SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville boys basketball program lost much of its production from last year’s team, including Liam Campbell (13.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg) and Braden Scarvel (12.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg).

Senior Luke Distler (6.0 ppg, 2.8 apg) returns as the Blue Devils lone full-time starter from a year ago. Distler’s classmates Luke Staunch (7.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and Carter DeJulia (2.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg) received plenty of playing time last year while both breaking into the starting lineup a handful of times. Junior Aiden Cadman may have played in just 10 games last season for the varsity team but led the junior varsity group in many statistical categories as a sophomore.

Coach Mike Williams is especially high on Staunch as he’ll be one of the team’s leaders.

“We have a very athletic and long big kid in [Luke],” Williams said. “Conditioning and physical strength have plagued him in the past, but those items have been made better over the off-season. He is a premier shot blocker, and can score around the basket with both hands.”

A year ago, Sharpsville entered its game at Reynolds on Jan. 20 with a record of 3-9. The Blue Devils closed out the regular season slate by winning seven of their final ten games.

“We’ll try to be patient on both offense and defense this year,” Williams said. “We’re not strong enough to get careless with the ball. We’re going to play each possession, hopefully, with great care of the basketball.”

Sharpsville will open the season in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Tip-Off Tournament Dec. 1.

Sharpsville Blue Devils

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Mike Williams

2022-23 Record: 10-13 (6-4), 5th place in Region 2

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District 10 (2A) First Round to First Christian

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 51.3

Scoring Defense: 50.7

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Liam Campbell – 13.9

Rebounding: Braden Scarvel – 10.2

Assists: Garen Levis – 2.9

Free Throw Percentage: Liam Campbell – 70.0%

Three-Point Percentage: Maddox O’Neill – 33.3%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Allegheny-Clarion Valley Tip-Off

Dec. 2 – at Allegheny-Clarion Valley Tip-Off

Dec. 5 – at Sharon

Dec. 7 – Greenville

Dec. 9 – Brookfield

Dec. 15 – Commodore Perry

Dec. 19 – at Slippery Rock

Dec. 22 – Rocky Grove

Dec. 26 – at Moniteau Holiday Tournament

Dec. 27 – at Moniteau Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3 – at Conneaut

Jan. 5 – at Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 9 – Farrell

Jan. 12 – at Jamestown

Jan. 16 – Mercer

Jan. 19 – Reynolds

Jan. 23 – at West Middlesex

Jan. 26 – Lakeview

Feb. 2 – at Mercer

Feb. 6 – at Reynolds

Feb. 9 – West Middlesex

Feb. 13 – at Lakeview