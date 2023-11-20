SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Tigers began last year with a 10-5 record before falling in seven of their final eight games, including the playoff-opening setback to Harbor Creek (68-53).
This season Sharon returns plenty of talent with all five of the team’s starters: Derek Douglas, Mister Ham, Santino Picarilli, Lamont Austin and Owen Schenker will be back in the fold. Douglas led the team in scoring by averaging above 15 points per game.
“We expect all of them to contribute in a big way [this season,” coach Louis Brown said. “I also think Bishop Root, Javon Brodie and Angelo Fromm will help us out big time as well. Our goals are to win fifteen plus games, win the region and district championships, play in the state playoffs and get back to a state championship game.”
Sharon begins the new season Dec. 1 by hosting its Tip-Off Tournament with Franklin, Mars and Meadville all involved. Four weeks later, the Tigers will welcome First Christian Academy, Harding and Kennedy Catholic to take part in its Christmas Tournament.
“Our team strength will be in the number of kids that get meaningful minutes every game,” Brown said of up to about 10 or 11 different players could see major minutes this year.
Sharon Tigers
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Louis Brown
2022-23 Record: 11-12 (5-5), 4th place in Region 5
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District 10 (4A) First Round to Harbor Creek
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 54.2
Scoring Defense: 53.3
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – Sharon Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 2 – Sharon Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 5 – Sharpsville
Dec. 8 – Lakeview
Dec. 12 – Mercer
Dec. 15 – at Conneaut
Dec. 19 – at Franklin
Dec. 21 – at New Castle
Dec. 28 – Sharon Christmas Tournament
Dec. 29 – Sharon Christmas Tournament
Jan. 6 – Laurel
Jan. 9 – West Middlesex
Jan. 16 – at Slippery Rock
Jan. 19 – at Grove City
Jan. 23 – Wilmington
Jan. 26 – at Hickory
Jan. 30 – Greenville
Feb. 2 – Slippery Rock
Feb. 6 – Grove City
Feb. 9 – at Wilmington
Feb. 13 – Hickory
Feb. 16 – at Greenville