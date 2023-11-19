HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – After last year’s disappointing ending to Fairview in the district tournament, coach Matt Fabian said he likes what he has returning.
“We have a deep, athletic team this year,” he said. “We expect to be very competitive in our region.”
He’ll welcome back four key players from last year’s group in seniors Mariah Swanson and Lauren Harkless along with juniors Addison Phillips and Kimora Roberts.
“I think we have a good combination of experience and speed on our team to give a lot of teams fits,” Fabian said. “If we’re able to take care of the ball then we should be able to have a successful season.”
Hickory begins its season Dec. 1 as a part of the Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament. The Hornets will play their first six games away from home before beginning the home slate Dec. 18 versus Slippery Rock.
Hickory Hornets
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Matt Fabian
2022-23 Record: 10-13 (5-7), 5th place in Region 4
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District 10 (4A) Quarterfinal to Fairview
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 2 – at Lakeview Tip-Of Tournament
Dec. 9 – at Franklin
Dec. 11 – at Mercer
Dec. 12 – at Farrell
Dec. 15 – at Sharon
Dec. 18 – Slippery Rock
Dec. 21 – Portersville Christian
Dec. 27 – Sally Ward Holiday Basketball Classic
Dec. 28 – Sally Ward Holiday Basketball Classic
Jan. 4 – at Wilmington
Jan. 8 – Greenville
Jan. 11 – at Grove City
Jan. 16 – at Fairview
Jan. 18 – Sharpsville
Jan. 22 – Maplewood
Jan. 25 – Sharon
Jan. 29 – at Slippery Rock
Feb. 1 – Wilmington
Feb. 5 – at Greenville
Feb. 8 – Grove City
Feb. 12 – at Sharpsville