NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton is prepared to bring back the girls varsity basketball team this winter after not fielding a team last year.

Former Fitch head coach Jeff Wilson will lead the Blue Jays this year.

“Our expectations [are] to compete and have a chance to win in every game we play. We’re in a great conference with stiff competition, so the learning curve with such a young team will have to shrink quickly. The ladies have put uncountable hours in the gym, weight room and in our summer league to prepare for this season.”

The lone senior is Macayle Thornhill.

“She’s been in the program since youth basketball,” Wilson said. “We’ll rely on her to be our leader on the floor. It’s been nothing short of amazing seeing the program build from only three girls last season to fifteen this year. We plan on having junior varsity contests along with our [varsity] schedule which is such a success for us. The commitment from our [group] has been remarkable. It feels truly awesome prepping for the first contest of the season versus Columbiana [on Nov. 27].”

Jackson-Milton begins its league schedule on Dec. 7 when Springfield comes to town.

“The girls have a great desire,” Wilson said. “They’re willingness to learn and to have a positive attitude is a real strength. The incoming freshmen were well-coached in junior high, so even though we’re young, the girls will be well-prepared for varsity basketball.”

Jackson-Milton Blue Jays

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Jeff Wilson

2021-22 Record: 12-11 (8-6), 3rd place in MVAC Scarlet Tier

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 27 – Columbiana

Dec. 2 – Leetonia

Dec. 7 – Springfield

Dec. 9 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 11 – at Sebring

Dec. 13 – at Lordstown

Dec. 14 – at Western Reserve

Dec. 16 – Mathews

Dec. 18 – at Waterloo

Dec. 21 – Lowellville

Dec. 28 – at Cardinal

Jan. 4 – at McDonald

Jan. 8 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 11 – at Springfield

Jan. 18 – Sebring

Jan. 22 – Western Reserve

Jan. 25 – Waterloo

Jan. 29 – at Lowellville

Feb. 1 – at Heartland Christian

Feb. 5 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 7 – at Campbell

Feb. 8 – McDonald