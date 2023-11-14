MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge returns three starters in coach Eric Harper’s second season at the helm of the Rams’ boys basketball program.

The team’s leading scorer from a year ago, Trey Rigley (11 ppg) is back for his senior season. Jon Rozzi and Jordan Moore both will be back as juniors this year after starting the 2022-23 season. Sophomore Chase Moore will be in line for an increased playing time this season. The Rams will also look to Julian Rozzi for contributions as well as its’ strong sophomore and freshmen classes.

“The strengths of our team should be the physicality down low with the Moore brothers (Jordan and Chase),” indicates Harper. “We’re looking to our backcourt shooting of Rigley and Jon Rozzi to help space the floor and open up opportunities for others. I think the sophomore and freshmen classes could be a strength by pushing the upperclassman every day.”

Ridge lost nine games, a year ago, by ten points or less. The Rams were eliminated in the post-season by No. 3 seed Lake Catholic (79-64) in the opening round. The Cougars went onto win it’s next three games to come away with the district crown.

Harper expects his team to play at a higher level this season, “There’s expectations to take [that] leap ahead. We expect to be competitive every night no matter who’s on the floor.”

The Rams begin the new season on December 1 versus Lordstown.

Mineral Ridge Rams

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Eric Harper

2022-23 Record: 2-21 (2-12), 8th place in MVAC Scarlet Tier

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Lake Catholic

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 51.2

Scoring Defense: 64.7

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Trey Rigley, 11

Rebounding: Jordan Moore, 7

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Lordstown

Dec. 5 – Champion

Dec. 8 – at Hubbard

Dec. 12 – at Sebring

Dec. 15 – at McDonald

Dec. 19 – Waterloo

Dec. 26 – at Mathews

Dec. 29 – Leetonia

Jan. 2 – at Columbiana

Jan. 5 – Lowellville

Jan. 9 – Springfield

Jan. 12 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 16 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 19 – Sebring

Jan. 23 – McDonald

Jan. 26 – at Waterloo

Jan. 30 – at Lowellville

Feb. 2 – at Springfield

Feb. 6 – Western Reserve

Feb. 9 – Jackson-Milton

Feb. 13 – at United

Feb. 16 – at Maplewood