CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview must move on without the contributions of Maggie Pavlansky – who led the team in scoring (13.8), rebounding (8.4) and assists (1.8) – and Brooke Schneider (4.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
The Bulldogs return lots of experience in the form of seniors Izzy Haines (4.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and Makenna Werner (3.9 ppg) along with a promising sophomore class of Kalyssa Werner (1.7 ppg), Mackenzie Stowe (3.4 ppg), Annabelle Humphrey (2.6 ppg) and Isabella Isenberg (1,4 ppg).
Coach Kevin Haynie likes what he has in Cortland, “I feel this is the deepest and most talented group in the years that I have been here. Every girl on the roster will be asked to contribute nightly and expectations will be to compete for the league title.”
Lakeview opens the season with back-to-back home games versus former Trumbull Athletic Conference foes – Brookfield on November 22 and Champion two days later.
“We’re going to be very young, but I’m excited to see what this season has in store,” Haynie said. “We’ll have two seniors and eleven sophomores and freshmen.”
Lakeview Bulldogs
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Kevin Haynie
2022-23 Record: 11-13 (6-8), 5th place in Northeast 8
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Semifinal to Liberty
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 38.6
Scoring Defense: 40.7
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Maggie Pavlansky – 13.8
Rebounding: Maggie Pavlansky – 8.4
Assists: Maggie Pavlansky – 1.8
Free Throw Percentage: Maggie Pavlansky – 36.1%
Three-Point Percentage: Makenna Werner – 69.1%
2023-24 Schedule
Nov. 22 – Brookfield
Nov. 24 – Champion
Nov. 27 – at Jefferson
Nov. 29 – at Ursuline
Dec. 4 – at Harding
Dec. 7 – at East
Dec. 11 – Niles
Dec. 16 – Maplewood
Dec. 18 – at South Range
Dec. 21 – at Poland
Dec. 28 – Newton Falls
Jan. 4 – Girard
Jan. 8 – Struthers
Jan. 11 – at Hubbard
Jan. 15 – at Niles
Jan. 20 – at Mathews
Jan. 22 – South Range
Jan. 25 – Poland
Jan. 29 – at Girard
Feb. 1 – at Struthers
Feb. 5 – Hubbard
Feb. 8 – Howland