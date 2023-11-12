COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year’s season came to an end abruptly with a 56-52 setback to Jackson-Milton in the opening round of the Division IV playoffs.
Without key contributors Luke Reynolds (11.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.0 apg) and Drew Walker (6.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.1 apg), who have since graduated, coach Josh Scott will look to his returnees for leadership and production.
“We have a little more depth this year than we’ve had in years past and a really good mixture of veterans and youth,” Scott said.
Heartland Christian features a trio of returning senior starters in Will Morgan (10.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.6 apg), Jake Walker (10.2 ppg, 3.5 apg) and Drew Gault (7.0 ppg, 1.5 apg).
The Lions featured four players (Seth Walker, 40.9%; Jake Walker, 36.6%; Drew Gault, 36.1%; Will Morgan, 33.5%), a year ago, who attempted 40 shots from beyond the three-point arc and connected on 33% or better.
“We expect to get better each day and be a team that competes each and every play,” Scott said. “It sounds a little cliché, but we’re going to be hanging our hats on hard work and defending.”
The Lions will get their chance to meet Jackson-Milton when the season opens Dec. 5.
Heartland Christian Lions
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Josh Scott
2022-23 Record: 12-11
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Jackson-Milton
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 56.5
Scoring Defense: 48.6
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Luke Reynolds – 11.5
Rebounding: Luke Reynolds – 5.3
Assists: Jake Walker – 3.5
Free Throw Percentage: Jake Walker – 85.0%
Three-Point Percentage: Seth Walker – 40.9%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 5 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 8 – at Lake Center Christian
Dec. 16 – Lowellville
Dec. 19 – at Badger
Dec. 22 – at Crestview
Dec. 28 – Lordstown
Dec. 29 – TBD
Jan. 2 – Newton Falls
Jan. 6 – Southington Chalker
Jan. 13 – Valley Christian
Jan. 20 – at Leetonia
Jan. 26 – Urban Scholars
Feb. 3 – Crestview
Feb. 6 – Lisbon
Feb. 13 – Leetonia
Feb. 16 – at Minerva
Feb. 20 – Salem
Feb. 23 – at West Branch