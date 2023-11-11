LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae girls basketball program looks to turn the page on last year’s 5-win season.

The Vikings return lots of experience with seven letter winners are back in senior Eva Presjnar, juniors Marissa Levensky (4.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.3 apg) and Sammi Wells (2.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg) along with sophomores Ella Kuszmaul (9.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Makayla Scruggs (2.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Mia Sloan (3.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Kendra Young. Look for the following freshmen to also contribute this season: Mariah Jones, Angel Scruggs and Riley Rowe.

“The key for us this year will be having toughness, both physically and mentally,” said Coach Mandy Rowe. “We have multiple girls that can compete at a high-level and bring a lot of energy and basketball IQ to the court. Our young players have been consistently working hard and are meshing well with our veteran players. We expect to always play with a great amount of effort and improve every day.”

LaBrae opens the season Nov. 22 versus Heartland Christian.

LaBrae Vikings

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Mandy Rowe

2022-23 Record: 5-18 (3-11), 7th place in MVAC Grey Tier

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Crestview

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 33.2

Scoring Defense: 51.0

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Ella Kuszmaul – 9.0

Rebounding: Jahnya Dorsey – 6.7

Assists: Marissa Levensky – 2.3

Free Throw Percentage: Ella Kuszmaul – 62.2%

Three-Point Percentage: Ella Koszmaul – 23.2%

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 22 – Heartland Christian

Nov. 27 – Girard

Nov. 30 – at Niles

Dec. 7 – Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 11 – Newton Falls

Dec. 14 – at Champion

Dec. 18 – at Brookfield

Dec. 21 – at Liberty

Dec. 28 – Windham

Jan. 4 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 8 – at Crestview

Jan. 11 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Jan. 13 – Bristol

Jan. 18 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 22 – Champion

Jan. 25 – Brookfield

Jan. 27 – at Badger

Jan. 29 – Liberty

Feb. 1 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 3 – Grand Valley

Feb. 5 – Crestview

Feb. 12 – at Cardinal