SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Tigers began last year with a 10-5 record before falling in seven of their final eight games, including the playoff-opening setback to Harbor Creek (68-53).

This season Sharon returns plenty of talent with all five of the team’s starters: Derek Douglas, Mister Ham, Santino Picarilli, Lamont Austin and Owen Schenker will be back in the fold. Douglas led the team in scoring by averaging above 15 points per game.

“We expect all of them to contribute in a big way [this season,” coach Louis Brown said. “I also think Bishop Root, Javon Brodie and Angelo Fromm will help us out big time as well. Our goals are to win fifteen plus games, win the region and district championships, play in the state playoffs and get back to a state championship game.”

Sharon begins the new season Dec. 1 by hosting its Tip-Off Tournament with Franklin, Mars and Meadville all involved. Four weeks later, the Tigers will welcome First Christian Academy, Harding and Kennedy Catholic to take part in its Christmas Tournament.

“Our team strength will be in the number of kids that get meaningful minutes every game,” Brown said of up to about 10 or 11 different players could see major minutes this year.

Sharon Tigers

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Louis Brown

2022-23 Record: 11-12 (5-5), 4th place in Region 5

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District 10 (4A) First Round to Harbor Creek

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 54.2

Scoring Defense: 53.3

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Sharon Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 2 – Sharon Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 5 – Sharpsville

Dec. 8 – Lakeview

Dec. 12 – Mercer

Dec. 15 – at Conneaut

Dec. 19 – at Franklin

Dec. 21 – at New Castle

Dec. 28 – Sharon Christmas Tournament

Dec. 29 – Sharon Christmas Tournament

Jan. 6 – Laurel

Jan. 9 – West Middlesex

Jan. 16 – at Slippery Rock

Jan. 19 – at Grove City

Jan. 23 – Wilmington

Jan. 26 – at Hickory

Jan. 30 – Greenville

Feb. 2 – Slippery Rock

Feb. 6 – Grove City

Feb. 9 – at Wilmington

Feb. 13 – Hickory

Feb. 16 – at Greenville