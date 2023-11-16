POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Poland raced out to an 8-1 start before being crowned the Northeast 8 Conference champions with a 13-1 league mark. The Lady Bulldogs’ season came to an abrupt halt in the sectional final as they were eliminated by Liberty.
The team’s leading scorer and captain Mary Brant (10.4 ppg) returns for her senior year. She’ll be joined by fellow captains Allie Grope, Leanne Williams and Kate Harrell. Poland features a strong collection of underclassmen such as Sophia Generalovich, Lucy Harrell, Kylee Hudran, Leanna Boccieri, Lauren Cross, Avery Jakubovic, Lily McDonald, Mia Peluso and Elliana Thompson. The Lady Bulldogs also will have a trio of freshman who may develop sooner than later in Cassie Blanch, Julianna McDougal and Isabel Greco.
Poland must replace the loss of five seniors from last year’s group in Katie McDonald (8.0 ppg), Ariana Daniels (5.7 ppg), Sarah Forsyth (8.0 ppg), Ava Nicholudis (4.0 ppg) and Brooke Rowe (3.4 ppg).
“We lack game experience from the players coming off the bench,” says coach Nick Blanch. “We lack scoring from [our] returners. We do have athleticism, [proper] work ethic, coachable kids in the program and they have a strong desire to get better every day. We have a close group of girls.”
The season gets underway at Chaney on November 27.
“We must remain positive and confident throughout the entire season, “Blanch states. “We must learn from everything we encounter, both the good and the bad. Stick together and enjoy the process.”
Poland Bulldogs
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Nick Blanch
2022-23 Record: 18-5 (13-1), 1st place Northeast 8 Conference
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Liberty in Sectional Final
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 47.4
Scoring Defense: 36.7
2023-24 Schedule
Nov. 27 – at Chaney
Nov. 30 – at Champion
Dec. 4 – Springfield
Dec. 9 – Boardman
Dec. 11 – at Hubbard
Dec. 14 – Girard
Dec. 16 – at Columbiana
Dec. 18 – at Niles
Dec. 21 – Lakeview
Jan. 4 – at South Range
Jan. 6 – Crestview
Jan. 11 – Struthers
Jan. 18 – at Girard
Jan. 22 – Niles
Jan. 25 – at Lakeview
Jan. 27 – at Salem
Jan. 29 – South Range
Feb. 1 – Mooney
Feb. 5 – at Struthers
Feb. 8 – Canfield
Feb. 12 – Hubbard