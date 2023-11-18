HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United fell in nine of its final 12 games to close out the 2022-23 campaign with an 8-15 record.
The Golden Eagles return a pair of starters from last year’s team in Luke Courtney and Trent Ellyson.
Look for newcomers – Beau Eichler, Louden Stryffeler, Andrew Ogilvie, Jason Pratt, Wayden Kiko and Garrett McIntosh – to contribute to the success of this group as well.
“This group is very tight and they push each other every day,” said Coach Jason Thompson. “We’ll need to focus on ball control and rebounding. Our strengths will be our team size and our athleticism.”
The season tips off Dec. 1 with a matchup against Jackson-Milton.
United Local Golden Eagles
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Jason Thompson
2022-23 Record: 8-15 (5-9), 6th in EOAC
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to South Range
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 45.5
Scoring Defense: 49.7
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 5 – at Marlington
Dec. 8 – at Leetonia
Dec. 12 – at Southern
Dec. 15 – at Wellsville
Dec. 19 – at Minerva
Dec. 21 – vs. Heartland Christian (at Cleveland)
Jan. 5 – at East Palestine
Jan. 6 – Urban Scholars
Jan. 9 – at Lisbon
Jan. 12 – Valley Christian
Jan. 19 – Leetonia
Jan. 20 – Columbiana
Jan. 23 – Southern
Jan. 26 – Wellsville
Jan. 30 – at Columbiana
Feb. 2 – East Palestine
Feb. 6 – at Valley Christian
Feb. 9 – Lisbon
Feb. 13 – at Mineral Ridge
Feb. 16 – at Salem
Feb. 20 – Crestview