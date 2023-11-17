LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – After suffering through six single-digit losses during its 4-18 regular season finish, Liberty topped Conneaut (64-50) before falling to the eventual state champion Lutheran East Falcons in the sectional championship game.
“We’re relying on our [entire] team,” said coach Levon Lamb. “We’re going to need everyone being we’re so young.”
The lone returning starter is junior Evan Bates, who scored 13.8 points and hauled down 4.7 rebounds a game as a sophomore. Bates led the team in free throw shooting (78%) as well as three-point percentage (31%).
A couple of newcomers that the staff is high on are Ramsey Hadi-Cox, Luke Bates and Adam Huynh.
“We’re looking forward to the growth of our young team,” Lamb said. “I’d like to see us get better every day on both sides of the ball and come ready to compete in every game.”
The season gets underway Dec. 1 with a matchup with Mooney.
Liberty Leopards
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Levon Lamb
2022-23 Record: 5-19 (2-12), 7th place in MVAC Grey Tier
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Lutheran East
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 46.7
Scoring Defense: 61.7
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: KJ Turner – 15.9
Rebounding: KJ Turner & Silas Robinson – 5.2
Assists: Silas Robinson – 3.2
Free Throw Percentage: Evan Bates – 77.8%
Three-Point Percentage: Evan Bates – 31.0%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at Mooney
Dec. 5 – Lakeview
Dec. 8 – East
Dec. 9 – Struthers
Dec. 15 – Crestview
Dec. 19 – at Brookfield
Dec. 21 – at West Branch
Dec. 30 – Akron North
Jan. 2 – at Niles
Jan. 3 – Newton Falls
Jan. 5 – Garrettsville Garfield
Jan. 9 – at LaBrae
Jan. 12 – at Champion
Jan. 16 – Campbell
Jan. 19 – at Crestview
Jan. 23 – Brookfield
Jan. 26 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 30 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Feb. 2 – LaBrae
Feb. 6 – Champion
Feb. 9 – at Campbell