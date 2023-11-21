SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville advanced to the state tournament for the first time in a decade as the Blue Darlings finished the year 13-1 when holding its’ opponents to 40-points or less.
Entering his 3rd season at the helm, Rob Hubbard must replace three starters but does welcome back Lily Palko (9.4 ppg) and Macie Steiner.
“We’re going to be young but we expect big things out of Brooklyn Ramsey, Keeley Whitaker, Savannah Hassan and Dava Masters,” says Hubbard.
“We expect to compete in a tough region,” he adds. “Our goal is to play for a district title and get back to the state playoffs.”
The season tips off on December 5 at Union City.
Sharpsville Blue Darlings
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Rob Hubbard
2022-23 Record: 14-12 (5-5 in Region 4)
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Semifinal to Mercyhurst Prep; Lost in First Round of PIAA tournament
2022-23 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 45.5
Scoring Defense: 39.5
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 5 – at Union City
Dec. 8 – at Mercer
Dec. 11 – West Middlesex
Dec. 14 – at Wilmington
Dec. 18 – Greenville
Dec. 20 – Redbank Valley
Dec. 21 – Laurel
Dec. 27 – at Greenville Holiday Tournament
Dec. 28 – at Greenville Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 – Grove City
Jan. 8 – at Meadville
Jan. 11 – Slippery Rock
Jan. 18 – at Hickory
Jan. 22 – at Sharon
Jan. 25 – Wilmington
Jan. 29 – at Greenville
Feb. 1 – at Grove City
Feb. 7 – Rocky Grove
Feb. 8 – at Slippery Rock
Feb. 10 – Union
Feb. 12 – Hickory
Feb. 15 – Sharon