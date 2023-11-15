NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since returning to Springfield’s sidelines two years ago, Jeff Brink has won 36 games, finished atop the MVAC Scarlet Tier standings while playing for the district championship in 2022.
Last year, the Tigers finished second in the league and were bounced by Badger (41-38) in the sectional title game.
“As always, the expectations are very high at Springfield Local,” says Brink. “The team will face challenges replacing 70% of its’ scoring. The football success presents an additional challenge, as all but one of the basketball players are members of the Tiger football program. So, preparation for the season should be quite limited.”
Without the likes of Seandelle Gardner (15 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.1 apg), Nico Servedio (8.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Connor Hudran (6.0 ppg) – much responsibility will be placed on the upper classmen.
Springfield will be led by seniors Sean Guerriero (4.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.6 apg), Dylan Sheely (6.6 ppg, 3.6 apg), Drew Miller and Kolten Ruark. The Tigers also feature a strong junior class that’ll have five key contributors in Kaesen Kosek, Carson Cunningham, Isaac Lamorticella, Dante Gentile and Cash Richardson.
“We’ll have a core of tremendous athletes who have experienced success in both basketball and football over recent years,” indicates Brink. “While lacking in size, we do have a nucleus of competitive athletes who have battled for championships during their careers.”
Springfield is scheduled to open the season on December 5 at Poland.
Springfield Tigers
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Jeff Brink
2022-23 Record: 12-11 (11-3), 2nd place in MVAC Scarlet Tier
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Championship game to Badger
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 51.6
Scoring Defense: 46.4
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Seandelle Gardner – 15.0
Rebounding: Nico Servedio – 5.1
Assists: Dylan Sheely – 3.6
Free Throw Percentage: Connor Hudran – 81%
Three-Point Percentage: Nico Servedio – 37%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 5 – at Poland
Dec. 8 – Crestview
Dec. 12 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 15 – Western Reserve
Dec. 19 – Lowellville
Dec. 22 – Columbiana
Dec. 27 – Hubbard
Dec. 29 – at East Palestine
Jan. 2 – South Range
Jan. 5 – at Sebring
Jan. 9 – at Mineral Ridge
Jan. 12 – Waterloo
Jan. 16 – at McDonald
Jan. 19 – Jackson-Milton
Jan. 23 – at Western Reserve
Jan. 26 – at Lowellville
Jan. 30 – Sebring
Feb. 2 – Mineral Ridge
Feb. 6 – at Waterloo
Feb. 9 – McDonald
Feb. 13 – at Girard
Feb. 16 – at LaBrae