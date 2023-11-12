COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year’s season came to an end abruptly with a 56-52 setback to Jackson-Milton in the opening round of the Division IV playoffs.

Without key contributors Luke Reynolds (11.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.0 apg) and Drew Walker (6.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.1 apg), who have since graduated, coach Josh Scott will look to his returnees for leadership and production.

“We have a little more depth this year than we’ve had in years past and a really good mixture of veterans and youth,” Scott said.

Heartland Christian features a trio of returning senior starters in Will Morgan (10.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.6 apg), Jake Walker (10.2 ppg, 3.5 apg) and Drew Gault (7.0 ppg, 1.5 apg).

The Lions featured four players (Seth Walker, 40.9%; Jake Walker, 36.6%; Drew Gault, 36.1%; Will Morgan, 33.5%), a year ago, who attempted 40 shots from beyond the three-point arc and connected on 33% or better.

“We expect to get better each day and be a team that competes each and every play,” Scott said. “It sounds a little cliché, but we’re going to be hanging our hats on hard work and defending.”

The Lions will get their chance to meet Jackson-Milton when the season opens Dec. 5.

Heartland Christian Lions

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Josh Scott

2022-23 Record: 12-11

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Jackson-Milton

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 56.5

Scoring Defense: 48.6

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Luke Reynolds – 11.5

Rebounding: Luke Reynolds – 5.3

Assists: Jake Walker – 3.5

Free Throw Percentage: Jake Walker – 85.0%

Three-Point Percentage: Seth Walker – 40.9%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 5 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 8 – at Lake Center Christian

Dec. 16 – Lowellville

Dec. 19 – at Badger

Dec. 22 – at Crestview

Dec. 28 – Lordstown

Dec. 29 – TBD

Jan. 2 – Newton Falls

Jan. 6 – Southington Chalker

Jan. 13 – Valley Christian

Jan. 20 – at Leetonia

Jan. 26 – Urban Scholars

Feb. 3 – Crestview

Feb. 6 – Lisbon

Feb. 13 – Leetonia

Feb. 16 – at Minerva

Feb. 20 – Salem

Feb. 23 – at West Branch