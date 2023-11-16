POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Poland raced out to an 8-1 start before being crowned the Northeast 8 Conference champions with a 13-1 league mark. The Lady Bulldogs’ season came to an abrupt halt in the sectional final as they were eliminated by Liberty.

The team’s leading scorer and captain Mary Brant (10.4 ppg) returns for her senior year. She’ll be joined by fellow captains Allie Grope, Leanne Williams and Kate Harrell. Poland features a strong collection of underclassmen such as Sophia Generalovich, Lucy Harrell, Kylee Hudran, Leanna Boccieri, Lauren Cross, Avery Jakubovic, Lily McDonald, Mia Peluso and Elliana Thompson. The Lady Bulldogs also will have a trio of freshman who may develop sooner than later in Cassie Blanch, Julianna McDougal and Isabel Greco.

Poland must replace the loss of five seniors from last year’s group in Katie McDonald (8.0 ppg), Ariana Daniels (5.7 ppg), Sarah Forsyth (8.0 ppg), Ava Nicholudis (4.0 ppg) and Brooke Rowe (3.4 ppg).

“We lack game experience from the players coming off the bench,” says coach Nick Blanch. “We lack scoring from [our] returners. We do have athleticism, [proper] work ethic, coachable kids in the program and they have a strong desire to get better every day. We have a close group of girls.”

The season gets underway at Chaney on November 27.

“We must remain positive and confident throughout the entire season, “Blanch states. “We must learn from everything we encounter, both the good and the bad. Stick together and enjoy the process.”

Poland Bulldogs

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Nick Blanch

2022-23 Record: 18-5 (13-1), 1st place Northeast 8 Conference

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Liberty in Sectional Final

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 47.4

Scoring Defense: 36.7

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 27 – at Chaney

Nov. 30 – at Champion

Dec. 4 – Springfield

Dec. 9 – Boardman

Dec. 11 – at Hubbard

Dec. 14 – Girard

Dec. 16 – at Columbiana

Dec. 18 – at Niles

Dec. 21 – Lakeview

Jan. 4 – at South Range

Jan. 6 – Crestview

Jan. 11 – Struthers

Jan. 18 – at Girard

Jan. 22 – Niles

Jan. 25 – at Lakeview

Jan. 27 – at Salem

Jan. 29 – South Range

Feb. 1 – Mooney

Feb. 5 – at Struthers

Feb. 8 – Canfield

Feb. 12 – Hubbard