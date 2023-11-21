SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville advanced to the state tournament for the first time in a decade as the Blue Darlings finished the year 13-1 when holding its’ opponents to 40-points or less.

Entering his 3rd season at the helm, Rob Hubbard must replace three starters but does welcome back Lily Palko (9.4 ppg) and Macie Steiner.

“We’re going to be young but we expect big things out of Brooklyn Ramsey, Keeley Whitaker, Savannah Hassan and Dava Masters,” says Hubbard.

“We expect to compete in a tough region,” he adds. “Our goal is to play for a district title and get back to the state playoffs.”

The season tips off on December 5 at Union City.

Sharpsville Blue Darlings

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Rob Hubbard

2022-23 Record: 14-12 (5-5 in Region 4)

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Semifinal to Mercyhurst Prep; Lost in First Round of PIAA tournament

2022-23 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 45.5

Scoring Defense: 39.5

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 5 – at Union City

Dec. 8 – at Mercer

Dec. 11 – West Middlesex

Dec. 14 – at Wilmington

Dec. 18 – Greenville

Dec. 20 – Redbank Valley

Dec. 21 – Laurel

Dec. 27 – at Greenville Holiday Tournament

Dec. 28 – at Greenville Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 – Grove City

Jan. 8 – at Meadville

Jan. 11 – Slippery Rock

Jan. 18 – at Hickory

Jan. 22 – at Sharon

Jan. 25 – Wilmington

Jan. 29 – at Greenville

Feb. 1 – at Grove City

Feb. 7 – Rocky Grove

Feb. 8 – at Slippery Rock

Feb. 10 – Union

Feb. 12 – Hickory

Feb. 15 – Sharon