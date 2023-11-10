NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton is prepared to bring back the girls varsity basketball team this winter after not fielding a team last year.
Former Fitch head coach Jeff Wilson will lead the Blue Jays this year.
“Our expectations [are] to compete and have a chance to win in every game we play. We’re in a great conference with stiff competition, so the learning curve with such a young team will have to shrink quickly. The ladies have put uncountable hours in the gym, weight room and in our summer league to prepare for this season.”
The lone senior is Macayle Thornhill.
“She’s been in the program since youth basketball,” Wilson said. “We’ll rely on her to be our leader on the floor. It’s been nothing short of amazing seeing the program build from only three girls last season to fifteen this year. We plan on having junior varsity contests along with our [varsity] schedule which is such a success for us. The commitment from our [group] has been remarkable. It feels truly awesome prepping for the first contest of the season versus Columbiana [on Nov. 27].”
Jackson-Milton begins its league schedule on Dec. 7 when Springfield comes to town.
“The girls have a great desire,” Wilson said. “They’re willingness to learn and to have a positive attitude is a real strength. The incoming freshmen were well-coached in junior high, so even though we’re young, the girls will be well-prepared for varsity basketball.”
Jackson-Milton Blue Jays
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Jeff Wilson
2021-22 Record: 12-11 (8-6), 3rd place in MVAC Scarlet Tier
2023-24 Schedule
Nov. 27 – Columbiana
Dec. 2 – Leetonia
Dec. 7 – Springfield
Dec. 9 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 11 – at Sebring
Dec. 13 – at Lordstown
Dec. 14 – at Western Reserve
Dec. 16 – Mathews
Dec. 18 – at Waterloo
Dec. 21 – Lowellville
Dec. 28 – at Cardinal
Jan. 4 – at McDonald
Jan. 8 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 11 – at Springfield
Jan. 18 – Sebring
Jan. 22 – Western Reserve
Jan. 25 – Waterloo
Jan. 29 – at Lowellville
Feb. 1 – at Heartland Christian
Feb. 5 – at Mineral Ridge
Feb. 7 – at Campbell
Feb. 8 – McDonald