YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian looks to improve upon last year’s 10-win season with the return of Ra’Shun Bell, Jaylen Robinson, Alex Green, Patrick Riley and Alfred Coward.
“We have a very exciting non-conference schedule and of course the conference will be extremely demanding,” states coach Dolph Carroll. “We’ll need to play with great passion and relentlessness throughout the course of the year.”
The Eagles will tip off the season on December 8 against East Palestine.
Carroll says, “Our strengths should be our experience at key positions and the urgency to play with great passion.”
Valley Christian Eagles
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Dolph Carroll
2022-23 Record: 10-10 (7-7), 5th in EOAC
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Columbiana
2022-23 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 49.9
Scoring Defense: 47.6
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 8 – at East Palestine
Dec. 12 – Lisbon
Dec. 15 – Columbiana
Dec. 19 – at Leetonia
Dec. 22 – Urban Scholars
Dec. 30 – Mooney
Jan. 2 – Lowellville
Jan. 5 – Southern
Jan. 9 – at Wellsville
Jan. 12 – at United
Jan. 13 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 19 – East Palestine
Jan. 23 – at Lisbon
Jan. 26 – at Columbiana
Jan. 30 – Leetonia
Feb. 2 – at Southern
Feb. 6 – United
Feb. 9 – Heartland Christian
Feb. 10 – at Medina Christian Academy
Feb. 13 – Crestview
Feb. 16 – Wellsville