HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United fell in nine of its final 12 games to close out the 2022-23 campaign with an 8-15 record.

The Golden Eagles return a pair of starters from last year’s team in Luke Courtney and Trent Ellyson.

Look for newcomers – Beau Eichler, Louden Stryffeler, Andrew Ogilvie, Jason Pratt, Wayden Kiko and Garrett McIntosh – to contribute to the success of this group as well.

“This group is very tight and they push each other every day,” said Coach Jason Thompson. “We’ll need to focus on ball control and rebounding. Our strengths will be our team size and our athleticism.”

The season tips off Dec. 1 with a matchup against Jackson-Milton.

United Local Golden Eagles

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Jason Thompson

2022-23 Record: 8-15 (5-9), 6th in EOAC

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to South Range

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 45.5

Scoring Defense: 49.7

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 5 – at Marlington

Dec. 8 – at Leetonia

Dec. 12 – at Southern

Dec. 15 – at Wellsville

Dec. 19 – at Minerva

Dec. 21 – vs. Heartland Christian (at Cleveland)

Jan. 5 – at East Palestine

Jan. 6 – Urban Scholars

Jan. 9 – at Lisbon

Jan. 12 – Valley Christian

Jan. 19 – Leetonia

Jan. 20 – Columbiana

Jan. 23 – Southern

Jan. 26 – Wellsville

Jan. 30 – at Columbiana

Feb. 2 – East Palestine

Feb. 6 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 9 – Lisbon

Feb. 13 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 16 – at Salem

Feb. 20 – Crestview