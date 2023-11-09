CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview must move on without the contributions of Maggie Pavlansky – who led the team in scoring (13.8), rebounding (8.4) and assists (1.8) – and Brooke Schneider (4.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg).

The Bulldogs return lots of experience in the form of seniors Izzy Haines (4.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and Makenna Werner (3.9 ppg) along with a promising sophomore class of Kalyssa Werner (1.7 ppg), Mackenzie Stowe (3.4 ppg), Annabelle Humphrey (2.6 ppg) and Isabella Isenberg (1,4 ppg).

Coach Kevin Haynie likes what he has in Cortland, “I feel this is the deepest and most talented group in the years that I have been here. Every girl on the roster will be asked to contribute nightly and expectations will be to compete for the league title.”

Lakeview opens the season with back-to-back home games versus former Trumbull Athletic Conference foes – Brookfield on November 22 and Champion two days later.

“We’re going to be very young, but I’m excited to see what this season has in store,” Haynie said. “We’ll have two seniors and eleven sophomores and freshmen.”

Lakeview Bulldogs

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Kevin Haynie

2022-23 Record: 11-13 (6-8), 5th place in Northeast 8

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Semifinal to Liberty

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 38.6

Scoring Defense: 40.7

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Maggie Pavlansky – 13.8

Rebounding: Maggie Pavlansky – 8.4

Assists: Maggie Pavlansky – 1.8

Free Throw Percentage: Maggie Pavlansky – 36.1%

Three-Point Percentage: Makenna Werner – 69.1%

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 22 – Brookfield

Nov. 24 – Champion

Nov. 27 – at Jefferson

Nov. 29 – at Ursuline

Dec. 4 – at Harding

Dec. 7 – at East

Dec. 11 – Niles

Dec. 16 – Maplewood

Dec. 18 – at South Range

Dec. 21 – at Poland

Dec. 28 – Newton Falls

Jan. 4 – Girard

Jan. 8 – Struthers

Jan. 11 – at Hubbard

Jan. 15 – at Niles

Jan. 20 – at Mathews

Jan. 22 – South Range

Jan. 25 – Poland

Jan. 29 – at Girard

Feb. 1 – at Struthers

Feb. 5 – Hubbard

Feb. 8 – Howland