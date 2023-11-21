YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian looks to improve upon last year’s 10-win season with the return of Ra’Shun Bell, Jaylen Robinson, Alex Green, Patrick Riley and Alfred Coward.

“We have a very exciting non-conference schedule and of course the conference will be extremely demanding,” states coach Dolph Carroll. “We’ll need to play with great passion and relentlessness throughout the course of the year.”

The Eagles will tip off the season on December 8 against East Palestine.

Carroll says, “Our strengths should be our experience at key positions and the urgency to play with great passion.”

Valley Christian Eagles

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Dolph Carroll

2022-23 Record: 10-10 (7-7), 5th in EOAC

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Columbiana

2022-23 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 49.9

Scoring Defense: 47.6

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 8 – at East Palestine

Dec. 12 – Lisbon

Dec. 15 – Columbiana

Dec. 19 – at Leetonia

Dec. 22 – Urban Scholars

Dec. 30 – Mooney

Jan. 2 – Lowellville

Jan. 5 – Southern

Jan. 9 – at Wellsville

Jan. 12 – at United

Jan. 13 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 19 – East Palestine

Jan. 23 – at Lisbon

Jan. 26 – at Columbiana

Jan. 30 – Leetonia

Feb. 2 – at Southern

Feb. 6 – United

Feb. 9 – Heartland Christian

Feb. 10 – at Medina Christian Academy

Feb. 13 – Crestview

Feb. 16 – Wellsville