LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – After suffering through six single-digit losses during its 4-18 regular season finish, Liberty topped Conneaut (64-50) before falling to the eventual state champion Lutheran East Falcons in the sectional championship game.

“We’re relying on our [entire] team,” said coach Levon Lamb. “We’re going to need everyone being we’re so young.”

The lone returning starter is junior Evan Bates, who scored 13.8 points and hauled down 4.7 rebounds a game as a sophomore. Bates led the team in free throw shooting (78%) as well as three-point percentage (31%).

A couple of newcomers that the staff is high on are Ramsey Hadi-Cox, Luke Bates and Adam Huynh.

“We’re looking forward to the growth of our young team,” Lamb said. “I’d like to see us get better every day on both sides of the ball and come ready to compete in every game.”

The season gets underway Dec. 1 with a matchup with Mooney.

Liberty Leopards

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Levon Lamb

2022-23 Record: 5-19 (2-12), 7th place in MVAC Grey Tier

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Lutheran East

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 46.7

Scoring Defense: 61.7

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: KJ Turner – 15.9

Rebounding: KJ Turner & Silas Robinson – 5.2

Assists: Silas Robinson – 3.2

Free Throw Percentage: Evan Bates – 77.8%

Three-Point Percentage: Evan Bates – 31.0%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Mooney

Dec. 5 – Lakeview

Dec. 8 – East

Dec. 9 – Struthers

Dec. 15 – Crestview

Dec. 19 – at Brookfield

Dec. 21 – at West Branch

Dec. 30 – Akron North

Jan. 2 – at Niles

Jan. 3 – Newton Falls

Jan. 5 – Garrettsville Garfield

Jan. 9 – at LaBrae

Jan. 12 – at Champion

Jan. 16 – Campbell

Jan. 19 – at Crestview

Jan. 23 – Brookfield

Jan. 26 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 30 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Feb. 2 – LaBrae

Feb. 6 – Champion

Feb. 9 – at Campbell