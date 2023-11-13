SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville boys basketball program lost much of its production from last year’s team, including Liam Campbell (13.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg) and Braden Scarvel (12.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg).
Senior Luke Distler (6.0 ppg, 2.8 apg) returns as the Blue Devils lone full-time starter from a year ago. Distler’s classmates Luke Staunch (7.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and Carter DeJulia (2.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg) received plenty of playing time last year while both breaking into the starting lineup a handful of times. Junior Aiden Cadman may have played in just 10 games last season for the varsity team but led the junior varsity group in many statistical categories as a sophomore.
Coach Mike Williams is especially high on Staunch as he’ll be one of the team’s leaders.
“We have a very athletic and long big kid in [Luke],” Williams said. “Conditioning and physical strength have plagued him in the past, but those items have been made better over the off-season. He is a premier shot blocker, and can score around the basket with both hands.”
A year ago, Sharpsville entered its game at Reynolds on Jan. 20 with a record of 3-9. The Blue Devils closed out the regular season slate by winning seven of their final ten games.
“We’ll try to be patient on both offense and defense this year,” Williams said. “We’re not strong enough to get careless with the ball. We’re going to play each possession, hopefully, with great care of the basketball.”
Sharpsville will open the season in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Tip-Off Tournament Dec. 1.
Sharpsville Blue Devils
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Mike Williams
2022-23 Record: 10-13 (6-4), 5th place in Region 2
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District 10 (2A) First Round to First Christian
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 51.3
Scoring Defense: 50.7
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Liam Campbell – 13.9
Rebounding: Braden Scarvel – 10.2
Assists: Garen Levis – 2.9
Free Throw Percentage: Liam Campbell – 70.0%
Three-Point Percentage: Maddox O’Neill – 33.3%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at Allegheny-Clarion Valley Tip-Off
Dec. 2 – at Allegheny-Clarion Valley Tip-Off
Dec. 5 – at Sharon
Dec. 7 – Greenville
Dec. 9 – Brookfield
Dec. 15 – Commodore Perry
Dec. 19 – at Slippery Rock
Dec. 22 – Rocky Grove
Dec. 26 – at Moniteau Holiday Tournament
Dec. 27 – at Moniteau Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3 – at Conneaut
Jan. 5 – at Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 9 – Farrell
Jan. 12 – at Jamestown
Jan. 16 – Mercer
Jan. 19 – Reynolds
Jan. 23 – at West Middlesex
Jan. 26 – Lakeview
Feb. 2 – at Mercer
Feb. 6 – at Reynolds
Feb. 9 – West Middlesex
Feb. 13 – at Lakeview