LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae girls basketball program looks to turn the page on last year’s 5-win season.
The Vikings return lots of experience with seven letter winners are back in senior Eva Presjnar, juniors Marissa Levensky (4.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.3 apg) and Sammi Wells (2.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg) along with sophomores Ella Kuszmaul (9.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Makayla Scruggs (2.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Mia Sloan (3.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Kendra Young. Look for the following freshmen to also contribute this season: Mariah Jones, Angel Scruggs and Riley Rowe.
“The key for us this year will be having toughness, both physically and mentally,” said Coach Mandy Rowe. “We have multiple girls that can compete at a high-level and bring a lot of energy and basketball IQ to the court. Our young players have been consistently working hard and are meshing well with our veteran players. We expect to always play with a great amount of effort and improve every day.”
LaBrae opens the season Nov. 22 versus Heartland Christian.
LaBrae Vikings
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Mandy Rowe
2022-23 Record: 5-18 (3-11), 7th place in MVAC Grey Tier
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Crestview
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 33.2
Scoring Defense: 51.0
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Ella Kuszmaul – 9.0
Rebounding: Jahnya Dorsey – 6.7
Assists: Marissa Levensky – 2.3
Free Throw Percentage: Ella Kuszmaul – 62.2%
Three-Point Percentage: Ella Koszmaul – 23.2%
2023-24 Schedule
Nov. 22 – Heartland Christian
Nov. 27 – Girard
Nov. 30 – at Niles
Dec. 7 – Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 11 – Newton Falls
Dec. 14 – at Champion
Dec. 18 – at Brookfield
Dec. 21 – at Liberty
Dec. 28 – Windham
Jan. 4 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 8 – at Crestview
Jan. 11 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Jan. 13 – Bristol
Jan. 18 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 22 – Champion
Jan. 25 – Brookfield
Jan. 27 – at Badger
Jan. 29 – Liberty
Feb. 1 – at Campbell Memorial
Feb. 3 – Grand Valley
Feb. 5 – Crestview
Feb. 12 – at Cardinal