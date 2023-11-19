HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – After last year’s disappointing ending to Fairview in the district tournament, coach Matt Fabian said he likes what he has returning.

“We have a deep, athletic team this year,” he said. “We expect to be very competitive in our region.”

He’ll welcome back four key players from last year’s group in seniors Mariah Swanson and Lauren Harkless along with juniors Addison Phillips and Kimora Roberts.

“I think we have a good combination of experience and speed on our team to give a lot of teams fits,” Fabian said. “If we’re able to take care of the ball then we should be able to have a successful season.”

Hickory begins its season Dec. 1 as a part of the Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament. The Hornets will play their first six games away from home before beginning the home slate Dec. 18 versus Slippery Rock.

Hickory Hornets

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Matt Fabian

2022-23 Record: 10-13 (5-7), 5th place in Region 4

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District 10 (4A) Quarterfinal to Fairview

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 2 – at Lakeview Tip-Of Tournament

Dec. 9 – at Franklin

Dec. 11 – at Mercer

Dec. 12 – at Farrell

Dec. 15 – at Sharon

Dec. 18 – Slippery Rock

Dec. 21 – Portersville Christian

Dec. 27 – Sally Ward Holiday Basketball Classic

Dec. 28 – Sally Ward Holiday Basketball Classic

Jan. 4 – at Wilmington

Jan. 8 – Greenville

Jan. 11 – at Grove City

Jan. 16 – at Fairview

Jan. 18 – Sharpsville

Jan. 22 – Maplewood

Jan. 25 – Sharon

Jan. 29 – at Slippery Rock

Feb. 1 – Wilmington

Feb. 5 – at Greenville

Feb. 8 – Grove City

Feb. 12 – at Sharpsville