back in the fold seniors Khamari Adams (6.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Ny Coleman (7.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg in 6 games) as well as 6’5 junior Chaz Coleman (6.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg), who garnered Second-Team All-League honors last season.
“We’ll use our length and athleticism as a strength [of the team],” Franklin said. “We’ll attack the rim offensively and using our length and multiple defenses to keep opponents off balance and create transition opportunities off turnovers.”
Harding is set to open the season at East on Dec. 5.
Harding Raiders
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Keelyn Franklin
2022-23 Record: 16-8 (6-2), 2nd place in All-American Conference
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Green
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 53.8
Scoring Defense: 50.6
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Jacob Lawrence – 13.6
Rebounding: Chaz Coleman – 6.7
Assists: Donovan Herron – 2.3
Free Throw Percentage: Jacob Lawrence – 69.4%
Three-Point Percentage: Jacob Lawrence – 34.0%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 5 – at East
Dec. 8 – Canton Central Catholic
Dec. 12 – Ursuline
Dec. 15 – at Cleveland VASJ
Dec. 20 – Alliance
Dec. 22 – at Massillon
Dec. 28 – vs. First Christian (at Sharon Tournament)
Dec. 29 – at Sharon Tournament
Jan. 2 – at Fitch
Jan. 5 – at Howland
Jan. 9 – Willoughby South
Jan. 12 – Boardman
Jan. 16 – at Canfield
Jan. 19 – Fitch
Jan. 23 – Howland
Jan. 30 – at Boardman
Feb. 2 – Canfield
Feb. 6 – Mooney
Feb. 10 – at Canton McKinley
Feb. 13 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
Feb. 16 – Farrell