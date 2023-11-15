NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since returning to Springfield’s sidelines two years ago, Jeff Brink has won 36 games, finished atop the MVAC Scarlet Tier standings while playing for the district championship in 2022.

Last year, the Tigers finished second in the league and were bounced by Badger (41-38) in the sectional title game.

“As always, the expectations are very high at Springfield Local,” says Brink. “The team will face challenges replacing 70% of its’ scoring. The football success presents an additional challenge, as all but one of the basketball players are members of the Tiger football program. So, preparation for the season should be quite limited.”

Without the likes of Seandelle Gardner (15 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.1 apg), Nico Servedio (8.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Connor Hudran (6.0 ppg) – much responsibility will be placed on the upper classmen.

Springfield will be led by seniors Sean Guerriero (4.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.6 apg), Dylan Sheely (6.6 ppg, 3.6 apg), Drew Miller and Kolten Ruark. The Tigers also feature a strong junior class that’ll have five key contributors in Kaesen Kosek, Carson Cunningham, Isaac Lamorticella, Dante Gentile and Cash Richardson.

“We’ll have a core of tremendous athletes who have experienced success in both basketball and football over recent years,” indicates Brink. “While lacking in size, we do have a nucleus of competitive athletes who have battled for championships during their careers.”

Springfield is scheduled to open the season on December 5 at Poland.

Springfield Tigers

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Jeff Brink

2022-23 Record: 12-11 (11-3), 2nd place in MVAC Scarlet Tier

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Championship game to Badger

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 51.6

Scoring Defense: 46.4

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Seandelle Gardner – 15.0

Rebounding: Nico Servedio – 5.1

Assists: Dylan Sheely – 3.6

Free Throw Percentage: Connor Hudran – 81%

Three-Point Percentage: Nico Servedio – 37%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 5 – at Poland

Dec. 8 – Crestview

Dec. 12 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 15 – Western Reserve

Dec. 19 – Lowellville

Dec. 22 – Columbiana

Dec. 27 – Hubbard

Dec. 29 – at East Palestine

Jan. 2 – South Range

Jan. 5 – at Sebring

Jan. 9 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 12 – Waterloo

Jan. 16 – at McDonald

Jan. 19 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 23 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 26 – at Lowellville

Jan. 30 – Sebring

Feb. 2 – Mineral Ridge

Feb. 6 – at Waterloo

Feb. 9 – McDonald

Feb. 13 – at Girard

Feb. 16 – at LaBrae